Post-midterm outlook in US: 'It's going to be crazy for the next 2 years'

Legislative agenda

Even with a majority in both chambers of Congress and Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans have found it difficult over the past two years to get major legislation passed.

That was not just due to obstruction by the Democrats, but also to internal dissent that repeatedly crippled the GOP on key issues like killing former President Barack Obama's landmark health care act and passing their own health care bill. That's why last year's massive tax cut bill pushed through despite ardent Democratic opposition remains one of the few signature achievements passed by the GOP during its hold on Congress.

If the legislative progress was slow with Republicans in control, it likely will come to a grinding halt with the incoming split Congress, said Philip Klinkner, chair of the government department at Hamilton College. "You'll see gridlock. Nobody has total control."

While each party can present its own legislative ideas, the other party can and likely will nix those plans to prevent the other side from scoring possible points for the upcoming presidential race in 2020.

And while Republicans and Trump remain in the political driver seat, they should theoretically have a greater interest in trying to pass bills to show their constituents that they have done a good job governing. But that traditional logic doesn't necessarily apply in the Trump era. In a contentious press conference after the midterm elections on Wednesday, Trump himself said as much when he told reporters that he would simply blame Democrats for a government shutdown.

Democrats, meanwhile, have little strategic interest in being seen cooperating or compromising with Trump's style of negotiating. "If the past is any prologue, I think he is going to negotiate simply in a sense of 'Give me what I want'," said Victoria Nourse, former chief counsel to Vice President Joe Biden and now the director of the Center on Congressional Studies at Georgetown Law School.

Watch video 15:10 Now live 15:10 mins. Share 'Trump is going to pick battles where he can' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37rJE 'Trump is going to pick battles where he can'

Fresh investigations

Brace yourself: if one thing is certain about the new Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, then it's that lawmakers there are all but certain to launch a whole slew of investigations into Trump and his administration's conduct in office — to go along with the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. The only question is how far-reaching those probes will be, said Nourse.

"The one unknown is how Democrats are going to deal with investigations. There is a lot of pent-up energy in the Democratic Party to find out about things like the president's tax returns, to find out what happened with our electoral system, whether it remains subject to interference by foreign powers, and other investigations about corruption within our Cabinet," she said.

Read more: Opinion: Trump fever unbroken amid blue ripple in midterms

Trump, meanwhile, did not waste any time Wednesday telling Democrats how he would react to probes he would consider too personal or too broad, warning he would take a "warlike posture" against those kinds of investigations.

While Trump's missing tax returns, his business deals and the controversial conduct of Cabinet members like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke are surely all on the investigative agenda, that's nothing compared to the biggie: probing possible Russian connections to the Trump campaign.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers First-time winners: Native American women enter Congress Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, became one of the first Native American women to be elected to the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. The 57-year-old member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico was one of three female Native American candidates running for Congress — a record number.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers Another first for a Native American woman Sharice Davids, also a Democrat and also Native American, beat her Republican opponent in Kansas to be elected to the House. She identifies as lesbian and is therefore also the first LGBT member of Congress from her state. A former mixed martial arts fighter, she is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a Native American tribe in Wisconsin.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The youngest-ever congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year old from the Bronx, New York, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the US Congress. A Democrat, she is associated with the more progressive wing of the party and was endorsed by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The first openly gay governor Jared Polis, 43, is the first openly gay person to be elected governor in the United States after winning his race in the state of Colorado. The self-made millionaire and tech entrepreneur was admitted to Princeton when he was 16-years-old. A Democrat, he represented Colorado in the House for five terms before being elected governor.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers First Muslim-American congresswomen Rashida Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. The 42-year-old is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. Born and raised in Detroit, she already broke records by becoming the first female Muslim to be elected as State Representative in Michigan in 2008.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The first Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar, 36, is also one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. Omar fled Somalia with her family when she was 8-years-old. She lived in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the US in 1997. A Democrat, she will represent Minnesota in the House.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers A lost opportunity for a Democratic darling Beto O'Rourke, a little-known congressman and former punk-rock musician, rose to popularity in his home-state of Texas and across the US. He ran a surprisingly close race for a Senate seat against incumbent Ted Cruz, who is a former Republican presidential candidate. Despite losing this election, O'Rourke is seen by many as a future leader in the Democratic party.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers A missed chance for former Marine pilot Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, stood a good chance of ousting three-time Republican congressman Andy Barr in Kentucky. Despite being a top candidate for the Democrats, McGrath did not manage to win in the southern state where Trump won the presidential vote by 16 points in 2016.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers When Obama's endorsement isn't enough Andrew Gillum had been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but failed to become Florida's first African-American governor. Gillum, who is mayor of Tallahassee, suffered a close defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers Vermont doesn't elect transgender governor Despite Vermont being a traditionally progressive state, Christine Hallquist failed to oust Republican Phil Scott from the governor's spot. If she had won, Hallquist would have become the first openly transgender governor in the US. Author: Giulia Saudelli



