New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It is situated some 1,500 kilometers east of Australia across the Tasman Sea.
New Zealand's capital is Wellington, but its most populous city is Auckland. The British colony of New Zealand became an independent dominion in 1907. The country is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary democracy. This page collates DW's latest content related to News Zealand.
New Zealand's indigenous political party has called on the parliament to officially change the country name to Aotearoa. The petition also seeks to "restore the original Te Reo Maori names for all towns, cities" by 2026.