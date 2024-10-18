Renewed calls for cease-fire after Israel kills Hamas leader

Skip next section US President Biden expected to renew Gaza cease-fire calls on Berlin visit

US President Joe Biden is expected to renew calls for a cease-fire in Gaza on Friday as he meets with key European allies in Berlin — a day after Israel said it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Biden landed in the German capital on Thursday night local time ahead of talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Before leaving Washington, Biden said: "There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

He said Sinwar, who Israel holds responsible for orchestrating the October 7 terror attacks, had been an obstacle to a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza, and called his death a "good day."

Chancellor Scholz, speaking in Brussels on Thursday, said: "There is a proposal from President Biden and others as to what such a ceasefire could look like and we fully support that."

Germany's Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening issued a statement after reports of Sinwar's death, calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and for the militant group to "lay down its weapons."

"The suffering of the people in Gaza must finally end," it added.

Some 100 hostages abducted on October 7 are still thought to be held in Gaza.