  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
The pope blesses worshippers from his "Popemobile"
The pope blessed worshippers from his "Popemobile" after mass and before the "Urbi et Orbi" addressImage: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dp
ReligionVatican

Pope Francis prays for Russians to see 'light of Easter'

36 minutes ago

The pope used his Easter message to pray for "the beloved Ukrainian people" and expressed his concern about recent tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. The pontiff was released from hospital only last week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqrD

The pope on Sunday prayed for the Ukrainians as part of his traditional Easter Sunday address and said he hoped for light to reach the Russian people.

Seated for the address after a recent bout of ill health, Francis repeated his prayers for peace in Ukraine and other conflict zones across the world.

What the pope said

The pontiff decried "the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped."

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

Francis urged God to "comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war and all conflict and bloodshed in our world."

He also voiced "deep concern" over a flare-up in tensions between Israel and Palestinians.

Recent violence in the Middle East "threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians," Francis said.

The pontiff gave his speech after a traditional mass in the forecourt of St Peter's Basilica, attended by tens of thousands of worshippers. Ahead of the mass, the Vatican carpeted St Peter's Square with some 35,000 flowers — tulips, daffodils and roses — and plants donated by the Netherlands, transforming it into a "flower garden."

Increasing physical fragility

Easter is the highest feast in the calendar of the Roman Catholic Church, and commemorates the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ,  which it believes occurred at this period of the year.

Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital after three nights at the start of this month because of a bronchial infection. It was the pope's second stay in hospital since 2021, and he has increasingly suffered with health issues in recent years. He now uses a wheelchair because of knee pain.

Pope Francis has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday.

Pope Francis returns to public view for Easter vigil

He also presided over the Vigil mass — a 2 1/2 hour ceremony before 8,000 people — in the Vatican basilica on Saturday evening. At that service, he lamented the "icy winds of war" and other injustices.

However, Francis did not attend the annual "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday as a precautionary measure because of cold weather.

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Drafted Russian soliders stand in the cold during the country's fall draft campaign

Russia steps up efforts to boost army size

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Sexual abuse at sea: 'I had nowhere to go'

Crime4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

PoliticsApril 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

History6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage