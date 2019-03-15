Timeline of New Zealand terror attack

New Zealand is reeling in the wake of the most deadly mass shooting in its history. Here is a timeline of the vicious attack targeting Muslims in the southern city of Christchurch. The attack left 49 dead and injured a further 48.

Friday's deadly right-wing terror attack targeted mosques in the center of the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch

All times local (Christchurch, New Zealand, is 13 hours ahead of UTC)

Shooter publishes white supremacist manifesto on the website 8chan, 24 hours before the attack.

13:40 Shooter enters Al Noor Mosque, livestreaming the attack on Facebook as he opens fire with an automatic weapon, killing 41 people. The shooter remains in the mosque for two minutes, killing 41 people. He leaves, shoots at people on the street, retrieves another rifle from his car and reenters the mosque. After leaving the mosque again, the gunman shoots a woman outside.

14:10 Police arrive at the Al Noor Mosque responding to reports of gunfire. At the same time, the shooter, or another shooter or shooters, enters Linwood Islamic Center 6 km (4 miles) away, opening fire and killing seven. One person later dies at Christchurch Hospital. Witnesses say that a worshipper managed to disarm the assailant, forcing him to flee.

16:00 New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush announces that one person has been detained, but that others may still be at large.

16:12 Prime Minister Jacinda Adern calls the attack, "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

16:28 New Zealand police request that all mosques in the country close their doors.

17:30 Police announce four people have been taken into custody in connection with the attack. Commissioner Bush also confirms that two improvised explosive devices were discovered in one vehicle near Al Noor Mosque.

18:10 Facebook and Twitter announce they will remove videos of the attacks from their platforms. It is currently (19:00 UTC) still available on YouTube, with new versions being uploaded as fast as others are removed.

21:52 One suspect is released. Police say one person "was arrested earlier today, however, that was not related to these events." Three others remain in custody.

22:14 Police announce that a 28-year-old white male has been charged with murder and will be arraigned on Saturday.

00:00 Police confirm an operation in Dunedin, 320 kilometers away, describing it as a "location of interest."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "There was blood everywhere" A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 49 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted the shooter(s) in the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately seven kilometers across the city from Linwood mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown as police hunt suspects Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media along with a "manifesto" before the attack. In it, he praised other white men who carried out similar massacres. He also praised US President Donald Trump as a "symbol of renenwed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "Atmosphere of fear" Police secured the scene. Tarrant's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock on Friday. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack "One of New Zealand's Darkest Days" New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as "terrorism", calling it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days." “Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not,” she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at Al Aqsa mosque in Jersalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at "senseless violence" Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, as did Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred", and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us". Queen Elizabeth II was "deeply saddened", other leaders expressed outrage at the effects of racist hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



