New Zealand mosque attack: First funeral held

The first funeral for victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings took place on Wednesday. A man and his son were buried at the Memorial Park cemetery. Their identities were not immediately revealed.

The service was attended by hundreds of mourners.

"After a short time for prayers, family and friends will carry the body to the grave site where it will be laid to rest," council official Jocelyn Ritchie told reporters.

New Zealand police hoped to complete the process of identifying and releasing the bodies of some of 50 people killed in the twin attacks by the end of the day. So far 21 victims have been formally identified by coroners. Some of the victims may be repatriated overseas by their relatives.

"We are doing all we can to undertake this work as quickly as possible and return the victims to their loved ones," police said in a statement.

Islamic tradition usually requires burial within 24 hours of death.

The 50 worshippers were attending two mosques in the southern New Zealand city last Friday when a white supremacist gunmen opened fire. He broadcast live his attacks.

Police guard the burial site for the victims of the attacks

Prime minister's response

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the 28-year-old gunman would face the full force of the law, but anonymously. Ardern said he craved publicity and, as a result, she would never speak his name: "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless," she told lawmakers.

"I implore you: Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them," Ardern said.

Ardern has also promised changes to gun laws in New Zealand laws to prevent the purchase of weapons used by the gunman in the attack. Gun owners have started to answer government appeals to hand in their weapons. The changes are expected to include gun buyback options and a ban on some semi-automatic weapons.

jm/rt (AFP, dpa)



Watch video 02:21 Share Christchurch hero Naeem Rashid Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FFeB Mourners pay tribute to Christchurch hero Naeem Rashid

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.