Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It is situated some 1,500 kilometers east of Australia across the Tasman Sea.

New Zealand's capital is Wellington, but its most populous city is Auckland. The British colony of New Zealand became an independent dominion in 1907. The country is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary democracy. This page collates DW's latest content related to News Zealand.

--FILE--Steaks imported from Australia are for sale at the first Guangzhou store of O2O fresh produce retailer Hemaxiansheng, also known as Hema Fresh Store, of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 28 April 2018. Consumers stand to benefit from more imported goods during this year's Nov. 11 shopping gala as merchants across the globe try to ride the import boom fueled by the China International Import Expo. At least 500 additional new foreign products will be available to Chinese bargain hunters who are preparing for the upcoming discount extravaganza, according to Tmall Global, the dedicated cross-border e-commerce arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company aims to develop around 30 small and medium-sized overseas brands through content marketing endeavors and help them achieve $10 million daily sales during the 24-hour shopping festival, said Liu Peng, Tmall Global's general manager overseeing imports and exports.

Australia, New Zealand ratify RCEP, world's largest trade deal 03.11.2021

The two countries will join ASEAN nations, along with China, South Korea, and Japan. The pact will cover 30% of the world's population and 53% of last year's exports.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 24: Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism 29.10.2021

Cricket in Pakistan has become all about politics and religion, with narratives like "avenging" the "mistreatment" of Muslims by defeating India, or "teaching a lesson" to New Zealand for walking away from a match.
People wearing protective mask walk past night club entertainment advertisement boards on October 21, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto)

Coronavirus digest: Singapore probes 'unusual' case surge 28.10.2021

The city-state has seen a record rise in new dialy infections. Elsewhere, New Zealand is making it easier for citizens to return home but tourists must wait. All the latest with DW.
Demonstrators with protective suits and masks protest against the government restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Coronavirus digest: Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated 23.10.2021

Unvaccinated Austrians could face new restrictions if pressure on the country's intensive care beds worsens. Follow DW for more.
New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro makes a speech after her official swearing-in ceremony at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Kiro, 63, said her mixed Maori and British heritage helped give her a good understanding of New Zealand history and the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document signed by Maori and British. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand's first indigenous governor-general takes office 21.10.2021

For the first time, New Zealand will have a Maori woman as its governor-general. She pledged to strengthen communities to meet modern-day challenges.
Grape vineyard in autumn in South Island, New Zealand

UK and New Zealand ink trade deal on wide range of goods 21.10.2021

The UK and New Zealand have inked a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods. New Zealand said it was one of the best deals ever while the UK hopes for entry into Pacific trade partnership.
ARCHIV 2009 *** epa05201456 (FILE) A file photo dated 03 February 2009 showing Scandinavian airline SAS MD-80 and Boeing 737 aircrafts parked at the gates at terminal 4 at Arlanda Airport north of Stockholm, Sweden. Scandinavian airline SAS on 08 March 2016 reported a first quarter net loss of 246 million kronor (29 million dollars), but said it more than halved its losses compared to a year ago. Cost-cutting measures and lower fuel costs helped stem the flow of red ink. A year ago, the net loss totalled 640 million kronor. Revenue in the November 2015 to January 2016 period was 8.27 billion kronor, down from 8.3 billion kronor a year ago. The first quarter is traditionally its weakest. The airline - whose main owners are the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden - is facing stiff competition from low-cost carriers such as Norwegian Air Shuttle. EPA/JOHAN NILSSON SWEDEN OUT *** Local Caption *** 50577372 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/J. Nilsson

Coronavirus digest: Scandinavian airlines lift mask mandates 18.10.2021

Four Scandinavian airlines have abolished mask requirements for regional trips. Meanwhile, New Zealand has extended a lockdown in its biggest city. Follow DW for the latest.
Insel, Palau, Mikronesien, Ozeanien iblmmx03898342.jpg Island Palau Micronesia Oceania iblmmx03898342 JPG

New Zealand increases climate aid ahead of UN summit 18.10.2021

At least 50% of the increased funds are set to go to Pacific island nations as part of a plan to help countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
Ron Brierley leaves the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, Australia, April 1, 2021. The well-known New Zealand businessman who was found with hundreds of child sex abuse images gave up his knighthood Tuesday, May 4, 2021, before it was stripped from him. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

New Zealand mogul jailed in Australia for child abuse images 14.10.2021

Australian police found that octogenarian Ron Brierley, a former corporate raider, had thousands of exploitative images of children on his laptop and hard drives.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. New Zealand's government has acknowledged what most other countries did long ago, It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Coronavirus digest: New Zealand drops 'zero-COVID' strategy 04.10.2021

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said her aim was never to record zero cases but to stamp out the virus effectively. Australia's delta outbreak appears to be leveling out. Follow DW for all the latest on COVID.
Golden October, autumn in Norway with blue sky and sunflare near Volda, Orsta

How to feel far away while traveling in Europe 04.10.2021

"Why wander far and wide when the good things are so near?" German poet Goethe once asked. Here's a roundup of places in Europe that can make travel lovers dream of faraway lands.
February 8, 2021, Freising Bei Muenchen, Bavaria, Germany: A federal police officer in the Munich International Airport checks the passport and documents of an arriving passenger. The Bavarian Interior Ministry in collaboration with the German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) and the Grenzpolizei (Border Police) held a presentation on their roles in fighting the Corona pandemic at airports. Part of the strategy to prevent the importation of the novel Coronavirus, particularly the mutant variants prevalent in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Brazil involves the DEA Digital Entry Regulation, testing at the airports, quarantine, and an agreement from airlines to not transport passengers from risk areas. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire

Coronavirus digest: Germany expands high-risk areas to Romania, Lithuania 03.10.2021

Romania and Lithuania have joined Slovenia as the only EU member states on Germany's high-risk list. New Zealand has expanded its lockdown to new parts of the country. All the latest with DW.
Pakistani police officers stand guard an enclosure of the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the stat of the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been postponed due to security concerns of the Kiwis. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

New Zealand cricket team pulls out of Pakistan tour 17.09.2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told her Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a possible attack on the team forced the cancelation. Pakistani authorities say they had no information about any threats.
WAITANGI, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 04: The kapa haka group prepare for the arrival of the delegation including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the upper Treaty grounds Te Whare Runanga on February 04, 2020 in Waitangi, New Zealand. The Waitangi Day national holiday celebrates the signing of the treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840 by Maori chiefs and the British Crown, that granted the Maori people the rights of British Citizens and ownership of their lands and other properties. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

New Zealand: Maori party launches petition for country's name-change 14.09.2021

New Zealand's indigenous political party has called on the parliament to officially change the country name to Aotearoa. The petition also seeks to "restore the original Te Reo Maori names for all towns, cities" by 2026.
August 21, 2021, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand: Health workers walk to people in their cars at a Covid testing station in Christchurch..As of today, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 51 Covid-19 cases in Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday placed areas outside Auckland and Coromandel into a further lockdown until 11.59 pm on Tuesday. (Credit Image: © Adam Bradley/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Coronavirus digest: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland 13.09.2021

The restrictions in New Zealand's largest city aim to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant. Meanwhile, Germany has launched a vaccination push. DW has the latest.
Chinese wear face masks outside after being told to wear face masks outdoors again in Beijing, on Thursday, August 5, 2021. China has once again put much of the country on high alert with travel restrictions, lockdowns and mandatory Covid tests due to new cases of the coronavirus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Coronavirus digest: City in China restricts movement amid outbreak 12.09.2021

Bus and train services have been suspended to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand have purchased more vaccines as the countries struggle with new cases. DW has the latest.

Show more articles