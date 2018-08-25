 Refugee mannequin hanging from Berlin crane sparks police operation | News | DW | 26.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Refugee mannequin hanging from Berlin crane sparks police operation

A dummy wearing a life jacket was found hanging from a crane in Berlin's Hermannplatz — prompting several panicked calls to police. Though the body wasn't real, police are still investigating a possible crime.

A firefighter attempts to remove a mannequin hanging from a crane in Berlin's Hermannplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Berlin firefighters removed a mannequin dressed to resemble a refugee from a crane on Sunday, after numerous people called over concerns that it was a real body.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. local time, witnesses began calling police about a body hanging from a noose that was tied to a crane, the German daily Bild reported. At the time, it wasn't clear whether the body was real.

Police called in firefighters for backup after they encountered difficulties reaching the doll, which was hanging 23 meters (75 feet) above the ground.

A police officer removes a mannequin that was hanging from a crane in Berlin's Hermannplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

The mannequin was dressed to resemble a refugee awaiting rescue in the Mediterranean

The dark-colored mannequin was wearing an orange life jacket like the ones given to refugees and migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Europe.

A white banner attached to the crane next to the mannequin read "Humanity."

In support of rescue missions

Police believe the doll was part of a protest action in support of migrant rescue missions in the Mediterranean, police spokesman Michael Gassen told local public broadcaster rbb. No group has yet come forward claiming the incident.

Although the banner did not contain any criminal content, police are currently investigating whether the protest action broke any laws, Gassen said.

In July, thousands of people took to the streets of the German capital to protest in support of NGOs rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean.

Italy's hard-line government has been locked in a standoff with the European Union over migrant and refugee rescues at sea, refusing to let ships carrying rescued migrants disembark in Italy before other EU countries agree to redistribute the new arrivals.

  • Protesters hold up life jackets at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Thousands march for migrant rescuers

    Protesters in Berlin hold up life jackets while taking part in a protest against the criminalization of migrant and refugee rescue operations run by NGOs. Thousands of people took part in protests in several German cities on Saturday, including Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Bremen, Munich and Ulm. Organizers said around 12,000 people marched in the German capital in support of the rescuers.

  • A woman sets up a sign reading: Sea rescue is not a crime during a protest in Hamburg in support of migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Solidarity with rescuers

    A protester with the activist alliance Seebrücke hangs orange clothing during a protest in Hamburg to show solidarity with sea rescue workers. The sign below reads: "Sea rescue is not a crime!" Seebrücke — which means pier, or literally "sea bridge" — was formed after the German NGO ship Lifeline was prevented from docking in several harbors after rescuing over 200 migrants.

  • Protesters march with a sign reading: Don't forget them at sea as they take part in a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    One of the deadliest years for crossings

    A protester in Berlin holds up a sign reading: "Don't forget them at sea." According to the United Nations refugee agency, the number of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe is down considerably from previous years. Despite this, it's been one of the deadliest years in the Mediterranean. Over 1,400 people died or went missing while making the crossing from Africa so far this year.

  • A protester holds a sign reading: Open the harbors at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    'Open the harbors'

    In recent weeks, several NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean have come under fire by European politicians who have either blocked their entry into harbors or delayed their docking. EU leaders accuse the ships of playing into the hands of human traffickers, while the NGOs argue that many people would die if their ships were not allowed to operate.

  • A man holds up a sign reading: Seebrücke instead of Seehofer at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Anger over German government policies

    A man carries a sign reading: "Seebrücke instead of Seehofer" — a reference to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's hard-line stance on migration and his repeated threats to unilaterally tighten Germany's borders. Seehofer's power struggle with Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to topple the government last week, before they reached a compromise that took on some of Seehofer's demands.

  • Protesters hold up life jackets and signs at a protest in Berlin to support migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

    Urging an end to the 'Fortress Europe' mentality

    Many of the protesters also urged for safer routes for migrants and refugees as they try to reach Europe. They also called for a rejection of the "Fortress of Europe" mentality of several European leaders who want to clamp down on asylum-seekers moving through Europe's open borders.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AFP, dpa, epd)


DW recommends

Migrants trapped on Italy's Diciotti boat finally allowed to disembark

Scores of migrants on a coast guard boat docked in Sicily were blocked from leaving by the interior minister. A top Italian medical official resigned overnight in protest over Matteo Salvini’s hard-line stance. (26.08.2018)  

Community service for refugees in Germany to promote integration?

Members of Angela Merkel's conservatives say a year of community service would help integrate refugees. The proposal comes against the backdrop of a larger debate about reinstating mandatory service for Germans. (25.08.2018)  

Italy migrant ship: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to be investigated

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is reportedly being probed for his role in preventing migrants rescued at sea from disembarking in Sicily. Meanwhile, a deal has been reached to allow the migrants to leave the ship. (25.08.2018)  

Italy investigating German refugee rescue workers

Italian prosecutors are investigating rescue workers from international NGOs, including some from the German NGO Jugend Rettet. The investigation comes as Italy's populist government cracks down on private sea rescues. (28.07.2018)  

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean

Thousands of people took part in demonstrations across Germany to show their support for NGOs rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean Sea. NGOs have come under increasing political pressure and been blocked from docking. (07.07.2018)  

Related content

Symbolbild Christen und Muslime, Kirchenasyl

German churches under scrutiny for violating asylum rules 23.08.2018

The German government decides who receives asylum, and in special cases allows churches to grant sanctuary temporarily. But a recent report suggests that some churches are breaking the rules.

Georgien Bundeskanzlerin Merkel Staatsbesuch

Angela Merkel to designate Georgia as safe for migrant returns 23.08.2018

Merkel announced that Georgia would be labeled a safe country of origin, making it easier for Germany to send back rejected asylum-seekers. The comments came at the start of her visit to three ex-Soviet Union republics.

Deutschland Hamburg verkauft Flüchtlingshäuser bei Ebay

Hamburg sells spare refugee shelters on eBay 17.08.2018

The city of Hamburg has advertised the refugee housing as a potential guesthouse, workshop, playhouse or yoga studio. While buyers might think they've scored a bargain, transportation costs could come as a surprise.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 