Venezuela's border aid blockade turns deadly

Two people have been killed in clashes between soldiers and opposition supporters after Maduro closed the border with Brazil and Colombia. Several trucks carrying food and medicine tried force their way into the country.
Four trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and carrying dozens of volunteers tried to force their way across the Venezuelan border from Colombia on Saturday, TV images showed.
The trucks attempted to cross the Tienditas bridge, separating the Colombian town of Cucuta from Urena in Venezuela, to fulfill a promise by opposition leader Juan Guaido to bring fresh supplies to the crisis-ravaged country.
But instead, as volunteers attempted to unload the trucks, they found themselves under tear gas attack, as security forces carried out orders to uphold President Nicolas Maduro's border blockade.
Hundreds of kilometers away, near Venezuela's border with Brazil, two people were killed and 18 injured during clashes with security forces in the southeastern town of Santa Elena de Uairen.
'Trucks torched'
The daily El Nacional reported that three trucks, heading towards Urena from Colombia, were torched by Venezuelan police, prompting locals to rescue boxes of emergency food and medicine. Several people were injured
Dozens of people rode atop vehicles accompanying the aid trucks as they tried to cross into Venezuela
Members of the National Guard fired rubber bullets and tear gas at opposition supporters, some of whom were trying to remove a barricade on one of the border bridges that was blocking the aid deliveries.
The AFP news agency said canisters were fired at demonstrators at several other points on the Colombia border where a total of 14 trucks had assembled.
Having crossed into Colombia early on Saturday, Guaido also briefly boarded one of the trucks as they set off towards the poverty-stricken country, carrying 600 tons of nutritional supplements, medicine, and hygiene products.
Thousands of people traveled to the bridges to form human chains and to start passing aid packages to the other side of the border, the German DPA news agency reported.
Maduro later severed diplomatic relations with Colombia over the neighbor's backing for his rival and ordered all of its diplomats to leave within 24 hours.
Aid from Brazil in limbo
Two other trucks, meanwhile, remained stuck at Venezuela's border with Brazil, despite reports by opposition leaders that they had managed to break through a police blockade and enter the country.
Carrying eight tons of emergency aid, the trucks had left Boa Vista in Brazil en route to the border earlier in the day, escorted by Brazilian police, organizers said.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido traveled to the border with Colombia to receive the aid trucks
Also on Saturday, 13 members of Venezuela's security forces — National Guard troops and police officers — deserted their posts during the clashes and crossed the border into Colombia, according to the Colombian migration authority.
Army Major Hugo Parra Martinez, meanwhile, became the fifth member of the armed forces to abandon Maduro's socialist government. Footage appeared on social media showing him speaking through a megaphone, saying that he's ready to join the struggle for Venezuela's freedom and accept Guaido's offer of amnesty.
Maduro secures border
Acting President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of three border bridges to Colombia late on Friday amid a dispute with
Despite five years of deep economic crisis, Maduro denies there are significant food and medicine shortages in Venezuela and has accused the United States of using its aid donations, which account for most of the supplies on the Colombian side of the border, as a cover for military intervention.
Head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido declared himself president in January. Fifty countries, including Germany, have backed him. Russia, China and Turkey have voiced support for Maduro.
