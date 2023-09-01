  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
PoliticsMongolia

Pope Francis visits Mongolia's tiny Catholic community

September 1, 2023

With just over 1,400 Catholics, Mongolia is one of the smallest and newest Catholic communities in the world. Pope Francis makes the trip while also casting an eye toward China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VpEq
Pope Francis is received by Mongolia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Batmunkh Battsetseg during his arrival at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar
Pope Francis' trip in Mongolia will also be a test in stamina for the 86-year-oldImage: PEDRO PARDO/AFP

Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday morning for his first trip through the predominantly Buddhist country.

The visit is seen as a show of support to the 1,400 Catholics who reside there — one of the smallest and newest Catholic communities in the world — and an attempt to maintain a presence between China and Russia, both of which have strained relations with the Vatican.

The Catholic Church sanctioned a presence in Mongolia as recently as 1992 after the nation left behind its Soviet-allied communist government and adopted religious freedom.

"This is a clear effort of the Holy See to take care of Central Asia and not abandon it to Russia or China," said Michel Chambon, a scholar of Catholicism in Asia.

Speaking about the need to experience Mongolia, the pope on Thursday said, "There are only a few inhabitants — a small people, but a big culture.

"I think it will do us good to try to understand this long, big silence, understand what it means but not intellectually, but with senses," he said, adding, "Mongolia, you understand with your senses."

Leaving Friday aside for rest, the pontiff's itinerary for Saturday includes meetings with President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. He will also address authorities, diplomats and members of civil society in a speech.

Later on Saturday, he will meet the Catholic community at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral. 

'The pope should rethink his China policy'

'Greetings' to Xi Jinping

The 86-year-old pontiff arrived at Ulaanbaatar after an overnight flight passing through Chinese airspace.

Vatican protocol dictates that the pope is to send notes of greetings to the leader of whichever country he is flying over, giving Francis the opportunity to address Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He expressed "greetings of good wishes to your excellency and the people of China."

"Assuring you of my prayers for the wellbeing of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace," Francis said.

China responded to the greeting, saying it wished to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican. 

"China is ready to continue working with the Vatican... to engage in constructive dialogue, enhance understanding, strengthen mutual trust," Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular briefing.

He said that Beijing would "promote the process of improving relations between the two sides."

The Vatican, last year, renewed a deal on the contentious issue of bishop appointments with China. It has also taken a clear stance on Russia's war in Ukraineblaming Moscow for the aggression, and sought to broker a deal between the two. 

Pope Francis calls for peace in Easter message

mk/sms(AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Africans are coming to terms with a building fire in Johannesburg that killed at least 74 people.

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's governing coalition low in polls

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

PoliticsSeptember 1, 202302:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

A man stands on a pile of rubble while a bulldozer digs through the rubble

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness and dust

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness and dust

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202305:13 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage