  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan
SocietyNew Zealand

New Zealand seniors get together to design their own coffins

Ben Dorman
March 18, 2024

While many try to think about death and funerals as little as possible, 'coffin clubs' in New Zealand promote a rather different approach. Their elderly members come together to build what they call their own 'final bedrooms.'

https://p.dw.com/p/4drTq
Skip next section Similar stories from New Zealand

Similar stories from New Zealand

A Northern brown kiwi among the leaves in New Zealand

Saving the kiwi: Protecting New Zealand's national bird

Kiwi birds, a national symbol of New Zealand, are endangered. Who is responsible? And what can be done to save them?
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 30, 202312:36 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more