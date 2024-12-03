  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
HaitiRamadanUkraine
Cars and TransportationNew Zealand

Dozens hurt as plane headed for New Zealand drops in mid-air

Gasia Ohanes
March 12, 2024

Authorities in Chile and New Zealand are investigating a Boeing flight after the aircraft experienced a sudden drop in mid-air, injuring dozens of people. Passengers described people hitting the ceiling or being thrown down the aisles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dRCi
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from Oceania

More on Cars and Transportation from Oceania

external

A cabbie in the most dangerous place on Earth

Cabbie life in Papua New Guinea involves carrying a knife for self-defense.
Cars and TransportationJune 14, 202205:36 min
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

external

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

BYD outsells Tesla, European countries ban short flights, and safe transport for women in Pakistan
Cars and TransportationFebruary 29, 202426:06 min
DW Sendung REV.olution | GM short-haul flights

Green Mobility - Do short-haul flight bans make sense?

Are European bans on short-haul flights a good way to cut emissions?
Cars and TransportationFebruary 28, 202406:52 min
The freighter "BYD Explorer No.1" arrives in Bremerhaven, Germany

BYD ready to conquer Europe

Chinese automaker BYD has sent its first freighter carrying 3,000 cars to Bremerhaven marking its expansion to Europe.
Cars and TransportationFebruary 26, 202402:00 min
Show more