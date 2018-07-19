 Italy investigating German refugee rescue workers | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.07.2018

Europe

Italy investigating German refugee rescue workers

Italian prosecutors are investigating rescue workers from international NGOs, including some from the German NGO Jugend Rettet. The investigation comes as Italy's populist government cracks down on private sea rescues.

Italien Rettungsschiff «Iuventa» (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/ANSA/E. Desiderio)

Prosecutors from the Sicilian town of Trapani opened an investigation on Wednesday into more than 20 sea rescue workers accused of assisting with illegal immigration, according to a report from German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The rescuers work for various international non-governmental organizations, including Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children. Prosecutors have not pressed any charges and the preliminary investigation is a "technical process" in order to gather information from computers and phones, spokesperson for Doctors Without Borders told German press agency DPA.

"We are sure that these technical reviews confirm what we have always said: that we operate at sea in accordance with the law," the spokesperson said.

Italy has intensified its fight against private sea rescuers. In June, it turned away a migrant rescue ship that belonged to the German NGO Sea Watch and was carrying more than 600 refugees. The country's populist government has promised to curb the massive influx of migrants from Africa — more than 600,000 have entered the country in the past five years.

Italien | Seenotrettungsschiff Iuventa im Hafen von Trapani (Getty Images/AFP/A. Fucarini)

The Iuventa, belonging to Berlin-based NGO Jugend Rettet, was impounded by Italian authorities last year

Iuventa row continues

Ten of the rescue workers part of the investigation are crew members of the rescue ship Iuventa, which belongs to the Berlin-based NGO Jugend Rettet (youth to the rescue). Iuventa was impounded by Italian authorities last August under the suspicion that the organization was aiding illegal immigration and working with Libyan smugglers.

Some crew members received subpoenas to search confiscated items, a spokesperson for Jugend Rettet told DPA. Those items include computers and telephones which have been in the possession of Italian authorities for the past year.

The Iuventa was not a ship that brought people to land, instead transferring them to NGOs who then take them to land. Jugend Rettet insisted it operated according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Last year, Jugend Rettet was one of six NGOs which refused to sign a new code of conduct by the Italian government covering migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, saying the code failed to prioritize human lives.

Since Iuventa was impounded last year, there have been no indictments or information about a possible investigative process.

"In the context of the measures against other NGOs, we wonder why, after months, these steps are now taking place," the Jugend Rettet spokesperson said.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Lampedusa, gateway to Europe

    For many Africans who want to enter Europe, the Italian island of Lampedusa is seen as a gateway. Senagalese-born Mamadou Ba is a human rights activist with SOS Racismo who has been living in Portugal since 1997. He recently visited Lampedusa and his photos commemorate the many refugees who died in the attempt to reach Europe.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    A ships' graveyard

    At the ships' graveyard in Lampedusa lie the remains of vessels that brought African refugees to Europe. Many lost their lives while crossing the sea to the Italian island. The greatest tragedy occured on October 3, 2013, when 366 refugees were drowned. On January 11, 2014, the Italian navy rescued about 200 refugees.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Dying while seeking a better life

    Lampedusa is now regarded as a cemetery for thousands of immigrants. "People have to die just because they try to have a better life" said Mamadou Ba . In October 2013, 400 people lost their lives on the way from North Africa to Lampedusa. The majority came from Eritrea and Somalia.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Relics of a deadly crossing

    Little is known about the people who die while attempting to enter Europe. Most of them end their lives as anonymous statistics. They left few traces such as these dresses that were retrieved after ships sank off Lampedusa.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Objects of humanity

    A few personal items belonging to the victims of shipwrecks, such as passports, personal photographs and notes, can be seen in a small museum in Lampedusa. "These objects help us to remember these people, despite their deaths. Some of the objects show us that the refugees were simple people with simple dreams," said Mamadou Ba.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Everyday routine on the high seas

    The immigrants bring with them their habits and their culture. They also try to maintain certain routines while crossing the Mediterranean. It is not known whether these pots on show in the Lampedusa museum belonged to refugees who lost their lives or if they are lost belongings of people who survived the crossing.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Remembrance of lost lives

    Traces of the immigrants can be found all over the nine mile (14 kilometers)-long island. "They allow us to keep alive the memories of people who are no longer alive," Mamadou Ba said. Lampedusa is located about 205 kilometers south of the Italian island of Sicily and is only about 130 kilometers from Tunisia. This makes Lampedusa an ideal bridge to Europe.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    Against "Fortress Europe"

    This bunker from the Second World War is a symbol of the European Union's fortress mentality. In February 2014 over 400 representatives of civil society protested against this and called for a new European immigration policy. In view of the many deaths taking place at the borders of the EU, they demand more respect for the refugees' human rights.

  • default

    Remembering the refugees of Lampedusa

    The Mediterranean off Lampedusa

    Inhabitants of the small Italian island located in the Mediterranean between Sicily and North Africa are now hoping for better days. But as long as European immigration policy is not radically redesigned, few people believe that the flow of immigrants and the associated tragedies will end.

    Author: Carla Fernandes / ael


dv/aw (dpa, KNA)

