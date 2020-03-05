 Putin and Erdogan start talks to defuse Syria crisis | News | DW | 05.03.2020

News

Putin and Erdogan start talks to defuse Syria crisis

The situation in Idlib is so tense that the Russian and Turkish leaders felt it necessary to hold one-on-one talks. Both support rival factions but, after an airstrike killed 33 Turkish troops, hope to ease tensions.

Watch video 01:31

Erdogan and Putin hold talks on Syria in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, with both leaders saying they wish to work together to avoid direct confrontation in Syria.

Faced with rising troop losses, Erdogan said he hoped to strike a deal with Putin for a rapid ceasefire in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Read more: Idlib crisis: The high stakes for Turkey and Russia

Watch video 01:44

Syrian airstrike kills 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Meanwhile, Putin offered his condolences to Erdogan after 33 Turkish soldiers were reported killed in attack blamed on the Syrian state military, Russia's ally in the conflict.

"We need to discuss the situation to prevent any such incidents and also not to damage Russia-Turkey relations that we cherish,'' the Russian leader said.

In comments carried by Russian state media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was looking at agreeing on "a package of necessary joint measures."

More to come…

rc/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

