Architecture

Architecture is part of a country’s cultural identity. This refers to the planning, designing, and constructing of a wide range of buildings.

Germany’s diverse history is reflected in its architecture. Every major European style from Roman to Post Modern can be found across the country. Centuries of political fragmentation led to regional diversity. During World War Two, most large cities were destroyed, which resulted in extensive rebuilding characterized by simple modernist architecture. This is a collection of DW's latest content on architecture.

19.03.2020 *** FILE PHOTO: Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

How can architecture combat homelessness? 08.11.2021

Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity. The architecture student believes that the equipment can help Cape Verdeans deal with the country's water shortage.
dpatopbilder - 16.08.2019, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Farbig ist die Orangerie während der Potsdamer Schlössernacht im Park Sanssouci beleuchtet. Zu der Veranstaltung am 16. und 17. August werden unter dem Motto Una Notte Italiana Konzerte, Lichtinstallationen und Inszenierungen im Ambiente des historischen Parks von Sanssouci geboten. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Exploring the Prussian palaces, parks and museums of Potsdam 16.09.2021

Stunning architecture, World Heritage sites and a movie studio: Brandenburg's capital city has plenty to offer visitors. Here are some of the top sites.

14.09.2021 Preisträger Praemium Imperiale:

Japan's highest art prize given to photographer Sebastião Salgado 14.09.2021

Other winners of the prestigious Praemium Imperiale in 2021 include light artist James Turrell and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Jüdisches Museum, Neubau von Daniel Libeskind, Detailansicht der Außenfassade, Kreuzberg, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

20 years of Berlin's Jewish Museum 09.09.2021

The Jewish Museum opened in Berlin 20 years ago with a new extension designed by US star architect Daniel Libeskind.
Die zukünftigen Bewohner bauen im nachhaltigen Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade ihre Wohnungen selbst – mit ökologischen Bautechniken. Ort: Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade, Duque de Caxias, Brasilien. Fotografin: Bianca Kopsch. Datum: August 2021

Rio de Janeiro: From homeless to home builder 02.09.2021

In the Brazilian megacity Rio de Janeiro, accommodation is scarce and often unaffordable. A sustainable housing project is tackling the crisis by involving people in building their own homes.
Neue Nationalgalerie von Architekt Mies van der Rohe mit Mond und mit Lichtinstallation von Jenny Holzer, Berlin Schöneberg, Berlin, Germany, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin's iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn 23.08.2021

After six long years of painstaking renovations, Mies van der Rohe's architectural masterpiece and shrine to modern art is finally reopening to the public.

An der Außenfassade des ersten 3D Druckhauses sieht man die mittels eines 3D-Betondrucker aufgetragenen Betonschichten. Die PERI GmbH druckte im nordrhein-westfälischen Beckum das erste Wohnhaus Deutschlands. Das zweigeschossige Einfamilienhaus mit ca. 80 qm Wohnfläche pro Geschoss entstand nicht in herkömmlicher Bauweise, sondern wurde von einem 3D-Betondrucker gedruckt und steht nun in Fertigstellung von Deutschlands erstem in dieser Form gebauten Haus.

Is 3D printing the future for building homes? 30.07.2021

3D-printed homes can combine design, functionality, low costs and environmental concerns. Is 3D printing in construction the go-to technology of the future?
Anna Heringer © DW

Could clay be the key to sustainable architecture? 22.07.2021

The construction industry pollutes the climate and exploits resources. At the World Congress of Architects in Brazil, one architect is pushing clay as the sustainable building material that could change the world.
The Royal Albert Dock is on of the tourist attractions in Liverpool, UK. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDebu55yx Panthermedia25901485

UNESCO strips Liverpool of world heritage status 21.07.2021

It's only the third place to be removed from the UN's prestigious list. Liverpool officials don't agree that new buildings ruin its docklands' historical value.
Das Berliner Corbusierhaus, entworfen vom schweizerisch-französischen Architekten Le Corbusier, wurde zwischen 1956 und 9158 erbaut. 30.11.17 Bilder zum Thema Brutalismus in Berlin, die unser Fotograf Konrad Langer (@konaction) für den Instagram-Account @dw_stories gemacht hat

Berlin postwar modernist buildings vie for UNESCO heritage status 06.07.2021

Stalinist residential blocks on Karl Marx Allee and high modernist towers in the Hansa district were constructed on opposite sides of divided Berlin.

Das von dem kanadisch-amerikanischen Archtekten Frank Gehry gestaltete Kulturzentrum LUMA Arles, ein 56 Meter hoher, glänzender Turm. Die in Arles aufgewachsene Milliardärin Maja Hoffmann ließ als Mäzenin das Gebäude auf einem ehemalige Bahngelände erreichten. Dort wird Hoffmanns LUMA-Stiftung ihre Büros haben.

Shapes and style: Frank Gehry's spectacular architecture 29.06.2021

The Canadian-American star architect's latest work is complete and a testament to his ability to create eyeball-cathing structures.
Studentendorf Schlachtensee

#DailyDrone: Schlachtensee student housing 29.06.2021

The #DailyDrone takes you to the Schlachtensee student village. The listed section was built from 1959-1964. The buildings have been renovated since 2006, thanks to the Studentendorf Schlachtensee eG initiative — the recipient of the Historic Heritage Prize from @Kulturerbe_DNK.
Der Kölner Architekt Prof. Gottfried Böhm erhält den nordrhein-westfälischen Staatspreis vom damaligen Ministerpräsidenten J. Rau überreicht (bestmögliche Qualität). Der Kölner Architekt Gottfried Böhm ist tot. Er starb im Alter von 101 Jahren, wie sein Büro bestätigte. Böhm wurde durch spektakuläre Kirchenbauten wie den Pilgerdom in Neviges bei Düsseldorf berühmt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Star architect Gottfried Böhm has died aged 101 10.06.2021

One of Germany's greatest postwar architects, Gottfried Böhm died June 9 at the age of 101. He leaves behind a grand architectural legacy of buildings that are also sculptures.
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Unvollendete Bauwerke mit Buch 111 Orte englisch

This is Europe’s unfinished landmark you’d most like to see 31.05.2021

Europe is dotted with cultural buildings that have yet to be completed. You let us know which of these landmarks you wanted to visit.
++++ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über Architekturbiennale in Venedig 2021 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits+++++++ Menschen stehen vor den Installationen im Deutschen Pavillon. Der Beitrag im deutschen Pavillon auf dem Gelände in den öffentlichen Gärten der Lagunenstadt heißt mit vollem Titel «2038 - The New Serenity» (2038 - Die Neue Gelassenheit). Unter dem Biennale-Motto «How will we live together?» (Wie werden wir zusammenleben?) zeigen mehr als 100 Teilnehmer aus 46 Ländern in Venedig ihre Architektur-Ideen. (zu dpa: Biennale der Ideen: Eine grüne, leise Stadt mit Recycling-Bauten) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany showcases blank walls and big ideas at Venice Biennale 25.05.2021

The half-empty German pavilion at the world-renowned Venice Architecture Biennale is showcasing ideas for sustainable building.

