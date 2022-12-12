Poland's Duda thanks Germany for Patriots on Berlin visit
The Polish president made the comments after speaking with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin. The contentious issue of Poland's WW2 reparations demands was again broached during the visit.
Steinmeier thanked Duda for Poland's "very prudent stance" regarding the incident — there is largely agreement that the projectile was likely an errant Ukrainian air-defense missile and not one fired by Russia.
After the November strike, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak agreed that German Patriot missiles would be stationed in Poland.
Still, Blaszczak caused a stir shortly thereafter by suggesting Poland might pass them along to Ukraine, arguing they could be of greater use there, even though no NATO members have yet sent any Patriot missiles to Ukraine.
The German President on Monday said he was "very pleased that there has been basic agreement over the stationing."
A team of German military experts are expected to travel to Poland on Tuesday to inspect a number of possible sites where the Patriots can be installed.
Patriot missiles for Ukraine?
Duda says winter will bring more Ukrainian refugees
Duda also advised Germany to prepare for a new wave of Ukrainian immigrants as winter arrives, saying his country has seen a spike in arrivals as Russia continues to pound civilian infrastructure, knocking out heat and electricity.
"People are fleeing frost, death and Russian bombs," he said. Steinmeier added that "in these cold winter months it is important that Germany and Poland stand with the Ukrainian people."
Speaking of Russia's strategy of attacking civilian infrastructure, Steinmeier said it "cannot and will not" pay off.
After speaking with Duda, Steinmeier described the two countries as "very close partners, friends and neighbors."
Asked by a reporter whether eastern European countries could count on Germany, Steinmeier said that the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank was a key element of German foreign policy, saying that it is also in Germany's interest to fortify European defenses.
In this context, Steinmeier also noted that Germany had committed to stationing Patriot missiles in Slovakia, as well as deploying German soldiers to Lithuania to participate in the so-called air policing of Baltic states.
Russia's war driving massive displacement, UN warns
Poland confident the issue of World War II reparations can be resolved
A recurring point of contention between Warsaw and Berlin is Poland's insistence that Germany pay reparations for damage caused by the Nazis during World War II.
Duda — whose government rejects a 1953 declaration by Poland's then ruling Communist government that the country would cease to make further reparations claims — says he thinks a solution that is "positive" for Germany, Poland and the EU can be found.