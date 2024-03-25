Russia places Moscow attack suspects in pre-trial custody

A Moscow court has handed terrorism charges to four suspects arrested in the wake of a deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall.

Moscow's Basmanny district court on Monday ordered the pre-trial detention for two months of all four suspects in Friday's deadly concert hall attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to punish those behind the Friday attack at the Crocus City Hall, in which the death toll has now risen to at least 137.

What happened in the courtroom?

The four main suspects between the ages of 19 and 32, and identified in Russian media as Tajik nationals, were charged with committing a deadly group terrorist attack. They face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The suspects began to appear in court shortly before 11 p.m. local time on Sunday with bruises visible on their faces.

They appeared separately, being led into a cage in the courtroom by Federal Security Service officers.

Two of the defendants pleaded guilty, the court said.

The four main suspects, allegedly the gunmen in the attack, are among 11 people arrested by police over the attack.

What we know about the attack

Sunday had been declared a day of national mourning with events canceled and flags lowered to half-mast.

The attack on the concert hall was the deadliest such incident in Russia for two decades. Camouflage-clad gunmen burst into the venue and sprayed people with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was set to perform its hit "Afraid of Nothing."

The so-called "Islamic State" offshoot "Islamic State Khorasan Province" (ISKP), which is based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The militant group has since released footage of the incident and United States officials say they believe the claim.

The four main suspects were reportedly detained in the Bryansk region, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) southwest of Moscow.

Putin has not publicly mentioned the Islamist group’s involvement but says the attackers were trying to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv has strongly denied any connection.

