Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

A 28-year-old man suspected to be behind Friday's deadly terror attacks against the Muslim community in Christchurch appeared briefly in court on Saturday, where he faced one charge of murder, with the expectation of more similar charges to come.



The shooting attacks at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday killed 49 people and injured at least 48, making it the deadliest attack in New Zealand's modern history. It sparked horror and dismay around the world and prompted international leaders to denounce the Islamophobic violence.

What happened

On Friday, the Muslim day of prayer, a shooter entered the Al Noor Mosque and opened fire with multiple weapons, killing 41 people.

Shortly after, a shooter or shooters also opened fire at the nearby Linwood Mosque, killing eight others.

Shortly afterward a livestream video of the attack spread around the world through social media, as Facebook and Twitter worked to remove the video from their platforms.

Police arrested four individuals in the attacks' immediate aftermath. One was eventually released, one has been charged with murder, and two remain in custody.

Police also said they had found explosive devices at one mosque, which they secured and detonated.

They warned people not to go anywhere near mosques in the country.

Suspect details emerge

Brenton Tarrant, the 28-year-old suspect, has been charged with murder.

Before the attacks, Tarrant posted a 74-page manifesto on social media. In it, he identified himself as a white supremacist and a fascist and said he wanted to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

Tarrant had legally purchased the weapons used in the attack, which included two semi-automatic rifles.

He had traveled around the world and lived sporadically in Dunedin, a town outside of Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.

The Australian government has confirmed the suspect is an Australian citizen.

Australian police said the suspect had only been known to them for "minor traffic matters," and he had not been on the intelligence community's radar.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "There was blood everywhere" A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 49 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted the shooter(s) in the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately seven kilometers across the city from Linwood mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown as police hunt suspects Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media along with a "manifesto" before the attack. In it, he praised other white men who carried out similar massacres. He also praised US President Donald Trump as a "symbol of renenwed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "Atmosphere of fear" Police secured the scene. Tarrant's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock on Friday. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "One of New Zealand's Darkest Days" New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at Al Aqsa mosque in Jersalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at "senseless violence" Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, as did Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth II was "deeply saddened;" other leaders expressed outrage at the effects of racist hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



World responds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shootings "can now only be described as a terrorist attack" and called it one of New Zealand's "darkest days." She also vowed to reform the country's relaxed gun laws.

US President Donald Trump, who was referred to as "a symbol of renewed white identity" in the suspected attacker's manifesto, described the tragedy as a "horrible massacre" and expressed solidarity with New Zealand, while simultaneously downplaying the threat of rising white nationalism around the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the shootings were not only an attack on Muslims, but also on New Zealand's tolerant society: "We share these values with New Zealand and we share their horror and condemnation of this attack."

Watch video 00:33 Merkel: 'We share their horror and condemnation'

Both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attacks and cited rising Islamophobia around the world.

Condolences and condemnation were expressed by Catholic leader Pope Francis, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the UN Security Council, among others.

Mourners in Toronto, Canada, held a vigil for the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch

New Zealand: Open to immigrants

The victims in the attack were of many different nationalities, with people from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey among the missing, injured or dead.

New Zealand is generally considered to be welcoming to refugees and immigrants. Last year, the prime minister announced the country would increase its annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 in 2020.

Former DW correspondent Claire Richardson tweeted that a memorial paying tribute to the victims and expressing solidarity with Muslim communities had sprung up in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Gun laws

Mass shootings are rare in New Zealand, a country of around 5 million people, though there are an estimated 1.5 million guns in the country, or one for every third person.

New Zealand tightened its gun laws to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons in 1992. However, anyone over 16 can apply for a firearms license, which lasts for 10 years after a background check and completion of a safety course. Most guns do not require registration.

Watch video 00:43 Ardern: 'Our gun laws will change'

cmb/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

