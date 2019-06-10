 Plastic bans proliferate in 2019 as planet drowns in trash | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Plastic bans proliferate in 2019 as planet drowns in trash

When the EU finally committed to banning an array of single-use plastics in March, it became part of a growing plastic-free movement that is seeing similar bans imposed from Vanuatu to Canada and Tanzania.

Afrika Plastik Umweltverschmutzung Plastikmüll Meer Fluss (Getty Images/G. Khan)

As the world slowly wakes up to the scale of the plastic pollution problem, an increasing number of countries and cities are introducing bans on certain products. Not only can they help to prevent plastics from entering marine ecosystems, but they're also addressing the myth that we can recycle our way out of the problem.

Besides the fact that of the 8.3 billion tons of plastic produced between 1950 and 2015, only 9% has been recycled, many of the plastic products manufactured today are not actually recyclable.

DW takes a look at some of the latest bans that could help to stem the flow.

European Union: Single-use plastics

Disposable cutlery, glasses, plates and plastic cotton buds are among a selection of single-use plastics that were outlawed in March following a vote in the European Parliament. To be fully implemented in 2021, the ban is based on the EU's single-use plastics directive and aims to "tackle marine litter coming from the 10 single-use plastic products most often found on European beaches."

In June, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) noted that 570,000 tons of plastic waste ends up in the Mediterranean alone each year — equivalent to dumping 33,800 plastic bottles into the sea every minute.

Read moreWe need to talk about virgin plastics

Part of an EU strategy on plastics aimed at ensuring all plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030, the single-use ban does not cover ubiquitous plastic bags or bottles. The bloc, however, says it will address plastic bottles separately, and aims to be collecting and recycling 90% of them within the next decade.  

Watch video 01:24

European Parliament votes to ban single-use plastics

Vanuatu: World first diaper ban

The tiny Pacific island of Vanuatu, which is already feeling the disproportionate effects of the climate crisis as a result of rising seas, is also overburdened with plastic waste. Having imposed a strict ban on plastic bags, straws and polystyrene containers in July 2018, and expanding it to include items such as plastic plates, cups, stirrers, food containers this year, the island nation has now introduced a ban on disposable diapers, arguably the first of its kind in the world. 

Read moreThe plastics issue we seem to ignore

With throw-away nappies made from a combination of plastic and wood pulp, they end up in landfill for a few hundred years. "Vanuatu is safeguarding its future. Eventually, plastics find their way into the water and the food chain," said Mike Masauvakalo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the ban was announced in June. With the nation also running out of landfill space, parents will now be forced to use washable cloth diapers, just like in the old days.

  • A palm tree is damaged on a beach near Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu (photo: REUTERS/Kris Paras)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    Cyclone Pam destroys Vanuatu

    Winds of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) an hour ripped roofs off houses and downed trees in Port Vila in the island nation of Vanuatu. Category 5 Cyclone Pam hit the capital on Friday, March 13, 2015. Vanuatu President Baldwin Lonsdale said the cyclones that the nation had experienced were directly linked to climate change. "We see the level of sea rise. [We see] change in weather patterns."

  • Local residents sit near debris on a road outside a hospital after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila (photo: REUTERS/Kris Paras)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    'Development has been wiped out'

    President Lonsdale dubbed Cyclone Pam "a monster" that had devastated the country. "It’s a setback for the government and for the people of Vanuatu. After all the development that has taken place, all this development has been wiped out." He said 90 percent of the buildings had been destroyed in the capital alone. So far, six people were confirmed dead and 30 injured from the cyclone.

  • Sea reaching the main road in Kiribati (photo: John Corcoran)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    Cyclone hit multiple countries and islands

    The cyclone devastated numerous countries across the South Pacific. "At least nine nations have experienced some level of devastation including Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Fiji, Tuvalu, and Papua New Guinea," a statement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

  • Children stand in front of debris on a street near their homes after Cyclone Pam hit Port Vila (photo:. REUTERS/Kris Paras)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    Children at risk

    The UN's Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that at least 60,000 children have been displaced or affected by the cyclone. According to UNICEF, hundreds of children in Tuvalu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati are also affected. "It felt like the world was coming to an end," said UNICEF's Alice Clements, one of the organization's staff members, who was in Port Vila when the storm hit.

  • Tides covering the land in Kiribati (photo: John Corcoran)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    A wake-up call?

    For years, small island nations such as Kiribati (pictured here) have been trying to combat climate change. Seychelles President James Michel said on Monday that Cyclone Pam was "a clear manifestation of climate change" and called on the international community to "wake up" to the impact of global warming.

