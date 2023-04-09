Pope Francis prays for Russians to see 'light of Easter'

The pope used his Easter message to pray for "the beloved Ukrainian people" and expressed his concern about recent tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. The pontiff was released from hospital only last week.

The pope on Sunday prayed for the Ukrainians as part of his traditional Easter Sunday address and said he hoped for light to reach the Russian people.

Seated for the address after a recent bout of ill health, Francis repeated his prayers for peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones across the world.

What the pope said

The pontiff decried "the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped."

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

Francis urged God to "comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war and all conflict and bloodshed in our world."

He also voiced "deep concern" over a flare-up in tensions between Israel and Palestinians.

Recent violence in the Middle East "threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians," Francis said.

The pontiff gave his speech after a traditional mass in the forecourt of St Peter's Basilica, attended by tens of thousands of worshippers. Ahead of the mass, the Vatican carpeted St Peter's Square with some 35,000 flowers — tulips, daffodils and roses — and plants donated by the Netherlands, transforming it into a "flower garden."

Increasing physical fragility

Easter is the highest feast in the calendar of the Roman Catholic Church, and commemorates the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which it believes occurred at this period of the year.

Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital after three nights at the start of this month because of a bronchial infection. It was the pope's second stay in hospital since 2021, and he has increasingly suffered with health issues in recent years. He now uses a wheelchair because of knee pain.

Pope Francis has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday.

He also presided over the Vigil mass — a 2 1/2 hour ceremony before 8,000 people — in the Vatican basilica on Saturday evening. At that service, he lamented the "icy winds of war" and other injustices.

However, Francis did not attend the annual "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday as a precautionary measure because of cold weather.

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)