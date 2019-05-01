180 countries — except US — agree to plastic waste agreement

After 12 days of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, countries have agreed to treat plastic as hazardous waste. Germany is considering a ban that would go even further.
Almost every country in the world, except the United States, agreed to a deal on Friday that would sharply reduce the amount of plastic being washed into the world's oceans.
The legally binding framework for reducing plastic waste means countries will have to monitor and track thousands of types of plastic waste outside their borders.
The deal was struck after 1,400 representatives met for 12 days of discussions at a United Nations Environment Program meeting in Geneva. The deal essentially updates the 1989 Basel Convention on the control of hazardous waste to include plastic.
"It's sending a very strong political signal to the rest of the world — to the private sector, to the consumer market — that we need to do something," Rolph Payet of the United Nations Environment Program said. "Countries have decided to do something which will translate into real action on the ground."
IPEN umbrella group science advisor Sara Brosche said: "For far too long developed countries like the US and Canada have been exporting their mixed toxic plastic wastes to developing Asian countries claiming it would be recycled in the receiving country. Instead, much of this contaminated mixed waste cannot be recycled and is instead dumped or burned, or finds its way into the ocean."
Calls in Germany for plastic bag ban
Meanwhile, German Development Minister Gerd Müller has called for a ban on plastic bags in Germany, in part to reduce the exports of waste to developing countries.
"The ban on plastic straws is not enough," Müller told the Augsburger Allgemeine. "Germany should not wait for Europe and should immediately ban disposable plastic bags."
The CSU politician noted that some African countries had already banned plastic bags: "We must do what Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda have done."
'Prevent' alliance
On Thursday in Berlin, Müller gave the go-ahead for Germany to join a new, international waste alliance, to which 30 companies, research institutions and organizations already belong.
Among them are Nestlé and Coca-Cola, the Green Dot, several universities and the environmental protection group WWF. Other partners include Indonesia and Ghana.
The alliance is called "Prevent," and its core concern is preventing waste. "Waste is becoming a global survival issue like climate change," said Müller.
Plastic waste in the sea is set to increase tenfold and with current trends, by 2050, there may be more plastic than fish in the oceans. Today, 2 billion people live in areas without garbage collection. "The poorest of the poor suffer the most," said Müller.
Reducing waste
Müller says the members of the alliance now want to find ways of reducing as much waste as possible. "Because if we continue in this way, we will drown in rubbish," he said.
German technology could play an important role in the fight against the global waste problem, the minister said, and this in turn could lead to job creation.
The German government wants to ensure that only sorted and easily recyclable plastic waste can be sold abroad.
aw, av/sms (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)
