 New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain ′nameless′ | News | DW | 19.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless'

In a special session at parliament, Jacinda Ardern pledged to deny the Christchurch attacker the notoriety he craved. She also heavily criticized the role of social media platforms in the tragedy.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that a gunman charged with a  terrorist attack on two mosques that killed at least 50 people  will face the "full force" of the law.

At a special session of parliament to commemorate the victims of the attack, Ardern vowed never to mention the accused by name in order to deny him a platform.

Ardern opened her speech to parliament by saying "peace be upon you" in Arabic, a common greeting in Muslim-majority countries, before reading the names of the victims. She vowed to deliver justice to the "families of the fallen."

Watch video 02:23

Christchurch: Outpouring of support for Muslim community

What the prime minister said:

  • "I implore you: speak the names of those who were lost, rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name."
  • "We will also look at the role social media played and what steps we can take ... There is no question that ideas and language of division and hate have existed for decades, but their form of distribution, the tools of organization, they are new."
  • "We cannot simply sit back and accept that these platforms just exist and that what is said on them is not the responsibility of the place where they are published. They are the publisher, not just the postman. There cannot be a case of all profit, no responsibility."
  • "This of course doesn't take away the responsibility we too must show as a nation, to confront racism, violence and extremism. I don't have all of the answers now, but we must collectively find them, and we must act."

Read more: Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker

'Terrorist, criminal, extremist'

On Friday, a 28-year-old suspected gunman launched attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. In a massacre that shocked the world, the suspect livestreamed the assault on Facebook.

Police arrested the man, who is believed to have published a far-right manifesto linking his assault with other extremist attacks against Muslims. "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist," Ardern said. "But he will, when I speak, be nameless."

Read more: New Zealand terror attacks: The hero of Christchurch talks

  • Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'There was blood everywhere'

    A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

  • A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Twin attacks target two mosques

    Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

  • A police officer responds following shooting at Linwood in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    City on lockdown

    Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

  • AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,, March 15, 2019

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'Atmosphere of fear'

    The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

  • A police officer stands gurad during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Narrow escape as shock spreads

    The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

  • Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/M. Tantrum)

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

  • Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    World in mourning

    Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

  • Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Dismay at 'senseless violence'

    Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech.

    Author: Tom Allinson


Guns in the crosshairs: The government has announced plans to tighten gun control laws, including a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles and potentially implementing a buyback program.

"As the Cabinet, we were absolutely unified and very clear: the terror attack in Christchurch on Friday was the worst act of terrorism on our shores, it was in fact one of the worst globally in recent times, it has exposed a range of weaknesses in New Zealand's gun laws," Ardern said. Authorities said the suspect had legally purchased firearms used in the assault.

Awaiting trial: The suspect will face a hearing on one count of murder at New Zealand's High Court on April 5. However, Ardern noted more charges will be leveled against him in the near future.

Read more: Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:19

People around the world mourn Christchurch victims

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

New Zealand terror attacks: PM Jacinda Ardern's government to announce gun law reforms within 10 days

The Christchurch terror attacks have prompted the government to quickly review its gun law policy, with tighter legislation expected as the outcome. The shooter used military-style arms to target people at two mosques. (18.03.2019)  

Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 50 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks. (16.03.2019)  

Christchurch: The myth of the lone wolf attacker

Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror. (18.03.2019)  

New Zealand seeks answers from Facebook over livestreamed massacre

Serious questions have been raised about tech companies' ability to police extremist content after footage of New Zealand's mosque shootings was broadcast live on Facebook. The prime minister said she wants answers. (17.03.2019)  

New Zealand terror attacks: The hero of Christchurch talks

Armed only with a credit card reader, Abdul Aziz Wahabzada confronted the attacker in Christchurch. His actions are believed to have prevented further deaths. He talks to DW. (17.03.2019)  

Timeline of New Zealand terror attack

For more than 17 minutes a gunman livestreamed the untold damage he inflicted on New Zealand's Muslim community. Here is how the deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch unfolded. (15.03.2019)  

New Zealand terror attack: Police raids and gun control talks follow mosque shootings

The country remained on a high security alert following the deadly terror attack on mosques in Christchurch. Victim burials were expected to begin as PM Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet prepared to meet and propose action. (18.03.2019)  

Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch the day after terror attacks

Members of the Muslim community in Christchurch are expressing their grief over terror attacks targeting two mosques. Amid the fear were displays of solidarity, as Samantha Early reports. (16.03.2019)  

Dylan Thomas' most famous poem misused in NZ terrorist's manifesto

The manifesto of the Christchurch terrorists cites Dylan Thomas' poem "Do not go gentle into that good night." The work has been quoted in various contexts — but the poet didn't have killings in mind when he wrote it. (15.03.2019)  

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

New Zealand and the world reeled from a right-wing mosque massacre on Friday. The terror shooting left behind greivous scenes. (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Christchurch: Outpouring of support for Muslim community  

People around the world mourn Christchurch victims  

Related content

Neuseeland Terroranschlag auf Moscheen in Christchurch | Polizeipräsenz

New Zealand terror attack: Police raids and gun control talks follow mosque shootings 17.03.2019

The country remained on a high security alert following the deadly terror attack on mosques in Christchurch. Victim burials were expected to begin as PM Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet prepared to meet and propose action.

Livestream GMF 2017

New Zealand seeks answers from Facebook over livestreamed massacre 17.03.2019

Serious questions have been raised about tech companies' ability to police extremist content after footage of New Zealand's mosque shootings was broadcast live on Facebook. The prime minister said she wants answers.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealanders mourn victims of twin mosque shootings 16.03.2019

New Zealand is in mourning after a gunman killed 50 people in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch. The act of terror is the worst ever peacetime mass killing in the country and the community of Christchurch is struggling to come to grips with what happened.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  