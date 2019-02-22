 Opinion: Help, the helpers are coming! | Opinion | DW | 23.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Help, the helpers are coming!

What's happening on the borders of Venezuela is anything but a humanitarian aid operation, according to DW's Astrid Prange. She says using aid for political purposes is abhorrent and dangerous.

Aid packages at Cucuta in Colombia (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/F. Vergara)

Let's first avoid any misunderstanding: Venezuela's population is without question in urgent need of aid. More and more people there are struggling just to exist; the supply chain of food and medicines has collapsed.

This makes it all the more appalling the way the interim president, Juan Guaido, and his supporters are abusing the provision of humanitarian aid as an instrument of power. Guaido may gain good TV publicity by being shown amidst packages of baby food, but it does not give him any political credibility.

Read moreTurkey and Venezuela: The rise of a new alliance? 

Covering up political failure

Nicolas Maduro, who wields the power in Venezuela, is no more credible. Maduro, the successor to President Hugo Chavez who died in 2013, has systematically mismanaged the country. He has his political opponents arrested, has disempowered the parliament, which has been dominated by the opposition since 2015, and left the people to fend for themselves.

Both sides are now looking to use humanitarian aid to make up for political failure. For the sanctions that have been imposed on the Maduro regime by the US since 2015 have so far not led to the desired "success," i.e., the collapse of the "socialism of the 21st century."

Read more: How long can Maduro hold on?

Seeking refuge in Moscow's arms

Rather, they have led to the virtual collapse of Venezuela and pushed Maduro further and further toward Moscow and Beijing. Even though Maduro last week was still claiming that there was no hunger in Venezuela, he announced ahead of the showdown in Cucuta on February 23 that he was expecting a delivery of 300 tonnes (330 US tons) of aid supplies from Russia. Guaido is set to arrive at the border on Saturday to help volunteers transport tonnes of aid supplies into the crisis-ridden country.

Astrid Prange (DW/P. Böll)

DW's Astrid Prange

Russia is currently Venezuela's most important ally. Even while Hugo Chavez was president, the Kremlin delivered arms to the Venezuelan army. Caracas is also in debt to Moscow to the tune of €12 billion ($13.6 billion). As security for the loans, Venezuela mortgaged half of the shares for its Citgo gas stations in the US, which belong to the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

This gives Moscow two aces to play against US President Donald Trump: It has influence on the Citgo gas-station network and the fuel supply in the USA. And its presence in Venezuela means it has established itself as a major player in Latin America alongside China and the USA.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Hunger, a growing problem

    The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Venezuelans in Colombia gathering medical supplies to send to their home country

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care in crisis

    The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    Power grab

    By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin

    Venezuela on the brink

    The West sanctions

    In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

  • Maduro shows a map of municipal elections

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuelan protester holds a banknote

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default

    In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

  • A voter casts his ballot in Venezuela's controversial presidential election

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins ...

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

  • Juan Guaido in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    ... Guaido assumes power

    But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.


Blockade at the Security Council

The most recent example is Russia's veto at the UN Security Council last week. Moscow countered Washington's resolution calling for new elections and international aid for Venezuela with a rival proposal.

The stalemate points to a return of the Cold War. The fact that this is now happening in Latin America, of all places, is particularly tragic: After all, the official confrontation between the USA and Russia there has only finally come to an end since the normalization of relations between the US and Cuba at the end of 2014.

Read more: How to resolve the Venezuelan debt conundrum

'Help' from Russia

If it were really about help for Venezuela's people, UN organizations such as the World Food Program (WFP) could supply food to the country — if necessary with a mandate from the UN Security Council. American and Russian aid organizations and aid workers from across the world could make their deliveries available to UN organizations instead of aid supplies being used to aggravate the political divisions in the country.

And what is even more important: Venezuela's government could itself ask the international community for support. If necessary, aid supplies could even be brought by volunteers on foot via other border crossings than Cucuta — completely away from any media attention.

The current political exploitation of humanitarian aid, on the other hand, is anything but humanitarian. It is making political hostages of an entire population and turning aid workers into accomplices in a bitter political power struggle. It is highly dangerous. And a political crime to boot.

Watch video 01:29

Rising tensions on the Venezuela’s border with Colombia

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuela: Clashes break out near Colombian border

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to help volunteers bring in humanitarian aid across the border. Ahead of his arrival, security services threw tear gas at locals who had been trying to remove a border barricade. (23.02.2019)  

Turkey and Venezuela: The rise of a new alliance?

As Venezuela's political crisis deepens, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown his support behind President Nicolas Maduro. In recent years, the two leaders have found their interests increasingly intertwined. (30.01.2019)  

US and Russia push rival UN resolutions on Venezuela

The US is pushing the UN Security Council to call for fresh presidential elections in Venezuela. Russia has proposed an alternative draft, which shows concern over outside interference in the nation's internal affairs. (10.02.2019)  

How long can Maduro hold on?

Three million people have fled hunger, poverty and political repression in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro. Why should he stay on as leader? DW meets the Venezuelan Ambassador to the EU, Claudia Salerno Caldera. (06.02.2019)  

How to resolve the Venezuelan debt conundrum

With the US and other countries throwing their weight behind Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, time seems up for the Maduro government. But keeping the debt-ridden country afloat will prove a massive task. (13.02.2019)  

Venezuela: Maduro rejects humanitarian aid as nation starves

"We're no one's beggars," Maduro said as supplies were being stockpiled along the Colombian border. He has rejected calls from Europe and the Americas for fresh elections. (08.02.2019)  

Venezuela's health care crisis: Hospitals have 'nothing left'

As Venezuela's humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire, more people are leaving the country. Across the border in Colombia, aid services are reaching their limits, Andreas Lindner of the German Red Cross tells DW. (19.02.2019)  

Venezuela on the brink

Venezuela is facing collapse amid multiple crises. DW takes a look at what has brought the oil-rich nation to its knees. (22.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rising tensions on the Venezuela’s border with Colombia  

Venezuelans seek new start in Colombia  

Related content

China Venezuela Xi bei Maduro

Opinion: A new Cold War in Venezuela? 13.02.2019

The United States and Russia are odds over the power struggle unfolding in Venezuela. As the two traditional rivals vie for influence, China has been quietly growing its footprint in the region, says Alexander Busch.

Kolumbien Konzert an der Grenze zu Venezuela

Rival concerts on Colombia-Venezuela border herald aid convoy attempt 22.02.2019

British billionaire Richard Branson sponsored a Live Aid-style concert on the Colombian border. President Nicolas Maduro held a "Hands off Venezuela" festival on the other side. The question of aid is center stage.

Kolumbien Grenze Venezuela USAID Hilfsgüter

Venezuela: Juan Guaido urges army to let aid through 23.02.2019

Venezuela's opposition is preparing to bring shipments of food and medical supplies into the country — against the orders of embattled acting President Maduro. The plan could lead to clashes with soldiers at the border.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 