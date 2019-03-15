New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques

Suspected rightwing militants on Friday launched twin terrorist attacks on mosques in the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island. At lease one of the attacks was livestreamed on social media channels, according to authorities.

What you need to know:

New Zealand Prime Minister said 40 people have been killed and 20 more injured in the attacks.

Four suspects are in custody, including one woman, according to police.

Authorities found explosives at one of the mosques, which they were able to secure before they detonated.

Police have asked mosques to close across New Zealand.

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC)

07:13 British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt condemned the attacks. "Our hearts go out to the people of New Zealand following the news of this terrible act in Christchurch," Hunt said. "(New Zealand) is one of the most peaceful, peace-loving and generous nations in the world. Your friends in the UK stand with you today in deepest sympathy."

07:08 Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attacks, saying "terrorism does not have a religion."

"I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam and 1.3 (billion) Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim," said Khan.

06:47 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attacks in a tweet.

"On behalf of my country, I offer my condolences to the Islamic world and the people of New Zealand, who have been targeted by this deplorable act – the latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia," he said.

06:41 Prime Minister Ardern described the tragic event as a terrorist attack.

"From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned," she said. "The attacks are not a reflection of who we are as a nation."

06:28 Authorities raised the threat level "from low to high" following the attacks.

06:22 Controversial YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, commonly known as PewDiePie, condemned the use of his name during the attack. One of the attackers reportedly shouted "subscribe to PewDiePie" while livestreaming the shooting.

"Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch," said the Swedish video game commentator. "I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person."

06:06 Police said they have set up a hotline for relatives seeking information on family members who may have been at one of the mosques.

05:58 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that at least one of the attackers was an Australian-born citizen. He described the tragedy as a "rightwing extremist terrorist attack."

05:56 Australian lawmaker Mehreen Fahruqi said the attacks were motivated by "Islamophobic and racist hate that has been normalizes and legitimized by some politicians and media."

"There is blood on the hands of politicians who incite hate," she said. "To me, there is a clear link between their politics of hate and this sickening, senseless violence in Christchurch."

05:50 Authorities have called off an international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Players from the visiting team narrowly avoided the shooting at the al-Noor Mosque.

"Entire team got saved from active shooters," wrote Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's opening batsman, earlier on Twitter. "Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.

05:37 Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at least six Indonesians were present at the al-Noor Mosque when one of the shootings occurred. At least three of them escaped, she said.

"We are looking for three other Indonesian citizens," she added."

05:31 Students have been allowed to leave schools after authorities lifted locksdown in Christchurch. Police "thank the public for their ongoing cooperation."

"We would like to reassure members of the public that there is a large police presence in the city and the safety of the community is our priority," the police said.

05:28 New Zealand police have requested that all mosques in the country close their doors for now.

05:00 Students participating in the city's Fridays for Future climate march were confirmed to be safe, Mayor Lianne Dalziel told the New Zealand site Newshub.

04:18 Police asked that people stop sharing the distressing video of the attack the alleged gunman streamed live on Facebook.

Witness: Dozens of shots

A witness told Radio New Zealand that "there was blood everywhere." Another witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers in central Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing. He added that he thought saw several dead on the scene.

The attack had reportedly been streamed online and was allegedly carried out by at least one far-right extremist. In a purported manifesto, the alleged gunman made reference to Ebba Akerlund, an 11-year-old who was killed in a 2017 terror attack in Sweden carried out by a rejected Uzbek asylum-seeker. He also expressed admiration for US President Donald Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity."

The alleged shooter also implied in his statement that he is not originally from New Zealand, and some media outlets have reported that he is a 28-year-old Australian.

Many on Facebook and Twitter were quick to point out, however, that the rhetoric in the manifesto could be an attempt to bait the media.

'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was living through one of its "darkest days."

"What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she told reporters.

Ardern added that refugees and migrants "have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."

ls,es/sms,cmk (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)