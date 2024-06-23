Russia: Priest, police killed in Dagestan 'terror' attacks

Assailants targeted Orthodox churches and a synagogue in the Muslim-majority state of Dagestan, in southern Russia.

Russian security services on Sunday said at least four militants were killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the southern Russian cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, Dagestan.

Security forces were responding to unknown assailants launching attacks on a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent, as well as a church and a police station in the state capital of Makhachkala, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) away.

What we know about the Dagestan attacks

"According to preliminary information, one Orthodox priest and several police officers were killed in the terrorist attacks," Russian investigators said.

A Russian National Guard spokesperson said one of its officers had been killed in coastal Derbent and 12 more wounded.

A total of six police officers have been reported killed and 12 injured, according to Interfax news agency.

State media outlet RGVK identified the priest killed in Derbent as 66-year-old Nikolai Kotelnikoy, who had served more than 40 years at the church.

Operation against gunmen in Derbent 'completed'

Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) released a statement reading, "In Derbent, the active phase of the counter-terrorist operation is completed," though a standoff continued Makhachkala.

Gunfights between police and attackers had been earlier reported in both cities. Dagestan's Interior Ministry said that "unknown attackers fired on a police car [in the village of Sergokal]. One [officer] has been wounded."

Russian state news agency TASS quoted anonymous law enforcement sources as saying, "the gunmen who carried out attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent are supporters of an international terrorist organization," without naming a specific organization.

Images from the scene of the synagogue attack showed fire Image: via REUTERS

World Heritage synagogue ablaze

A fire was reported to have broken out after a gunfight at the synagogue, according to Interfax, citing the state Interior Ministry.

"The synagogue in Derbent is on fire," wrote Boruch Gorin, the chairman of the public council of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, on Telegram, "It has not been possible to extinguish the fire."

"The synagogue in Makhachkala has also been set on fire and burnt down," added Gorin.

Derbent is home to an ancient Jewish community whose synagogue is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Russian Jewish Congress said on its website the Derbent synagogue was attacked about 40 minutes before evening prayers.

The rabbi of Makhachkala, Rami Davidov, said no one was killed or injured there.

Dagestan politicians point finger at Ukraine and West

Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov called the attack an attempt to destabilize the impoverished, Muslim-majority region.

President Ramzan Kadyrov of neighboring Chechnya said, "What happened looks like a vile provocation and an attempt to cause discord between confessions."

And Dagestan lawmaker Abdulkhakim Gadzhiyev leveled accusations against Ukraine and the West, claiming, "There is no doubt that these terrorist attacks are in one way or another connected with the intelligence services of Ukraine and NATO countries.

Still, Dagestan, which borders Chechnya, Georgia and Azerbaijan, has been a problem for Russian authorities for decades, with scores of police and civilians killed in clashes between Russia and militant Islamists.

Militants from the region are also known to have traveled to Syria in 2015 to fight with the Islamic State (IS) terror group, which later announced that it had opened a "franchise" in North Caucasus.

In May, Russia's FSB domestic security service said it arrested four individuals in connection to the massive attack on Moscow's Crocus City Concert Hall, for which IS claimed responsibility.

js/dj (dpa, Reuters, Interfax)