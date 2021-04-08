Visit the new DW website

Fatah

Fatah is a Palestinian nationalist political party that was strongly involved in the Palestinian revolutionary struggle.

Palestinian political leader Yasser Arafat founded Fatah in the late 1950s. For decades, the Palestinian liberation movement was a cornerstone of the Palestinian national cause. In the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary election, Fatah lost its majority to Hamas, a rival Palestinian movement.

epa03831389 (FILE) [A cropped file photo dated 09 October 2010 shows Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mohammed Badie (L) sitting next to his deputy] Mahmoud Ezzat (R) during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian authorities on 20 August 2013 arrested Mohammed Badie, the supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, as they escalated their campaign against the Islamist group. The group named Mahmoud Ezzat as its interim leader. EPA/MOHAMED OMAR***Klammern [...] markieren einen DW-Zuschnitt

Egypt: Muslim Brotherhood leader gets life sentence on terrorism charges 08.04.2021

Mahmoud Ezzat, a top leader in the Muslim Brotherhood, is believed to have incited violence following the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 03: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at a concurrent meeting with Secretaries-General of Palestinian groups, also attended by the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh in Ramallah, West Bank on September 03, 2020. Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Palestinian groups Fatah, Hamas agree to first elections in nearly 15 years 24.09.2020

Leaders from two warring Palestinian factions have said they are ready to end a decade-long rift and hold the territories' first elections in 15 years. Fatah and Hamas say the vote will take place within six months.
July 1, 2020, Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Palestinian supporters of the Fatah movement take part in a demonstration against Israel's West Bank annexation plans, in Gaza City on July 1, 2020. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emboldened by the US Mideast plan released in January, has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley in addition to 135 settlements that are already considered illegal by the international community â an estimated 30% of the occupied West Bank. Now, the Israeli government is reportedly considering annexing several other settlements first, such as Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem and the settlement bloc of Gush Etzion, which comprises several smaller settlements in the southern West Bank (Credit Image: © Mahmoud Ajjour/APA Images via ZUMA Wire |

Palestinian rivals Hamas, Fatah threaten Israel's annexation plans 02.07.2020

The rival groups have called for unifying resistance against plans to annex parts of the West Bank, long considered part of a future Palestinian state. But analysts say the show of unity is unlikely to result in action.
CAIRO, EGYPT - JANUARY 9: Defendants attend the trial session behind a cage in Cairo, Egypt on January 9, 2018. An Egyptian court slapped some 268 people with jail terms in connection with the dispersal of a major protest camp in support of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. The court sentenced 23 people to life in prison for taking part in a sit-in in Giza province's Nahda square, west of Cairo. Stringer / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Egypt's prisons not fit for humans 28.05.2020

The death of a young Egyptian artist in prison has sent shockwaves across the country. With overcrowding, rampant abuse and no access to health care, Egypt's facilities aren't fit for any kind of prisoner, NGOs say.
Trails are seen in the sky as an Iron Dome anti-missile projectile intercepts a rocket that was fired from Gaza, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Opinion: Hamas' and Israel's short but confusing weekend war 06.05.2019

The attacks were as spontaneous as the subsequent cease-fire. What caused the most recent violence in Israel and Gaza? It seems the Israeli government made a crucial mistake, Peter Philipp believes.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh talks during a swearing in of the new government in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, April 13, 2019.(AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) |

New Palestinian government forgets 'heritage' clause while swearing in 14.04.2019

Ministers in the new government had to repeat their oath a day after dropping a key clause while being sworn in. A lawyer said it could have jeopardized the government's legality.
13.04.2019 (190413) -- RAMALLAH, April 13, 2019 () -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (front, 7th R) and members of the new government pose for a group photo during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 13, 2019. New Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye and his cabinet members were sworn in on Saturday before President Mahmoud Abbas at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the official television reported. (/Fadi Arouri) |

Palestinian president swears in new government, heightening factional tensions 13.04.2019

The new government slashes hopes of reconciliation between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Hamas said the new Cabinet had "no national legitimacy."
A Palestinian protester carrying a national flag uses a slingshot to hurl stones during demonstrations on the border between Israel and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 14, 2018. (Photo by Said KHATIB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images)

