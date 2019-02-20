Venezuela: Maduro closes border with Brazil as self-imposed blockade tightens

Venezuela will "completely and absolutely" close its southeastern border with Brazil at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) and "until further notice," acting President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday.

Maduro said he was also considering closing the western border with Colombia.

The move came amid a standoff between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido over allowing international aid into the country.

Venezuela's self-blockade

Aid collection points have been set up in the Brazilian border state of Roraima, the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao and at a border crossing near Cucuta on the Colombian border.

Maduro has already ordered the Venezuelan military to block any aid from Cucuta and banned all air and sea travel to and from Curacao.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter that the government had warned the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and "other Caribbean island countries" against allowing other countries to use their territories for "the planning and organization of actions of an illegal and terrorist nature."

Guaido heading to the border

Guaido has said he would help volunteers transport the aid, much of it medical and food supplies from the United States, across the border near Cucuta on Saturday. He warns that the blockade could cost the lives of some 300,000 people.

Maduro denies that that there are massive food and medical supply shortages in the country. He also accuses the United States of sending aid to try to camouflage plans for a military intervention.

Fifty countries, including Germany, have recognized Guaido as interim president since he openly challenged Maduro. Maduro accuses the opposition leader of attempting a coup with the backing of the United States.

