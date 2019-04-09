Israel's Netanyahu on pace for reelection

Netanyahu's Likud and right-wing allies appeared to have beat a bloc of parties on the left. The unofficial results mean Netanyahu will likely be able to form a coalition.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set early Wednesday to secure a record fifth term in office with the support of right-wing parties, according to near complete unofficial election results.
Netanyahu's Likud and the rival center-left Blue and White led by former military chief Benny Gantz were on pace to receive 35 Knesset seats each in the 120-seat parliament.
However, Likud and right-wing and religious parties allied with him were set to win 65 seats, beating the leftist bloc. The results mean that Netanyahu appeared to have a mandate to form a coalition.
"I was very moved that the nation of Israel once again entrusted me for the fifth time, and with an even greater trust," Netanyahu told supporters. "I want to make it clear, it will be a right-wing government, but I intend to be the prime minister of all Israeli citizens, right or left, Jews and non-Jews alike," he said.
Read more: Ultranationalists to play kingmakers after Israeli election
The election outcome confirmed Israeli politics’ continued shift to the right in a highly divisive election overshadowed by Netanyahu’s legal troubles. The next government is likely to be the most right-wing in the country’s history.
Divisive election
Despite issuing a conciliatory message, Netanyahu’s campaign was characteristic of his divisive and fearmongering style. He repeatedly rallied right-wing voters by accusing Gantz of conspiring with Arab parties, warned of the dangers posed by "leftists" and assaulted the judiciary and media.
He also touted his close relationship with US President Donald Trump, who has recognized Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
In the final days of the campaign, Netanyahu for the first time pledged to annex parts of the occupied West Bank to energize right-wing voters. Such a move would effectively end the prospect of peace with the Palestinians. Critics say it would challenge the concept that Israel is both Jewish and democratic.
Arab leaders accused Netanyahu of demonizing the country's Arab community, which account for about 20% of the population. Turnout for the election among the Arab community was low. The Arab-majority Hadash-Ta'al party secured six seats in the Knesset.
The vote occurred as Netanyahu faces possible corruption and bribery charges that he has described as a "witch hunt." To avoid prosecution, he is expected to demand his coalition partners back him if he is indicted and find a way to grant him immunity.
A narrow right-wing government may allay some of the prime minister’s legal woes, but put him at the head of an unstable coalition with smaller partners seeking to extract political concessions.
11 parties to enter parliament
In other results, Monday’s vote saw the Labor party, which ruled the country for its first 30 years, crumble to only six seats. The secular, pro-two state solution Meretz party won four seats as did the Arab Balad party.
The ultra-Orthodox religious political parties Shas and United Torah Judaism won eight seats each, while Yisrael Beiteinu led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman won five seats. The Rightest Union secured five seats, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party won four seats.
In another surprise, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s newly formed far-right New Right party were on the cusp of falling below the 3.5 percent election threshold to enter parliament.
Zehut, a far-right libertarian party that supports legalization of marijuana, also failed to pass the electoral threshold.
What's next?
Once final results are announced on Friday, President Reuven Rivlin will task the party leader most likely to gain the support of other parties to form a coalition. The prime minister candidate will then have 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible two week extension.
cw/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)
