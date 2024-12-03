Dozens hurt as plane headed for New Zealand drops in mid-air

Cars and TransportationNew ZealandDozens hurt as plane headed for New Zealand drops in mid-airTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationNew ZealandGasia Ohanes03/12/2024March 12, 2024Authorities in Chile and New Zealand are investigating a Boeing flight after the aircraft experienced a sudden drop in mid-air, injuring dozens of people. Passengers described people hitting the ceiling or being thrown down the aisles.https://p.dw.com/p/4dRCiAdvertisement