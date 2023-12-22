Fighting to save a rare mammal in the waters off Tamil Nadu

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaFighting to save a rare mammal in the waters off Tamil NaduTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaKrithiga Narayanan12/22/2023December 22, 2023The dugong is believed to have inspired ancient tales of mermaids and sirens. Today it's under threat, along with the seagrass it feeds on. Conservationists and fishers have teamed up to bring both species back from the brink.https://p.dw.com/p/4aAGOAdvertisement