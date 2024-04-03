  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
ChinaIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Promoting sustainable seafood in Tamil Nadu

Krithiga Narayanan
March 4, 2024

India's fishing sector is poorly regulated. One woman has co-founded the country's first sustainable seafood initiative to help tackle the problem. The marine geographer sees it as a way of involving a diverse audience in marine conservation action.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cycf
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Eco India

Safeguarding the coastline of Mumbai

Marine biologists are working to protect Mumbai's marine life from further destruction.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 8, 202206:21 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Green Detergents

Fighting froth: Help for India's waterways

An initiative in Bangalore is promoting the use of eco-friendly detergents to clean up water bodies.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 8, 202205:51 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Robot

Down the drain: A sewer-cleaning robot

Engineers in Kerala have developed a robot to take on the dirty business of cleaning sewers.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 8, 202203:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A polar bear perched on a small iceberg floating in the sea

Polar bears forced to change diet

Melting sea ice is forcing polar bears onto land in search of food, disrupting their traditional diet and health.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 1, 202402:26 min
A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Show more