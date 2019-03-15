 Timeline of New Zealand terror attack | News | DW | 15.03.2019

News

Timeline of New Zealand terror attack

For more than 17 minutes a gunman livestreamed the untold damage he inflicted on New Zealand's Muslim community. Here is how the deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch unfolded.

Police stand guard outside the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand (AFP/Getty Images/T. Burrows)

New Zealand is reeling in the wake of the most deadly mass shooting in its history. Here is a timeline of the vicious attack targeting Muslims in the southern city of Christchurch. The attack left 49 dead and injured a further 48.

Map of Christchurch terror attack sites

Friday's deadly right-wing terror attack targeted mosques in the center of the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch

All times local (Christchurch, New Zealand, is 13 hours ahead of UTC)

Shooter publishes white supremacist manifesto on the website 8chan, 24 hours before the attack.

13:40 Shooter enters Al Noor Mosque, livestreaming the attack on Facebook as he opens fire with an automatic weapon, killing 41 people. The shooter remains in the mosque for two minutes, killing 41 people. He leaves, shoots at people on the street, retrieves another rifle from his car and reenters the mosque. After leaving the mosque again, the gunman shoots a woman outside.

14:10 Police arrive at the Al Noor Mosque responding to reports of gunfire. At the same time, the shooter, or another shooter or shooters, enters Linwood Islamic Center 6 km (4 miles) away, opening fire and killing seven. One person later dies at Christchurch Hospital. Witnesses say that a worshipper managed to disarm the assailant, forcing him to flee.

16:00 New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush announces that one person has been detained, but that others may still be at large.

Watch video 02:49

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead

16:12 Prime Minister Jacinda Adern calls the attack, "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

16:28 New Zealand police request that all mosques in the country close their doors.

17:30 Police announce four people have been taken into custody in connection with the attack. Commissioner Bush also confirms that two improvised explosive devices were discovered in one vehicle near Al Noor Mosque.

18:10 Facebook and Twitter announce they will remove videos of the attacks from their platforms. It is currently (19:00 UTC) still available on YouTube, with new versions being uploaded as fast as others are removed.

21:52 One suspect is released. Police say one person "was arrested earlier today, however, that was not related to these events." Three others remain in custody.

22:14 Police announce that a 28-year-old white male has been charged with murder and will be arraigned on Saturday.

00:00 Police confirm an operation in Dunedin, 320 kilometers away, describing it as a "location of interest."

  • Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    "There was blood everywhere"

    A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 49 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds. 

  • A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Twin attacks target two mosques

    Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted the shooter(s) in the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately seven kilometers across the city from Linwood mosque, the site of the second shooting.

  • A police officer responds following shooting at Linwood in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    City on lockdown as police hunt suspects

    Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media along with a "manifesto" before the attack. In it, he praised other white men who carried out similar massacres. He also praised US President Donald Trump as a "symbol of renenwed white identity."

  • AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,, March 15, 2019

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    "Atmosphere of fear"

    Police secured the scene. Tarrant's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

  • A police officer stands gurad during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Narrow escape as shock spreads

    The world reacted in shock on Friday. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

  • New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on live television following fatal shootings at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    "One of New Zealand's Darkest Days"

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as "terrorism", calling it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days." “Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not,” she said.

  • Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    World in mourning

    Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at Al Aqsa mosque in Jersalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

  • Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Dismay at "senseless violence"

    Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, as did Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred", and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us". Queen Elizabeth II was "deeply saddened", other leaders expressed outrage at the effects of racist hate speech.

    Author: Tom Allinson


