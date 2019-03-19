New Zealand to 'confront' Erdogan over Christchurch mosque shooting remarks

Erdogan said the massacre in Christchurch was part of a broader attack on Turkey and Islam. He also warned anti-Muslim Australians that they would be sent back in coffins like their grandfathers at Gallipoli.
New Zealand's foreign minister will visit Turkey to "confront" Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over his comments on an anti-Muslim massacre in Christchurch, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday.
Erdogan has vowed to make the shooter pay if New Zealand failed to do so. He has also showed alleged footage of the shooting at campaign rallies ahead of local elections scheduled for March 31 and told his supporters that the killings were part of an attack on Turkey and Islam.
Read more: Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker
"Our deputy prime minister will be confronting those comments in Turkey," Ardern said in Christchurch, referring to Winston Peters, who serves as both foreign minister and deputy prime minister. "He is going there to set the record straight, face-to-face."
The comments came after Peters warned Erdogan that showing footage of the shooting to supporters of his Islamist AK party could risk the safety of New Zealanders abroad.
Police have charged a 28-year-old Australian citizen with murder for killing at least 50 people at two mosques during Friday prayers. The suspected white supremacist livestreamed the attacks on social media.
The first victims of the Christchurch attacks were buried on Wednesday.
Read more: New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless'
Australia slams Erdogan's Gallipoli comments
Erdogan also angered Australia after he said that Australian and New Zealand troops fought in Turkey during World War I because they wanted to wage a war against Islam.
"We had no issues with you, why did you come all the way over here?" Erdogan told his supporters at a rally in northern Turkey. "The only reason: We're Muslim, and they're Christian."
Read more: Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know
The president added that anti-Muslim Australians would be "sent back in coffins" like their grandfathers who had fought at Gallipoli, a 1915 campaign in which Turkish Ottoman forces killed thousands of Australian and New Zealand troops.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison summoned the Turkish ambassador on Wednesday to demand that the "highly offensive" and "highly reckless" comments be withdrawn.
"I will wait to see what the response is from the Turkish government before taking further action, but I can tell you that all options are on the table," Morrison said, adding that his government was reviewing its travel advice for Turkey.
Morrison urged Erdogan to remember the words of Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at a memorial in Gallipoli: "There is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets ... after having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well."
"Ataturk sought to transform his country into a modern nation and, an embracing nation, and I think these comments are at odds with that spirit," Morrison said.
amp/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
The Christchurch terror attacks have prompted the government to quickly review its gun law policy, with tighter legislation expected as the outcome. The shooter used military-style arms to target people at two mosques. (18.03.2019)
Turkey's president is showing livestreamed footage of the mass shooting in Christchurch to his supporters at campaign rallies. New Zealand's foreign minister has warned such actions could cause real damage. (18.03.2019)
The funeral of father-and-son victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre has taken place. Authorities spent four days constructing a special grave at a Christchurch cemetery designated for Muslim burials. (20.03.2019)
Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror. (18.03.2019)
In a special session at parliament, Jacinda Ardern pledged to deny the Christchurch attacker the notoriety he craved. She also heavily criticized the role of social media platforms in the tragedy. (19.03.2019)
Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 50 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks. (16.03.2019)