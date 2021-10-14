Visit the new DW website

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is a country in the Southern Caucasus region. It is a member state of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the NATO Partnership for Peace program.

Azerbaijan is situated on the Caspian Sea, and has borders to Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran. From 1920 to 1991, it was part of the Soviet Union. It has a population of almost 9,800,000 people. The capital of Azerbaijan is Baku. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Azerbaijan.

26.9.2021, Jerewan, Armenien, FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon military cemetery to commemorate Armenian service members killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh on the eve of the first anniversary of conflict escalation in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov/File Photo

Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case 14.10.2021

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse the other of violating an international anti-discrimination convention in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The conflict left thousands dead, and tensions continue.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meet for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Spiridonovka Street. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Iran warns Israel over 'presence' in Azerbaijan 06.10.2021

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says his country does not accept "geopolitical changes" in the Caucasus. Tensions between Iran and neighboring Azerbaijan have been on the rise of late.
Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Armenia PM calls for Russian troops on border with Azerbaijan 29.07.2021

Armenia has previously accused Azerbaijan of making incursions into its territory, and is looking to Moscow for help in securing its side of the border.
Armenian soldiers destroy and evacuate their headquarters from the town of Agdam on November 19, 2020 as the territory is due to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 20, 2020 as stipulated in a Moscow-brokered peace deal signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9. - For three decades Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has been under the control of Armenian separatists, who have also governed the neighbouring region of Nagorno-Karabakh since a post-Soviet war in the 1990s. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP) (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Armenia says three troops dead in clashes with Azerbaijan 28.07.2021

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said three of its soldiers have died in clashes in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia has now brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
ALYAT, AZERBAIJAN - JULY 4, 2021: An explosion in the Caspian Sea. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Azerbaijan: Large fire erupts at Caspian Sea 05.07.2021

Azerbaijan has denied reports of an explosion on its offshore oil and gas fields. Experts believe a mud volcano may have caused the blast.
June 21, 2021, Yerevan, Yerevan, Armenia: Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia and main candidate of the Civil Contract party, salutes to his supporters in the entrance of his headquarters after winning the parliamentary elections in Armenia. (Credit Image: Â© Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Wire

Armenia: Pashinyan wins election with over half the votes 21.06.2021

Prime Minister Nicol Pashinyan's main challengers, the newly formed Armenia Alliance, lagged behind with 21% of the vote, according to the election commission.
PEREZ Sergio mex, Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, portrait celebrating his victory at the podium during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 from June 04 to 06, 2021 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan - FORMULE 1 : Grand Prix d Azerbaidjan - Bakou - 06/06/2021 DPPI/PANORAMIC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00121012__B2_8429

Formula One: Perez finishes ahead of Vettel to win wild Azerbaijan Grand Prix 06.06.2021

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won a chaotic Grand Prix in Baku, finishing just ahead of German Sebastian Vettel after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton failed to finished. It's Perez's first victory for Red Bull.
30.10.2020, Aserbaidschan: 6372819 30.10.2020 Azeri border guards are on duty to protect the border with Iran at the Halafli border checkpoint in the Jabrayil region, Azerbaijan. The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh has been ongoing since late September. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik Foto: Alexey Kudenko/Sputnik/dpa |

Azerbaijan arrests 6 Armenian soldiers at border 27.05.2021

Relations between the two countries remain strained following last year's war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian soldiers patrol a road outside the village of Berdashen on November 27, 2020, at the ceasefire line drawn between Armenia and Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of failing to withdraw from its territory 14.05.2021

Tensions between the countries are simmering again after they fought a war last year over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan denies the new allegations from Armenia.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - MARCH 01: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - PRIME MINISTRY OF ARMENIA / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attends Security Council meeting in Yerevan, Armenia on March 01, 2021. Prime Ministry of Armenia/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Armenian prime minister to step down in April 28.03.2021

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his resignation as a means of curbing the political turmoil in the former Soviet republic.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at the main square in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Armenia's prime minister has spoken of an attempted military coup after facing the military's General Staff demand to step down. The developments come after months of protests sparked by the nation's defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. (Stepan Poghosyan/PHOTOLURE via AP)