And with their new subpoena power, Democrats in the House now have a potent weapon in their arsenal to force potential witnesses to testify and tell the truth in committee hearings.

How Trump — who has repeatedly, and without prompting, maintained there was no collusion by his campaign with Moscow — would react to a Russia-Trump related probe was shown by his actions less than 24 hours after the midterms. After months of a deteriorating relationship he fired Jeff Sessions, his attorney general who refused to curtail or shut down special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling.

Read more: What do the US midterms mean for the environment?

Democrats, similarly did not waste time responding to the ouster of the attorney general. "The firing of Jeff Sessions will be investigated and people will be held accountable," vowed Representative Jerrold Nadler, the likely new chair of the House Judiciary Committee. "This must begin immediately, and if not, then a Democratic Congress will make this a priority in January."

And so the main battle line for the next two years is already drawn, said government scholar Klinkner, who predicts that the resulting clashes between the new House and Trump won't be pretty.

"[Trump] clearly sees the Mueller investigation as a mortal threat to his presidency, maybe even a real criminal threat to himself and he wants to shut it down," said Klinkner. "And he will use every possible means he has at his disposal to do that. So it's going to be crazy for the next two years."

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Trump has a habit of attacking journalists During a post-midterm election press conference, Trump laid into CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta. After Acosta tried to get the president to answer his question, Trump yelled at him: "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person." After the spat, the White House suspended Acosta's press pass. CNN said the decision was an act of retaliation.

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists "I know you're not thinking. You never do." In October, 2018 during a press conference at the White House, Donald Trump directed snarky comments at ABC reporter Cecilia Vega. When Trump came to Vega for a question, he commented: "She's shocked that I picked her. Like in a state of shock." Vega told him she was actually not surprised, to which Trump responded: "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do."

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Trump's name-calling on Twitter During a Twitter rant in June, 2017 Donald Trump personally attacked MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski through a series of tweets. He called the journalist "low I.Q. Crazy Mika," and claimed she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she visited his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago. Trump went on to call her co-anchor Joe Scarborough "Psycho Joe."

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Some journalists have been targeted for years During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in March, 2018 Trump laid into NBC anchor Chuck Todd. Speaking about Todd's show Meet The Press, Trump referred to the journalist as "sleepy-eyes Todd." He then said to a cheering crowd: "He's a sleeping son of a b***h. I'll tell you." Trump has been calling Todd "sleepy" for years, and clearly hasn't stopped after he became President.

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Twitter: Trump's favorite ranting-platform Trump often takes to Twitter to attack one of his preferred targets: journalists. In July, 2017 he tweeted a video of himself hitting a man with a CNN logo for a head. In December, 2017 he used a tweet to call for Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel to be fired over a wrong tweet. And then his recurring favorite: calling media companies "fake news." Author: Giulia Saudelli



Political climate

It's no secret that the US political climate was deeply divisive even before Trump's arrival on the political stage. And it's clear that in less than two years in office Trump has been responsible for a deterioration of political discourse and public civility, bringing it to a level simply not imaginable prior to his inauguration.

And we probably haven't reached rock bottom yet. That's because the political divide between Republicans and Democrats has been even further exacerbated by the midterm results, said Klinkner.

The new Democratic caucus in the House will be defined by the many freshly elected women, many of them nonwhites and almost all from metropolitan areas with diverse populations. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans will be mostly white, mostly male and mostly from rural areas.

"Trumpism is really largely an appeal to some sort of white nationalist sentiments in the American electorate," said Klinkner.

When asked to give a preview of what to expect until the 2020 election, he offered this: "Take everything you have seen over the last two years and multiply it times a hundred."