Architecture is part of a country’s cultural identity. This refers to the planning, designing, and constructing of a wide range of buildings.

Germany’s diverse history is reflected in its architecture. Every major European style from Roman to Post Modern can be found across the country. Centuries of political fragmentation led to regional diversity. During World War Two, most large cities were destroyed, which resulted in extensive rebuilding characterized by simple modernist architecture. This is a collection of DW's latest content on architecture.