Armenia's PM calls snap election amid standoff with military 18.03.2021

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called a snap election, seeking to defuse a worsening political crisis. His firing of a military chief had deepened a rift caused by last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
YEREVAN, ARMENIA - FEBRUARY 20, 2021: People light flares as they take part in a rally for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Freedom Square. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/TASS

Armenia: Thousands rally against PM Nikol Pashinyan 20.02.2021

They say it's his fault their country lost large amounts of land to neighbor and rival Azerbaijan in a deadly conflict last year.
DJIBOUTI - JUNE 24: A cargo ship travels in the Gulf of Aden on June 24, 2010 near the coast of Djibouti Town, Djibouti. The Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast are a hotbed for pirates who have hijacked dozens of ships in recent years. The european Union and other nations have responded with the international ATALANTA anti-pirate campaign, which includes warships and aircraft that now patrol the waters and escort ships. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

West Africa: Pirates launch deadly attack on Turkish ship off Nigeria 24.01.2021

The Gulf of Guinea, where the attack took place, is considered the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy. One crew member was killed and 15 others were taken hostage after a struggle on board.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attends a talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, second left, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, left, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks after six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal in November. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Armenia-Azerbaijan: Putin urges 'next steps' after peace 11.01.2021

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Moscow for their first meeting since a Russia-brokered deal ended hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Bildnummer: 53431701 Datum: 11.03.2008 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel Friedenssymbol der verbogenen Pistole auf dem Gelaende der Vereinten Nationen, geschenkt von Luxemburg, USA, Manhattan, New York Bent gun as a symbol of peace on the grounds of the United Nations, donated by Luxembourg, USA, Manhattan, New York BLWS145843 kbdig 2008 quer Waffe Waffen Pistole Pistolen Schusswaffe Schusswaffen Symbol Symbole Symbolik symbolisch Sinnbild sinnbildlich Frieden Kunst Kunstwerk Kunstwerke Skulptur Skulpturen Seitenansicht von der Seite Querformat Amerika amerikanisch Nordamerika nordamerikanisch USA US-amerikanisch Vereinigte Staaten nordoestliche USA New York Flagge Flaggen Nationalflagge Nationalflaggen Nationalfahne Nationalfahnen Staatsflagge Staatsflaggen Fahne Fahnen Staatsfahne Staatsfahnen weapon weapons arms revolver revolvers wapon wapons firearm firearms fire arm fire arms symbols symbolism symbolisms symbolic peace art work of art work of arts sculpture sculptures side view lateral horizontal format America American North America North American US-American United States Northeast USA New Jersey New York City flag flags national flag national flags ensign ensigns Bildnummer 53431701 Date 11 03 2008 Copyright Imago Angle Peace symbol the twisted Pistol on the Terrain the United Nations Free from Luxembourg USA Manhattan New York Bent Gun As a symbol of Peace ON The grounds of The United Nations Donated by Luxembourg USA Manhattan New York Kbdig 2008 horizontal Weapon Weapons Pistol Pistols Firearm Firearms symbol Symbols Symbolism symbolic Emblem symbolically Peace Art Work of art Works of art Sculpture Sculptures Side view from the Side Landscape America American North America North American USA U.S. American United States northeast USA New York Flag Flags National flag National flags National flag National flags National flag State flags Flag Flags State flag State flags Weapon Weapons Arms Revolvers Revolver wapons Firearm Firearms Fire Poor Fire Arms Symbol Symbolism symbolism Peace Art Work of Art Work of Arts Sculpture Sculptures Side View Lateral horizontally Format America American North America North American U.S. American United States Northeast USA New Jersey New York City Flag Flags National Flag National Flags Ensign Ensigns

Opinion: Peacekeeping needs a new format 31.12.2020

Peace should not be a word to remember only in times of conflict. Until peacemaking becomes a constant process, the spiral of war and conflict will continue, says DW’s Serdar Vardar.
Bild 7: Russian peacekeepers are stationed out side of Dadivank Monastery in the Kalbacar district Alle wurden von Emily Sherwin in Bergkarabach am 17. - 18. gemacht und ich gebe die Rechte and die DW ab.

Azerbaijan reports solider killed in 'Armenian attack' 28.12.2020

Russian peacekeepers have been on the ground in Nagoro-Karabakh in a bid to get a Moscow-brokered ceasefire to hold. Armenia is yet to comment on the claims.
