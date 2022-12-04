Kaczynski last year accused Berlin of wanting to turn the European Union into a federal 'German Fourth Reich'Image: Czarek Sokolowski/AP/picture alliance
Poland's Kaczynski slams Germany's 'dominance' in Europe
The leader of Poland's ruling party has been increasingly using anti-German rhetoric in recent months, straining the already prickly bilateral relations over the past few years.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has sharply criticized what he called German "dominance" in Europe, saying that Berlin today wants to use peaceful methods to implement plans it once tried to execute by military means.
This, he said, is a path that leads to crisis and disaster — affecting not only Poland but all of Europe, including Germany.
While delivering a speech in southwestern Poland on Saturday, Kaczynski said Europe's strength lies in the strength of its sovereign states, reported the Polish news agency PAP.
The 73-year-old Polish politician has been increasingly using anti-German rhetoric in recent months, straining the already prickly relations between Poland and Germany over the past few years.
The war in Ukraine has also prompted criticism of Germany from Warsaw, which blames Berlin for strategic errors, including an excessive reliance on Russian energy and being too slow to provide weapons to Ukraine.