  • People protecting their land in Kiribati (photo: John Corcoran)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    Local efforts to protect the land

    The inhabitants of the most vulnerable islands have been trying to secure coastal areas to prevent the tides from washing away the soil. While these measures assist in the short term, more needs to be done to tackle the root cause of rising sea levels.

  • Homes during high tide in Kiribati (photo: John Corcoran)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    'Natural disasters have worsened'

    "Climate change has exacerbated the severity of natural disasters and [their] frequency, that's worsening the impacts on different communities," the president of island nation Kiribati, Anote Tong, said. Climate change and disasters are related, he added. Scientists, however, say it's impossible to attribute single weather events like Cyclone Pam to climate change.

  • Waiting for the tide to go down in Kiribati (photo: John Corcoran)

    Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

    UN urges action against climate change

    "We must especially help the poorest and most vulnerable people," UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in the aftermath of the cyclone. Prevention of natural disasters is a global task, he added. "Climate change is intensifying the risks for hundreds of millions of people, particularly in small island developing states and coastal areas." A new climate treaty will be negotiated later this year.

    Author: Sarah Steffen


Canada: Bottles, bags and more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he drew direct inspiration from the EU parliament when he announced a similar single-use plastics ban this month. Due to come into effect in 2021, it will be even more far-reaching than its European counterpart, with shopping bags and water bottles also among the gamut of products to be consigned to history. Canada estimates that it uses around 15 billion plastic bags annually, and roughly 57 million plastic straws daily, yet less than 10% of this plastic is recycled.

Trudeau especially focused on the plastic blight on Canada's coastlines, which at around 202,000 kilometers (126,000 miles), are the longest in the world. "It's tough trying to explain this to my kids. How do you explain dead whales washing up on beaches across the world, their stomachs jam packed with plastic bags?" Trudeau said, adding that plastic can be found at the "very deepest point of the Pacific Ocean."

Read moreGerman EU candidate proposes global ban on single-use plastics

Bali: Bye bye plastic bags

Launched in 2013 by teen sisters, Melati and Isabel Wijsen, an initiative called Bye Bye Plastic Bags helped lobby the authorities in Bali to pass a single-use plastic ban introduced on the island this month. The new regulations on plastic bags, straws and polystyrene were hailed by young supporters of the local plastic-free movement who have witnessed their once pristine coasts become clogged with discarded plastic trash. "A paradise lost. Bali: Island of garbage," was how Melati described the situation during a 2016 TED talk.

"Supermarkets and restaurants on the island have already started preparing by changing back to more traditional ways of packaging," Bye Bye Plastic Bags said after the ban came into effect. "Has anyone seen the banana leaf wraps?" 

The legislation will be implemented down through to local village and traditional law level, and forms part of Indonesia's National Plan of Actionon managing marine plastic debris to reduce ocean plastics by 70% by 2025. 

Tanzania: Plastic pushers fined or do time

Following plastic bag bans in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and Tunisia, Tanzania is the latest African nation to outlaw the single-use polluter. The new law, like some others on the continent, is fairly draconian with those found selling or manufacturing them facing up to two years in jail, or a €357,000 ($400,000) fine. People caught using them face smaller fines. 

Read morePlastic bag bans in Africa: reality or fantasy?

The phasing out of non-biodegradable plastics not only applies to the production, import, sale and use of all single-use plastic bags; visitors to Tanzania are also being asked to "surrender" any such bags before entering the country, home to iconic destinations like Mount Kilimanjaro. "We are happy," WWF Tanzania director Amani Ngusaru said after the ban was introduced. "It takes more than 100 years for a single plastic bag to decay."  

Watch video 03:40

One Year Ban on Plastic Bags in Kenya

DW recommends

Canada to start single-use plastic ban in 2021

Canada has announced that it will ban single-use plastic products such as straws and bags starting in 2021. The government said that plastic manufacturers would be held responsible for processing the waste. (10.06.2019)  

The plastics issue we seem to ignore

Giant petrochemical companies have announced a wealthy alliance to tackle plastic pollution. But there's little talk of scaling back production to help the environment. (04.02.2019)  

A punk band's mission to save Bali's nature

Superman is Dead is Indonesia's most famous punk rock band. They're using their superpowers to stop a major development they and other Balinese say will damage Bali's nature. (28.02.2017)  

Exposed: Why Vanuatu is the world's most 'at-risk' country for natural hazards

Vanuatu is the world's most at-risk country for natural hazards, according to a UN University WorldRiskIndex. And it's not just storms, earthquakes, volcanoes or tsunamis that are the problem. (17.03.2015)  

