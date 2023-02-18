  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration, during the Munich Security Conference holding a sign that reads "Diplomacy alone with Putin is not enough"
Thousands demonstrated outside the Munich Security Conference in support of UkraineImage: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
PoliticsGermany

Putin's shadow looms large at Munich Security Conference

1 hour ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated discussions at the Munich Security Conference. Western leaders and diplomats had a clear message for the man in the Kremlin who started the war nearly a year ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhER

Ukraine can not be safe as long as Vladimir Putin remains in power, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said of the Russian president at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"If he doesn't change by 360 degrees then, no," she said when asked about the long-term prospects for peace in Ukraine.

Baerbock added, however, that it was up to the Russian leader. "He can decide that he changes his course by 360 degrees tomorrow," she said.

"If he doesn't change his mind, we stand on the side of Ukraine until they have freedom, peace and liberty again," Baerbock said.

Putin was not invited to the annual gathering of diplomatic, security and defense leaders, but he was mentioned — by name or indirectly — by almost every speaker. 

Harris says time not on Putin's side

The message was that the alliance stands firmly behind Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Ukraine's allies to "double down'' on their support.

"When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now, he is betting we will lose our nerve,'' Sunak told the delegates on the second day of the three-day conference.

US Vice President Kamala Harris warned that hoping for a drop in the West's resolve to support Ukraine would be a miscalculation.  

"If Putin thinks he can wait us out, he is badly mistaken," she said. "Time is not on his side."

Kamala Harris: Time is not on Putin's side

Harris also said there was reason to be optimistic after almost a year of fighting in Ukraine.

"Kyiv is still standing, Russia is weakened, the trans-Atlantic alliance is stronger than ever, and, most importantly, the spirit of the Ukrainian people endures," Harris said.

That is just some of the reason why US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Putin was facing a "day of reckoning."

"Look at what has happened, what Putin has done to his own country," Blinken said. "The course he is on is a strategic failure for him in the most graphic terms possible." 

Territorial integrity 'not negotiable'

There was also another message for Putin about the face of a postwar Ukraine.

"We need to end this war with the respect of territorial integrity and also with a clear understanding that aggressors will pay for aggression," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told DW on the sidelines of the conference.

Estonia's FM urges European states to boost defense spending

It comes as China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, said Beijing would push for a "political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed thjat Putin should not be rewarded for his invasion.

"The biggest risk of all is if Putin wins. If Putin wins in Ukraine, the message to him and other authoritarian leaders will be that they can use force to get what they want," he said.

Germany's Baerbock also ruled out territorial concessions to Russia, saying peace requires "that the one who has violated territorial integrity, namely Russia, withdraws its troops from the occupied country." 

"World peace is based precisely on the fact that we all recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of every country," she said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there could be "no concessions" made to Russia when it came to Ukrainian sovereignty and territory.

"No compromise is possible with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation in the world," he said.

'Everything except Vladimir Putin is my retirement plan'

Asked if he could imagine a time when Ukraine is at peace, Russia had completely withdrawn its forces from Ukrainian territory, and he would be having negotiations with Putin, Kuleba replied: "Everything except Vladimir Putin is my retirement plan."

"I want to end the war. I want to go to the village and the countryside, live there in peace, raise ... see my children. I don't have to be old for that to happen. I'm ready for that to happen when the war is over," Kuleba said. "As long as Putin is in power, we'll be in trouble, because Ukraine is his personal obsession."

"The period between the moment when Putin is gone and the new leader emerges will be the period of opportunity for all of us," he said. "But we cannot forecast when that will happen."

lo/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ursula von der Leyen wears a mustard blazer and speaks into a DW microphone

EU chief vows unwavering support for Ukraine

EU chief vows unwavering support for Ukraine

"We will stand by Ukraine's side as long as it takes," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tells DW.
Conflicts4 hours ago04:53 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration, during the Munich Security Conference holding a sign that reads "Diplomacy alone with Putin is not enough"

Putin's shadow looms large at Munich Security Conference

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey speaks about the planned withdrawal of international troops from Mali.

Togo FM: 'We need to continue to help the people of Mali'

Togo FM: 'We need to continue to help the people of Mali'

Conflicts59 minutes ago03:22 min
More from Africa

Asia

A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top R) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets are flying over South Korea during a joint air drill

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

PoliticsFebruary 17, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

empty drug blister packaging

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu tells DW that Western allies need to do more to support Ukraine.

Estonia's FM urges European states to boost defense spending

Estonia's FM urges European states to boost defense spending

Conflicts1 hour ago07:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An animated image of a mermaid underwater

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Culture10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage