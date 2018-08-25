Italy migrant ship: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to be investigated

Italian prosecutors are investigating Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for his role in preventing migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from disembarking from a coast guard ship at a Sicilian port, Italian media reported Saturday.



The inquiry will focus on "illegal confinement, illegal arrest and abuse of power," according to news reports.

Read more: Refugees in Italy get their hands dirty with own farm

Salvini said 'being investigated for defending the rights of Italians is a disgrace'

Salvini, the head of the anti-immigrant League party, appeared to confirm the reports in a Facebook post.

"If you want to question me, or maybe arrest me because I defend the borders and security of my country, I'm proud of it and I'm waiting for it," he wrote.

At the same time, the Italian government said the more than 150 migrants on the Italian coast guard ship Diciotti would soon be allowed to disembark after a deal was struck with the Catholic Church, Albania and Ireland.

Under the agreement, Italian bishops would take most of the migrants under their care. Albania, which is not an EU member, and Ireland would each take 20 people.

Watch video 01:39 Now live 01:39 mins. Share Italy refugee ship Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33jxP Rome threatens to cut EU funding over refugees

Italy calls on EU to share the burden

The Diciotti rescued the migrants from the Mediterranean on August 16 and the ship docked in Catania, Sicily, on Monday. Only a little over a dozen children and the sick have been allowed to disembark. Most of the migrants are from Eritrea.

The ship is the latest at the center of a standoff between EU member states and Italy as Rome blocks charity rescue ships and even its own coast guard from allowing migrants to disembark at its ports.

Italy is calling for the EU to step in to share the burden of migrants after more than 600,000 have arrived over the past four years.

A top level EU meeting on Friday aimed at addressing the larger issue of disembarkation of migrants rescued at sea failed to find a solution, prompting Italy to threaten to cut off funding to the EU.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Saturday urged EU states to come to a solution on sharing migrants instead of "competing in a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea."

Migrant sea crossings from North Africa to Italy have plummeted by 80 percent in the past year due to cooperation agreements between the EU and Libya.

cw/cmk (AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.