The plastic crisis isn't just ugly — it's fueling global warming

Plastic, as we know, is everywhere. In waterways, in animals, even in our food. As if that isn't bad enough, a new report shows it's also accelerating global warming. Stopping climate change also means curbing plastic. (15.05.2019)  

EU Parliament backs ban on single-use plastic products

The European Parliament has approved a ban on disposable plastic products, bringing the ban one step closer to reality. The ban would affect a wide range of products that have alternatives, such as straws and cutlery. (28.03.2019)  

Tanzania bans plastic bags to clean up environment

Under new measures, anyone using plastic bags in Tanzania can be slapped with a fine, and those caught manufacturing the items can get jail time. Environmentalists are celebrating the move. (01.06.2019)  

Visiting Kenya a year into its plastic bag ban

A year ago, Kenya banned plastic bags and introduced the toughest rules in the book to punish anyone caught making, selling or using them. Have these measures worked? (28.08.2018)  

German EU candidate proposes global ban on single-use plastics

Manfred Weber said that the next generations will face "immense problems" if the EU and the world do not take drastic action against single-use plastic. The conservative has ambitions to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker. (21.04.2019)  

180 countries — except US — agree to plastic waste agreement

After 12 days of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, countries have agreed to treat plastic as hazardous waste. Germany is considering a ban that would go even further. (11.05.2019)  

5 single-use plastics the EU should ban

Balloons, cotton swabs, plastic bags — these are environmentally-damaging products we could live without. But not all of them are on the European Union's list of proposed items to ban. We pick five that should be. (24.10.2018)  

Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

Shopping bags, nets, diapers and toothbrushes are snagging on coral reefs and making them sick, a new study has found. With plastic pollution continuing to rise, there's little relief in sight for the ailing reefs. (26.01.2018)  

Plastic bag bans in Africa: reality or fantasy?

Tunisia and Kenya recently joined the ranks of African countries banning the use of plastic bags - but poor waste management and a mentality of littering make the prospect of a plastic waste-free society unrealistic. (29.05.2017)  

We need to talk about virgin plastics

As the EU waves through the single-use plastics ban, broadly shuns fracking and pushes for decarbonization by 2050, plans for a wholesale contradiction involving INEOS and US ethane are underway in the city of Antwerp. (26.04.2019)  

Small islands feel the wrath of climate change

Small islands such as Vanuatu in the Pacific are feeling the effects of climate change: Rising sea levels and extreme weather events threaten their very existence. Cyclone Pam is one very tangible signal. (17.03.2015)  

Alternatives to single-use plastics

The European Commission is planning a ban on disposable products like plastic straws, plastic plates and plastic cutlery. But that doesn't mean you'll have to go without these convenient items altogether. (28.05.2018)  

The slow-growing trend towards plastic bans

Over the past 12 months alone, different countries across the world have taken it upon themselves to restrict the sale, use and manufacture of day-to-day plastics. And there are more plans in the works. (12.01.2018)  

WWW links

EU strategy for plastics

National Plan of Action, Marine Plastic Debris Management

Audios and videos on the topic

South Sudan’s plastic bag ban  

The Ugandan women making paper bags from bananas  

One Year Ban on Plastic Bags in Kenya  

European Parliament votes to ban single-use plastics  

Related content

Greenpeace-Protest vor dem G7-Gipfel in Kanada

Canada to start single-use plastic ban in 2021 10.06.2019

Canada has announced that it will ban single-use plastic products such as straws and bags starting in 2021. The government said that plastic manufacturers would be held responsible for processing the waste.

Tanzania - Plastikbeutel auf dem Markt

Tanzania bans plastic bags to clean up environment 01.06.2019

Under new measures, anyone using plastic bags in Tanzania can be slapped with a fine, and those caught manufacturing the items can get jail time. Environmentalists are celebrating the move.

Aldi Plastiktüte Aldi will Geld für duenne Plastiktueten verlangen.

Aldi plastic fruit and veg bags to cost a 'symbolic' cent 11.06.2019

Germany's Aldi has announced it will soon charge a cent for plastic produce bags. The supermarket said it had drastically reduced bag use with fees for larger bags, and wants to apply the strategy to the smaller bags.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

DW Global 3000 - Infofilm Wildtiere (DW)

Shady dealing in endangered wildlife

The sale of illegal wildlife has grown into a $20 billion business.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show Cameroon's parrot hospital, turning phones into art and crowdfunding solar panels in Nigeria.  