Are tiny homes a solution for urban housing shortages?

February 2, 2024

With urban populations exploding and a shortage of housing in most cities, alternative solutions are needed. Could tiny homes provide one answer? They're compact, quick to build and cost less than a traditional home. Are they also more sustainable?

