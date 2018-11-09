 Angela Merkel′s Christian Democrats wary of Hesse state election recount | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 13.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats wary of Hesse state election recount

The day after her CDU party's dismal showing in the elections, Merkel announced her gradual retreat from politics. Now a recount could see the party left without a mandate. How could this have happened, and what's next?

Hesse State Premier Volker Bouffier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a 2018 campaign rally (REUTERS)

The Hesse election results published on the day of the vote suggested a wafer-thin majority of one seat in parliament to the ruling coalition of CDU and Greens.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was still the strongest party in Hesse at 27 percent — despite a considerable drop of 10 percent compared to 2014. The Greens surged dramatically and managed to beat the Social Democrats (SPD) into second place, but only with a margin of 94 votes.

Watch video 03:03
Now live
03:03 mins.

Merkel confirms this is her final term as chancellor

The election had repercussions on a national level, with Merkel announcing the morning after that she would not run for CDU party leadership again and that this current term as chancellor would be her last.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the computer system used to count the ballots in Frankfurt was down for two hours on election night, leading to severe calculation errors.

It was reported that some 900 votes, across a dozen constituencies in Frankfurt, were incorrectly counted.

Jan Schneider, the city councilor for Frankfurt's election office said despite the errors in Hesse, there's "no reason to put the whole election in doubt." But two weeks later, it’s clear that the glitch could have huge implications on the official final result, and consequently on the coalition in Hesse.

For the past five years, Hesse has been governed by the previously unlikely coalition of the conservative CDU and Greens — a partnership that both parties are keen to continue. Merkel’s CDU, however, has suspended coalition talks with the Greens until the votes have been recounted and announced at 12 pm on Friday.

DW Infographic: 2018 Hesse state parliamentary election results by party

'Traffic light' coalition

Waiting in the wings are the Social Democrats (SPD), who are hoping to surpass the Greens and take second place in the recount. Such a result would open a path for a potential so-called traffic light coalition — named for the symbolic red, yellow and green of the SDP, liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the Green party, respectively.

Such a coalition would be the biggest blow to Angela Merkel's conservatives yet: Despite being the strongest party in Hesse, the CDU would then be left out of the picture after almost two decades of governing the southwestern state.

Leaders of the business-friendly FDP have said they are open to the idea. "We will reach out to the Greens with an invitation to discussions in the coming week," said Hesse SPD leader Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel after meeting with the FDP in Wiesbaden last week. And Green party front man Tarek Al-Wazir, Hesse's economy minister, has also announced his willingness to talk.

DW Infographic: 2018 election results for the Hesse state parliament

'Technical glitch'

Due to the recount of only 900 votes, a change in the distribution of seats in Hesse state parliament, however, is highly unlikely. But in a country that prides itself on a stereotype of efficiency and clean electoral procedures, how could such a blunder occur?

The first signs of failings came as election helpers began to count the votes, Ralf Jack-Hoang, an election official in Frankfurt, told DW. Voters had been given two ballots: One for the Hesse state parliament election, the other for a referendum on the death penalty.

But there was one major drawback: The ballot papers for both votes were the same color.

"This made counting ballots by hand even more difficult than usual," said Jack-Hoang.

After the ballots had finally been counted, the Frankfurt vote was hit with a technical glitch. The computerized system "WahlWeb," which had been rolled out statewide for the first time, was quickly overwhelmed and election officials were unable to input results.

"In the end, everything was written down by hand," said Jack-Hoang.

Voters at a polling station in Hesse

Some 4 million voters across the state of Hesse were eligible to cast their ballots on October 28

Human error a factor

The mistakes made in Hesse were far from an anomaly — particularly in Germany’s state elections. In 2017, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, several thousand votes cast for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were mistakenly assigned to the Alliance of German Democrats (ADD). After a recount, the AfD won an additional 2,000 votes, but no additional seat in the state parliament.

Meanwhile, in last September’s federal election, ballot papers in the state of Brandenburg, close to Berlin, were printed incorrectly.

"Where people are involved, human error can never be completely ruled out," said political scientist Oskar Niedermayer in the aftermath of the Hesse election.

  • CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

    The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it has shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

  • Horst Seehofer - CSU (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Social Union (CSU)

    The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

  • Andrea Nahles - SPD (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Social Democrats (SPD)

    The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

  • AfD - Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Alternative for Germany (AfD)

    The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

  • Christian Lindner at the FDP party convention in Berlin in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Free Democrats (FDP)

    The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

  • Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/Eventpress Rekdal)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Greens

    The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

  • Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Left

    The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Hesse's Green party candidate who could spell trouble for Angela Merkel's coalition

Should the Greens become the strongest party in Hesse's state elections, the result could be the nail in the coffin for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. Leading the Greens in Hesse is Tarek al-Wazir. A portrait. (24.10.2018)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives eke out win in Hesse election

Despite a large drop in support, the CDU has won the Hesse state regional poll, giving the chancellor some welcome breathing room. But the weakness of the political center in Germany remains glaringly obvious. (28.10.2018)  

German state of Hesse to abolish death penalty

A vote to reform Hesse's constitution saw a clear majority in favor of scrapping the death penalty. The repeal is symbolic as federal law made capital punishment illegal after World War II. (02.11.2018)  

Opinion: Finally, Angela Merkel shows leadership

Angela Merkel rises to the occasion after her party's disastrous showing in the Hesse state election. Offering to step down as CDU head is a clever way to prepare to bow out altogether, says DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (29.10.2018)  

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

There are seven political parties in the German Bundestag and they rarely agree on anything. DW takes a look at their ideologies, leadership and history. (17.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel confirms this is her final term as chancellor  

Wolfgang Schäuble on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Merkel

Angela Merkel and the future of the EU 13.11.2018

European Union leaders fear Angela Merkel's weakened power could be a liability for the bloc. When it comes to political heavyweights in Europe, the German chancellor has long been top of the list.

Deutschland, Fulda: Der hessische Ministerpräsident Volker Bouffier Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel nehmen an der letzten Wahlkampagne vor den bevorstehenden Landtagswahlen teil

Angela Merkel braces for second election blow in Hesse 25.10.2018

After barely finding time to brush themselves off after suffering huge losses in Bavaria, Germany's governing coalition is preparing for another setback. Hesse's state election could have huge repercussions for Merkel.

Deutschland CDU-Gremiensitzungen Angela Merkel

Opinion: Finally, Angela Merkel shows leadership 29.10.2018

Angela Merkel rises to the occasion after her party's disastrous showing in the Hesse state election. Offering to step down as CDU head is a clever way to prepare to bow out altogether, says DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

'Human Cargo:' Refugees deal with trauma through art

Ex-SS guard, 94, testifies at trial in Münster to express regret

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents her vision for Europe

Germany to fund late entry into battery cell production