Indonesian rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months

PoliticsIndonesiaIndonesian rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 monthsDmitry Ponyavin09/21/2024September 21, 2024The freed New Zealand pilot, Phillip Mehrtens, was held hostage while working for an Indonesian airline in Indonesia's restive Papua region. The Papua rebels who held him captive are fighting for the region's independence from Indonesia.