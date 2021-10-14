Azerbaijan is a country in the Southern Caucasus region. It is a member state of the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the NATO Partnership for Peace program.

Azerbaijan is situated on the Caspian Sea, and has borders to Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran. From 1920 to 1991, it was part of the Soviet Union. It has a population of almost 9,800,000 people. The capital of Azerbaijan is Baku.