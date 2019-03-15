 Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate | Opinion | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate

Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Watch video 02:50

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead

The targets of the Christchurch terrorist attack were worshippers in a house of God: A place of sanctuary, where people innocently pray. And that makes them vulnerable. They are the easiest of prey.

Everyone is equal in the eyes of God; so the saying goes. It also applies in times of pain and suffering. Such adversity has the power to bring people together, as they see each other as equals. The terrorist may have planned the attack down to the finest detail, meticulously plotting how to spread it on the Internet. But he overlooked one decisive point: Terrorism is meant to divide, but it can unite.

In the face of such a menace, it matters not whether you are an atheist, Christian, Jew, or Muslim. Terrorism does not differentiate between religions, cultural identity or nationality. A person’s place of birth, or how long they have lived in a particular place is also immaterial.

Watch video 01:02

New Zealand: Eyewitnesses describe encounter with shooter

No double standards  

There is solace to be taken in the united front presented by the international community: Equal in measure to the universal condemnation of the Islamist attacks in Paris, Brussels, London, Madrid or Berlin. When terrorism is in play, when innocent and helpless people are brutally murdered, there can be no double standards!

Islamophobia is a dangerous phenomenon, of which we in the West should be just as vigilant as we are of the small but dangerous group of violent Muslim extremists.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Racist or Islamist — lone-wolf attackers show similar patterns

There has been speculation as to what led a man to drive into a group of foreigners in Germany's Ruhr region. Criminologist Britta Bannenberg says terrorists and those who run amok are similar, whatever their ideology. (03.01.2019)  

Lone wolf terrorist: The security official’s worst nightmare

German security officials have issued repeated warnings of attacks by Islamist terrorists who are acting alone. Terror expert Rolf Tophoven told DW why they’re often more dangerous than cells. (11.05.2016)  

New Zealand terror attacks: World leaders voice dismay at 'senseless violence'

Leaders from around the world have condemned attacks at two New Zealand mosques in which dozens died. France and the UK have stepped up security near mosques for fear of copycat attacks. (15.03.2019)  

'Stand together,' urges New Zealand's human rights commissioner

"Stand together" as an "ethnically diverse" nation, New Zealand's human rights commissioner has urged after Christchurch's massacre. Mosques' spokesman Mustafa Farouk says his community is "doubly shocked." (15.03.2019)  

New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques

At least 49 people have been killed in two attacks targeting Muslims in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Officials have called it a "right-wing extremist terrorist attack." DW has the latest. (15.03.2019)  

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

New Zealand and the world reeled from a right-wing mosque massacre on Friday. The terror shooting left behind greivous scenes. (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead  

New Zealand: Eyewitnesses describe encounter with shooter  

Related content

Neuseeland Anschlag in Christchurch

New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques 15.03.2019

At least 49 people have been killed in two attacks targeting Muslims in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Officials have called it a "right-wing extremist terrorist attack." DW has the latest.

Neuseeland Angriff auf Moscheen in Christchurch

New Zealand terror attacks: World leaders voice dismay at 'senseless violence' 15.03.2019

Leaders from around the world have condemned attacks at two New Zealand mosques in which dozens died. France and the UK have stepped up security near mosques for fear of copycat attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Attends Polyfest

'Stand together,' urges New Zealand's human rights commissioner 15.03.2019

Stand together as an ethnically diverse nation, New Zealand's human rights commissioner has urged after Christchurch's massacre. Mosques spokesman Mustafa Farouk says his community is "doubly shocked."

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules.  