Gaza Strip: Hamas facing growing pushback 25.03.2019

For weeks, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has had to contend with a growing protest movement. So far, the demonstrators' concerns are predominantly social in nature — but political demands could follow.
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah waves as he leaves after attending the opening ceremony of a health center near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo

Palestinian government resigns in possible power move by Mahmoud Abbas 29.01.2019

The move has been seen as a possible bid by President Mahmoud Abbas to isolate his political rivals, Hamas. The next government is likely going to be comprised of members of Abbas' Fatah movement.
30.03.2018 Palestinian paramedics evacuate an injured man on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year 17.05.2018

The origin of conflicts in the region could be dated back centuries but this year has seen some key events leading to an escalation in the tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.
23.01.2018 *** Ismail Hanija, Chef der radikalislamischen Hamas, spricht am 23.01.2018 in Gaza (Palästinensische Autonomiegebiete) während eine Pressekonferenz über die politischen Entwicklungen in der Region. Foto: Wissam Nassar/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

US designates Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh an international terrorist 31.01.2018

The US has accused Ismail Haniyeh of involvement in Hamas militants' attacks on Israelis and Americans. The group countered that the decision would not deter it from "continuing the resistance."
12.10.2017 +++ Fatah's Azam al-Ahmad (R)and Saleh al-Aruri (L) of Hamas shake hands after signing a reconciliation deal in Cairo on October 12, 2017, as the two rival Palestinian movements ended their decade-long split following negotiations overseen by Egypt. The new Hamas deputy leader and the head of Fatah's delegation struck the deal which was described by Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas as a final agreement to end their crippling division, which has at times erupted into deadly conflict over the past ten years. / AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rival Palestinian parties Fatah and Hamas agree to hold elections by end of 2018 22.11.2017

Rival Palestinian political factions have agreed to hold elections by the end of 2018. The announcement came after two days of reconciliation talks in Cairo between Fatah and Hamas.
November 18, 2017 - Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory - Palestinian security forces stand guard outside the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, under the control of the Palestinian Authority, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 18, 2017, as it opened for three days for the first time since the Palestinian reconciliation deal. Only humanitarian cases registered with the Palestinian Interior ministry would be allowed to leave through the crossing, however, with this including up to 20,000 people in the empoverished enclave of two million. That Egypt-brokered Palestinian reconciliation deal is expected to lead to more regular opening of the Rafah crossing, which had been totally sealed since August 2017, and was largely closed by Cairo for years beforehand |

Rafah crossing to Egypt opens for (some) Gaza Palestinians 18.11.2017

For the first time in a decade — and for just three days — the Rafah border crossing is open under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority. It's an important step in the reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah.
18.08.2017 +++ Young Palestinians march during a military graduation ceremony at a Hamas summer camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hamas leader rejects US call to lay down arms, recognize Israel 19.10.2017

A senior Hamas figure has said the group will not dismantle its powerful armed wing or recognize Israel. It came in response to Washington demanding Hamas meet those conditions to join any Palestinian unity government.
12.10.2017 +++ Fatah's Azam al-Ahmad (R)and Saleh al-Aruri (L) of Hamas sign a reconciliation deal at the Egyptian intelligence services headquarters in Cairo on October 12, 2017, as the two rival Palestinian movements ended their decade-long split following negotiations overseen by Egypt. The new Hamas deputy leader and the head of Fatah's delegation struck the deal which was described by Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas as a final agreement to end their crippling division, which has at times erupted into deadly conflict over the past ten years. / AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas sign reconciliation deal 12.10.2017

Rival factions Fatah and Hamas have reached a reconciliation deal to form a unity government. Under the deal, the Palestinian Authority will take over governing in the Gaza Strip.

September 17, 2017 - Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory - A Palestinian man walks past a graffiti reading in Arabic ''Division'' in Gaza City, on September 17, 2017, after Hamas announced it had agreed to steps toward resolving a decade-long split with the Fatah movement and was ready to hold elections. Hamas said it had agreed to key demands made by Fatah: dissolving the so-called ''administrative committee'', while saying it was ready for elections and negotiations toward a unity government |

Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas begin unity talks in Cairo 10.10.2017

Both sides voiced optimism as talks began in the Egyptian capital, with a top Hamas representative saying he was "full of hope" for reconciliation. Egypt has been instrumental in bringing the two sides together.
