Indonesian rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months

Dmitry Ponyavin
September 21, 2024

The freed New Zealand pilot, Phillip Mehrtens, was held hostage while working for an Indonesian airline in Indonesia's restive Papua region. The Papua rebels who held him captive are fighting for the region's independence from Indonesia.

DIMITRY PONYAVIN
Dmitry Ponyavin Editor, producer and correspondent covering major news stories from around the world.
