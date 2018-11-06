 US midterm elections 2018: What do the results mean for Donald Trump? | News | DW | 07.11.2018

News

US midterm elections 2018: What do the results mean for Donald Trump?

While Democrats fell short of an all-out "blue wave," their gains in the House could have a major impact on President Donald Trump's agenda. DW takes a look at how the results could hurt — or help — the US leader.

The US Capitol building in Washington (Reuters/J. Ernst)

Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States saw mixed results for the two chambers of US Congress, in the first major electoral test of Donald Trump's presidency.

Democrats took back control of the House of Representatives, whileTrump's Republicans expanded their hold on the Senate.

Out of the 435 seats in the House, Democrats secured at least 218 seats, giving them the majority in the lower chamber, with several races still undecided. In the 100-member Senate, Republicans secured a majority with 51 seats, with final results still coming in.

Follow our election coverage here: +++ US midterm elections - Results as they came +++

What changes for the Democrats?

Democrats said they will use their position in the House to put "checks and balances" on Trump's agenda, but said they would be willing to work with Republicans to find bipartisan solutions.

"A Democratic Congress will work for solutions that bring us together because we have all had enough of division," said Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat leader in the House.

Read more: Democrats take wind out of Trump's economic sails

With their House majority, Democrats will now chair several powerful committees, including the lower chamber's Intelligence, Ways and Means, Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees.

Using subpoenas, they will be able to seek access to Trump's long sought-after tax returns as well as more aggressively probe Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and whether there collusion with Trump's campaign.

Republicans will no longer be able to pass legislation without help from the Democrats, meaning that any plans to easily push through conservative bills.

This makes it extremely difficult for Republicans to curb former President Barack Obama's health care law and to push through additional immigration restrictions.

Democrats win House majority, Republicans hold Senate

How will a Republican-controlled Senate help Trump?

With Republicans still in charge of the Senate, Trump can breathe a sigh of relief. His party's control of the upper chamber of US Congress means that attempts to impeach Trump are likely to fail, as the trial would have to take place in the Senate.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the Senate results as "historic" and told reporters the election was "a huge moment and victory for the president."

The Senate is also where Trump's nominations to top Cabinet and judicial posts are confirmed. This means the president and the Republicans will be able to seat more conservative federal judges and possible Supreme Court justices should more spaces become available.

It also makes it easier for Trump to switch up his Cabinet and get replacements quickly approved.

The Republicans' slim majority in the Senate means that Democrats can still attempt to kill or delay legislation using filibusters and procedural delays.

Other major takeaways:

  • State governor races also saw split results, with Democrat candidates unseating Republicans in Michigan and Wisconsin, while Republicans scored major wins in Iowa and Ohio.
  • A record number of women are now set to enter Congress, with at least 93 women from both parties winning seats in the House — the prior record was 84.
  • For the first time, two Muslim women were elected to the House of Representatives. Democrat Rashida Tlaib won a seat in Michigan, while Somali-American Ilhan Oman earned a seat for the Democrats in Minnesota.
  • The election saw the first Native American women secure a seat in Congress, with Sharice Davids of Kansas and Deb Haaland of New Mexico winning seats for the Democrats.
  • At 29-years-old, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever to be elected to the House.
  • Deb Haaland (Photo: Reuters/B. Snyder)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    First-time winners: Native American women enter Congress

    Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, became one of the first Native American women to be elected to the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. The 57-year-old member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico was one of three female Native American candidates running for Congress — a record number.

  • Sharice Davids (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/AP/C.E. Braley)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    Another first for a Native American woman

    Sharice Davids, also a Democrat and also Native American, beat her Republican opponent in Kansas to be elected to the House. She identifies as lesbian and is therefore also the first LGBT member of Congress from her state. A former mixed martial arts fighter, she is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a Native American tribe in Wisconsin.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    The youngest-ever congresswoman

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year old from the Bronx, New York, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the US Congress. A Democrat, she is associated with the more progressive wing of the party and was endorsed by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

  • Jared Polis (Photo: Reuters/E. Semon)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    The first openly gay governor

    Jared Polis, 43, is the first openly gay person to be elected governor in the United States after winning his race in the state of Colorado. The self-made millionaire and tech entrepreneur was admitted to Princeton when he was 16-years-old. A Democrat, he represented Colorado in the House for five terms before being elected governor.

  • Rashida Tlaib (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    First Muslim-American congresswomen

    Rashida Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. The 42-year-old is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. Born and raised in Detroit, she already broke records by becoming the first female Muslim to be elected as State Representative in Michigan in 2008.

  • Ilhan Omar (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    The first Somali-American congresswoman

    Ilhan Omar, 36, is also one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. Omar fled Somalia with her family when she was 8-years-old. She lived in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the US in 1997. A Democrat, she will represent Minnesota in the House.

  • Beto O'Rourke (Photo: Getty Images)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    A lost opportunity for a Democratic darling

    Beto O'Rourke, a little-known congressman and former punk-rock musician, rose to popularity in his home-state of Texas and across the US. He ran a surprisingly close race for a Senate seat against incumbent Ted Cruz, who is a former Republican presidential candidate. Despite losing this election, O'Rourke is seen by many as a future leader in the Democratic party.

  • Amy McGrath (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    A missed chance for former Marine pilot

    Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, stood a good chance of ousting three-time Republican congressman Andy Barr in Kentucky. Despite being a top candidate for the Democrats, McGrath did not manage to win in the southern state where Trump won the presidential vote by 16 points in 2016.

  • Andrew Gillum (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    When Obama's endorsement isn't enough

    Andew Gillum had been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but failed to become Florida's first African-American governor. Gillum, who is mayor of Tallahassee, suffered a close defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis.

  • Christine Hallquist (Photo: Reuters)

    US midterm elections 2018: winners and losers

    Vermont doesn't elect transgender governor

    Despite Vermont being a traditionally progressive state, Christine Hallquist failed to oust Republican Phil Scott from the governor's spot. If she had won, Hallquist would have become the first openly transgender governor in the US.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


