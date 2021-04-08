Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fatah is a Palestinian nationalist political party that was strongly involved in the Palestinian revolutionary struggle.
Palestinian political leader Yasser Arafat founded Fatah in the late 1950s. For decades, the Palestinian liberation movement was a cornerstone of the Palestinian national cause. In the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary election, Fatah lost its majority to Hamas, a rival Palestinian movement.
Leaders from two warring Palestinian factions have said they are ready to end a decade-long rift and hold the territories' first elections in 15 years. Fatah and Hamas say the vote will take place within six months.