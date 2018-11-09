 Opinion: Lackluster Angela Merkel keeps Emmanuel Macron waiting | Opinion | DW | 13.11.2018

Opinion

German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't offer any new ideas during her long-awaited keynote speech at the European Parliament. The signal she sent was loud and clear, says DW's Bernd Riegert: Wait for my successor.

Angela Merkel at the EP (picture-alliance/J.-F. Badias)

For a long time, French President Emmanuel Macron was seen as someone who could breathe new life into the European Union. The youthful and dynamic leader passionately and convincingly urged for greater EU integration on matters of foreign affairs and defense, as well as monetary and economic policy. But realizing these ambitious plans requires the backing of other EU nations, above all Germany. It is certainly hoped that Berlin endorses Macron's plan, but it's not quite that simple.

Indeed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's reaction to Macron's reform agenda has so far been lukewarm. Berlin's approach has been to narrow down Macron's range of ideas to that which is actually feasible. That's the strategy that Merkel again underscored Tuesday during her speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg by reiterating her support for the creation of a European rapid reaction force. That move could pave the way for a common European army, for a banking union that protects savers, for a eurozone investment budget, and for establishing an EU migration and asylum regime based on solidarity.  

Out of ideas

Merkel promised to deliver concrete results regarding the taxation of internet companies and the creation of a banking union by mid-December. This corresponds to what she and Macron already agreed in June. Her promise most likely stems from previous French accusations that Germany is slowing EU reform progress.

Riegert, Bernd

Bernd Riegert is DW's Brussels correspondent

Other than this, Merkel did not offer any new suggestions or grand visions as to how the EU should evolve in the future. And she did not make clear what her specific European legacy will be. Granted, Merkel did warn Poland, Hungary, Italy and other nations to respect the rule of law. And she did stress the importance of solidarity in European affairs. But she said nothing radically new. Indeed, while Merkel cited the only ever German European commissioner, Walter Hallstein, who in 1969 described the European project as "uniquely audacious," she herself was anything but.

Merkel is well aware that this will have been her last big speech in the European Parliament, which represents some 500 million EU citizens. She will resign as the leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, and that means her days as German chancellor are numbered. But Germany, the bloc's largest member state, will keep playing a decisive role in EU politics after Merkel ends her 12-year-long reign of pragmatism. Until she steps down, Merkel remains a lame duck who will not be pushing any daring political projects ahead.

Waiting for Merkel's successor

Macron, who too is under considerable domestic pressure, will have to patiently wait until Merkel's political successor takes over in Berlin. Whether this transition will occur prior to the elections for the European Parliament in May 2019 and thereby hopefully reinvigorate European politics, remains wholly unclear. Macron will be campaigning on a decidedly pro-European platform, and doing his utmost to prevent various anti-European populists from entering parliament. For this, a powerful new German chancellor, rather than an increasingly weak Merkel, would certainly be helpful.

One thing is for sure, however: Whoever takes over from Merkel will hardly sign off on all of Macron's reform plans. The EU is all about compromise, after all. That is a strength, not a weakness. Besides, France and Germany do not get to dictate EU affairs. All 28 member states have a say. This is something Merkel also made clear during her speech in Strasbourg. Macron will have taken note.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is congratulated by Angela Merkel (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Jens Spahn, CDU

    The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Friedrich Merz, CDU

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Armin Laschet, CDU

    Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running as CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

  • Julia Klöckner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Julia Klöckner, CDU

    Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

  • Peter Altmaier Portrait (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Peter Altmaier, CDU

    Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

  • Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Ursula von der Leyen, CDU

    Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

  • Merkel and Bouffier (Reuters)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Volker Bouffier, CDU

    Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson


