New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that a gunman charged with a terrorist attack on two mosques that killed at least 50 people will face the "full force" of the law.

At a special session of parliament to commemorate the victims of the attack, Ardern vowed never to mention the accused by name in order to deny him a platform.

Ardern opened her speech to parliament by saying "peace be upon you" in Arabic, a common greeting in Muslim-majority countries, before reading the names of the victims. She vowed to deliver justice to the "families of the fallen."

What the prime minister said:

"I implore you: speak the names of those who were lost, rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name."

"We will also look at the role social media played and what steps we can take ... There is no question that ideas and language of division and hate have existed for decades, but their form of distribution, the tools of organization, they are new."

"We cannot simply sit back and accept that these platforms just exist and that what is said on them is not the responsibility of the place where they are published. They are the publisher, not just the postman. There cannot be a case of all profit, no responsibility."

"This of course doesn't take away the responsibility we too must show as a nation, to confront racism, violence and extremism. I don't have all of the answers now, but we must collectively find them, and we must act."

'Terrorist, criminal, extremist'

On Friday, a 28-year-old suspected gunman launched attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. In a massacre that shocked the world, the suspect livestreamed the assault on Facebook.

Police arrested the man, who is believed to have published a far-right manifesto linking his assault with other extremist attacks against Muslims. "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist," Ardern said. "But he will, when I speak, be nameless."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'There was blood everywhere' A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'Atmosphere of fear' The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'One of New Zealand's darkest days' New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at 'senseless violence' Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



Guns in the crosshairs: The government has announced plans to tighten gun control laws, including a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles and potentially implementing a buyback program.

"As the Cabinet, we were absolutely unified and very clear: the terror attack in Christchurch on Friday was the worst act of terrorism on our shores, it was in fact one of the worst globally in recent times, it has exposed a range of weaknesses in New Zealand's gun laws," Ardern said. Authorities said the suspect had legally purchased firearms used in the assault.

Awaiting trial: The suspect will face a hearing on one count of murder at New Zealand's High Court on April 5. However, Ardern noted more charges will be leveled against him in the near future.

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)