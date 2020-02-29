Idlib crisis: The high stakes for Turkey and Russia

There has been no lack of contact between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin. Since the beginning of the year, the presidents of Turkey and Russia have met in person twice and spoken on the phone several times, where the situation in northern Syria was discussed. But when Erdogan meets Putin in Moscow on Thursday, the situation is far more dramatic than it has been for years.

Tension — and violence — has escalated in the Idlib province since the end of February, when more than 30 Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks by the Syrian army. Political observers in Russia have since noted a turning point in Russian-Turkish relations.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster On the run Traffic is heavy on the roads heading north through the Idlib region toward the Turkish border. Soldiers of the Assad regime are advancing from the south and east, aided by their Russian and Iranian allies. Some Syrian rebel groups are supported by Turkey, which also has soldiers of its own in the region. But ordinary people just want to reach safety.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 'Horror has multiplied' Almost 1 million people have been displaced since December. According to UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, "the horror has multiplied" in the past two weeks. The front lines are closing in, triggering large movements of people in the space of just a few days. Assad wants to drive the civilian population out of Idlib province, and is moving to capture this last rebel stronghold.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Bombed to pieces Maaret al-Numan and the surrounding area has been particularly badly hit by the attacks. The city has been bombed to pieces and is practically deserted. The important M5 highway runs through here, from Damascus via Aleppo to the Turkish border. Most of those fleeing are trying to make it to Turkey — but the border is closed.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Waiting at the border Around 100 people, including 35 children, died in bombings in the first half of February alone, according to the United Nations, which has spoken of the "blatant disregard for the life and safety of civilians." This family fled to the Turkish border months ago. They're living in the Kafr Lusin refugee camp, holding on to the hope that Turkey will eventually let them in.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 500,000 children in need Out of the almost 1 million people who have fled it's estimated that around half are children. Of the rest, the majority are women. There aren't enough shacks at the Turkish border to house them all, and many refugees are living in tents. Camps are often set up in haste and are severely overcrowded. People are sleeping in doorways and on pieces of cardboard, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Little food and medicine Those who have been able to find a tent usually share it with about a dozen family members. Medicine is running out in many of the camps, and basic food and clothing is also becoming scarce. Doctors on the ground report that many children are suffering from malnutrition, and some are even dying of starvation. The cold is also taking its toll, and some people have already frozen to death.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Refuge in a school Many children in the region can no longer go to school, so some school buildings have been repurposed. This school has been turned into a refugee shelter — sometimes, even the refugee camps are targeted in bombing raids.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Trying to reach safety The illegal route across the border to Turkey is costly; hardly anyone can afford it. Smugglers are charging people up to $2,000 (about €1,800). Those who do make the attempt are risking their lives: Turkish border guards have thermal imaging cameras to help them spot people trying to cross. Sometimes they shoot at refugees who try to climb over the wall.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Looking for dignity The UN has said the situation in Idlib could be the greatest humanitarian disaster of the 21st century. No one knows whether or not there will be a ceasefire. The refugees don't care who puts an end to the war; they just want a life of safety and dignity, for themselves and for their children. A four-way summit between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, planned for March 5, is now in jeopardy. Author: Diana Hodali



What do Russia and Turkey want in Idlib?

A summit with intermediaries German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron was already scheduled to take place in Istanbul in early March. Russia initially reacted cautiously, but considering recent developments, it's unlikely the meeting will take place. For the time being, Putin and Erdogan want to, again, go it alone.

While Erdogan has used martial rhetoric and launched his own offensive in neighboring northern Syria, Moscow has been tight-lipped. Putin did not initially talk openly about the conflict. His foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, later spoke of his regret over escalating tensions and swore that the Sochi agreements of 2018 would be respected. These agreements established a security, or de-escalation, zone in Idlib — but the accords have only been partially implemented.

Turkey, which backs rebel groups in northern Syria, criticizes the recent offensive of the Syrian army in the Idlib province, where Turkish observation posts were also partly overrun. Ankara demands the withdrawal of Syrian forces to the previous dividing line and urges Russia to stay back. Conversely, Russia — which supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — accuses Turkey of supporting terrorist groups in Idlib.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday told journalists that the meeting between Putin and Erdogan would address the causes and consequences of the Idlib crisis, as well as measures to solve the conflict. Details on what the measures would entail were not elaborated on.

Erdogan on Wednesday said he hoped talks with Putin would result in a ceasefire. "(I hope) there will be a ceasefire swiftly established," he told reporters.

More than 50 Turkish soldiers in Idlib have been killed in recent weeks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi in 2018.

Russian expert: Compromise is possible

"Both sides are interested in an end to the violence, especially Ankara," said Timur Akhmetov, an expert with the Russian Council for Foreign Relations (RSMD), a Moscow-based think tank with close ties to the government. Therefore, he believes, Putin and Erdogan could first negotiate a renewed ceasefire.

Thursday's meeting may be the first step towards further diplomatic talks, said Achmetow to DW. He believes that the Syrian army will not withdraw to the dividing line agreed in Sochi, but that Damascus, as a compromise, could withdraw heavy weapons. "Further diplomatic talks are likely to focus on defining the boundaries of the Turkish security zone, where refugee camps will be set up and where Turkey could have further powers, including limited use of its air force over part of the security zone," the Russian expert suggested.

Like most of his Russian colleagues, Akhmetov does not believe there is a risk that nuclear power Russia and NATO member Turkey will engage in direct confrontation in Syria. "Nobody would let it come to that. However, individual incidents or "low-intensity tensions" such as in 2015 are possible. At that time Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian bomber on the Turkish-Syrian border. Russia then imposed economic sanctions on Turkey, severely affecting the tourism industry and agriculture.

A few months later the tensions eased.

"Now both sides are morally ready for both sanctions and dialogue," said Akhmetov. However, there are now better channels for dialogue, he added.

What is at stake for Russia?

After the Syrian army's recent success, which was supported by Russian armed forces mainly from the air, Moscow apparently sees itself in a stronger position in negotiations with Turkey. Even if sanctions were to spiral, Russia believes it has the upper hand. And yet, observers like Marianna Belenkaya warn of "one of the greatest challenges for Russian foreign policy."

"The current crisis has once again shown that Moscow and Ankara are getting along very badly," writes Belenkaya, a Middle East expert, in her current analysis for Moscow's Carnegie Center.

Belenkaya now sees the "painstakingly constructed plan" of Russia's Syria policy crumbling. Putin has already won "one round" by forcing his "dear friend" Erdogan to negotiate in Moscow instead of on Turkish soil, the expert says. But this is only the beginning.