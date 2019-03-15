Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 49 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks.
A 28-year-old man suspected to be behind Friday's deadly terror attacks against the Muslim community in Christchurch appeared briefly in court on Saturday, where he faced one charge of murder, with the expectation of more similar charges to come.
The shooting attacks at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday killed 49 people and injured at least 48, making it the deadliest attack in New Zealand's modern history. It sparked horror and dismay around the world and prompted international leaders to denounce the Islamophobic violence.
What happened
Suspect details emerge
Read more: Dylan Thomas' most famous poem misused in NZ terrorist's manifesto
World responds
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shootings "can now only be described as a terrorist attack" and called it one of New Zealand's "darkest days." She also vowed to reform the country's relaxed gun laws.
US President Donald Trump, who was referred to as "a symbol of renewed white identity" in the suspected attacker's manifesto, described the tragedy as a "horrible massacre" and expressed solidarity with New Zealand, while simultaneously downplaying the threat of rising white nationalism around the world.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the shootings were not only an attack on Muslims, but also on New Zealand's tolerant society: "We share these values with New Zealand and we share their horror and condemnation of this attack."
Both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attacks and cited rising Islamophobia around the world.
Condolences and condemnation were expressed by Catholic leader Pope Francis, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the UN Security Council, among others.
New Zealand: Open to immigrants
The victims in the attack were of many different nationalities, with people from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey among the missing, injured or dead.
New Zealand is generally considered to be welcoming to refugees and immigrants. Last year, the prime minister announced the country would increase its annual refugee quota from 1,000 to 1,500 in 2020.
Former DW correspondent Claire Richardson tweeted that a memorial paying tribute to the victims and expressing solidarity with Muslim communities had sprung up in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
Gun laws
Mass shootings are rare in New Zealand, a country of around 5 million people, though there are an estimated 1.5 million guns in the country, or one for every third person.
New Zealand tightened its gun laws to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons in 1992. However, anyone over 16 can apply for a firearms license, which lasts for 10 years after a background check and completion of a safety course. Most guns do not require registration.
