Palestinian president swears in new government, heightening factional tensions

News

The new government slashes hopes of reconciliation between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Hamas said the new Cabinet had "no national legitimacy."

Members of the Palestinian government pose for a group photo (picture-alliance/Photoshot/F. Arouri)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas swore in a new government for the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority on Saturday, in a move criticized by the rival Islamist Hamas movement as a blow to reconciliation efforts.

Mohammed Ishtayeh will serve as prime minister in the new Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Cabinet stacked with loyalists from Abbas' Fatah party. Several smaller factions are also represented.

Other parties, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, refused to join the government out of concern it will hamper stalled reconciliation talks with Gaza-based Hamas.

The group, which has armed and political wings, took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, a year after it defeated the PLO-affiliated Fatah party in parliamentary elections. Despite repeated attempts by Egypt to broker a power-sharing deal, Palestinian politics has been divided ever since.

Hamas said the new government dealt a blow to Palestinian unity.

"This is a separatist government, it has no national legitimacy and it will reinforce the chances of severing the West Bank from Gaza," the Islamist movement said in a statement.

Mahmoud Abbas and Mohammad Ishtayeh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mohammed)

Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) is a longtime ally of President Mahmoud Abbas (L)

Read more: Gaza Strip: Hamas facing growing pushback 

PA in financial crisis

The new government replaces the technocratic administration of Rami Hamdallah, who resigned in January. His government had the backing of all Palestinian factions and led reconciliation talks with Hamas.

The new 24-member Cabinet includes five ministers from the last government, among them Foreign Minister Riad Malki and Finance Minister Shukri Bishara.

Ishtayeh, a trained economist who had been a minister in previous governments, faces numerous challenges in running the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation.

His immediate task will be to address a deep financial crisis triggered by US aid cuts and Israel's decision to withhold 5 percent of the tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinians.

Israel froze the tax transfers earlier this year over Palestinian Authority payments to the families of Palestinians jailed in Israel or killed by Israeli forces. Israel says the payments promote Palestinian violence.

Watch video 26:00

Saeb Erekat on Conflict Zone

US peace plan dead on arrival 

The new government comes to power as the administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to releases its long-delayed peace plan. Analysts say divided Palestinian politics will enable Israel to argue it has no willing counterpart to negotiate a peace agreement, after repeated attempts have failed due to intransigence on both sides. 

The Palestinian leadership is concerned that the peace plan will allow Israel to retain major settlement blocs in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want as the capital of a future state.

Those fears were heightened after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is likely to form a right-wing government following April 9 elections, promised to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank if he was re-elected.

Read more: Israel faces old reality of Benjamin Netanyahu victory anew 

Such a move would effectively end the prospect of peace with the Palestinians. Critics say annexation of all or parts of the West Bank would challenge Israel's character as both Jewish and democratic.

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


US-Palestinian ties have been severed since Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the contested city as Israel's capital last year.

Speaking to the new Cabinet members, Abbas repeated his rejection of Trump's peace plan and urged the government "to fight the (Israeli) occupation with all legal means."

He also called for "peaceful popular resistance" to Israeli occupation and said Israel would face "consequences" if it did not withdraw from the West Bank.

UN special Middle East peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov welcomed the new government and hoped it would "overcome internal divisions."

"The United Nations remains fully committed to working with the Palestinian leadership and people in ending the occupation and advancing their legitimate national aspirations for statehood based on UN resolutions," said Mladenov.

cw/amp (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

