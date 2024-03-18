New Zealand seniors get together to design their own coffins

SocietyNew ZealandNew Zealand seniors get together to design their own coffinsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNew ZealandBen Dorman03/18/2024March 18, 2024While many try to think about death and funerals as little as possible, 'coffin clubs' in New Zealand promote a rather different approach. Their elderly members come together to build what they call their own 'final bedrooms.'https://p.dw.com/p/4drTqAdvertisement