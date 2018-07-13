 Opinion: Trump-Putin summit was a troubling media circus | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 16.07.2018

World

Opinion: Trump-Putin summit was a troubling media circus

US President Donald Trump clearly showed weakness in his high-profile meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. It was a diplomatic mistake made on the world stage, writes DW's Bernd Riegert.

Helsinki Trump-Putin summit (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

Donald Trump is a good president — for Russia. Not for the United States and not for the rest of the world.

Russia's Foreign Ministry liked one of Trump's tweets (and thus avoided putting their seal directly on the statement) in which he blamed US "foolishness and stupidity" for the poor relations between his country and Russia. Is the US to blame for Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential elections, or for Putin choosing to annex Crimea? The idea is laughable, and also unprecedented in recent US history. But Trump repeated this line of thinking once again during his summit with the Russian president in Helsinki on Monday, and disqualified himself in the process.

A US president has never behaved this way before, nor should one. The question is: How long will the Republicans continue to back this inept, overrated headache in the White House? Trump routinely utters contradicting half-truths. A selection just from the last few days includes the love-hate US relationship with NATO, arguing the UK should sue the European Union over Brexit, conflicting statements over his relationship with Prime Minister Theresa May, and calling Germany a prisoner to Putin but then later calling the Russian leader a fair competitor.

How much more Trump must we endure?

Bernd Riegert

Bernd Riegert is DW's correspondent in Brussels

The reality TV star-turned president's recent statements have been difficult to listen to. In comparison to Putin, Trump appeared weak, unsure and unprepared for Monday's summit. Whenever Trump rips up standard diplomatic practice, his aides have to pick up the confusing, contradicting pieces and turn them into understandable policy. How much longer will they want to keep doing that?

Putin appeared to have a sheepish grin during his meeting with Trump. All he had to do was sit by and listen to the US president dismantle the global order. In just the past few weeks, Trump has alienated his NATO allies, slighted the UK and called the EU a "foe." Putin couldn't have wished for anything better. The accusations of Russian meddling in US affairs continue without consequences. Did Putin attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election? Did he want to put Trump in office? Does he possess compromising material on the president and his family? If you put it all together, you could understandably assume that is the case, because there must be something that causes Trump to behave how he does around the Russian autocrat.

Read more: Germany's Maas says Europe can no longer rely on the United States

That is probably why the US president wanted to sit down with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki. The unprofessional egomaniac meets the former intelligence agent. The only thing that unites these two men is that they do not particularly care about the truth. Putin has made it clear that he is not concerned about trust, but rather furthering his own interests. Obviously it is good when two such powerful men talk with one another. But this media show that Trump obviously wants is not enough. The world expects more, something Trump has even recognized in one of his few light moments. The expectations were not met. Unfortunately for US citizens, they have a dangerous, unpredictable oddball as their president. Hopefully he doesn't do more damage than he already has.

  • Putin and Trump

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Stiff body language

    Although the US President had nothing but warm words for his Russian counterpart ahead of their meeting, their posture upon meeting was significantly more awkward. As they met for a brief photo call before close-door talks, the two men avoided eye contact and seemed unsure of how best to approach one another, with Trump slouching in his seat and Putin remaining engimatic.

  • Trump and Putin

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Trump questions US intelligence services

    “They said they think it’s Russia; I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia," said Trump, on assurances from US intelligence agenices that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 presidential elections. This came mere seconds after Putin admitted in a press conference that he had be hoping for him to win over rival Hillary Clinton.

  • Protestor at Trump Putin press conference

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Reporter pulled for protest

    A reporter for the progressive US publication "The Nation" was forcibly removed from the presidents' joint press conference, apparently for holding a protest sign. The sign seemed to read "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty."

  • Donald Trump

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    But her emails

    After giving a series of rambling answers to questions about Syria and Russian hacking, Trump was asked why he would trust President Putin's assurances over his own intelligence services. He abruptly changed the subject to Hillary Clinton. "Where are those servers?" he asked. "Where are Hillary Clinton's emails?"

  • Vladimir Putin

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Power posturing

    President Putin reacted aggressively to questions from US reporters from the new agencies Reuters and the Associated Press. "Can you name a single fact?" he asked. He also swerved around a US reporter's question as to whether he directed government agents to interfere in American politics.

  • Finnland Helsinki PK Treffen Trump Putin (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Silpa)

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    In your court

    "The ball's in your court," said Putin with an air of forced joviality as he presented Trump with a gift to mark their meeting. Trump had already congratulated the Russian president on "one of the best ever" World Cup tournaments. After he was handed the soccer ball, Trump appeared to surprise onlookers by tossing it into the crowd, where it was given to his wife Melania Trump.

  • Trump and Putin

    The Weirdest Moments of the Trump-Putin summit

    Half-hearted hug

    The two men again appeared ill at ease with one another at the end of the press conference, a stark contrast to their vows to work towards stronger ties. Both leaders were uncomfortably prompted to deny the existence of a "dossier" of compromising material collected by Russian agents during Trump's visits to the country before he was president.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


