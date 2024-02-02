Are tiny homes a solution for urban housing shortages?

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyAre tiny homes a solution for urban housing shortages?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermany02/02/2024February 2, 2024With urban populations exploding and a shortage of housing in most cities, alternative solutions are needed. Could tiny homes provide one answer? They're compact, quick to build and cost less than a traditional home. Are they also more sustainable?https://p.dw.com/p/4bwJTAdvertisement