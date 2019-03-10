Fridays for Future: Students hold international climate change protests

Students in New Zealand and Australia have walked out of class to begin a global school strike against climate change inaction. New Zealand's prime minister has taken the unusual step of meeting with protest organizers.
Thousands of schoolchildren in Australia and New Zealand have kicked off the global Fridays for Future protest, demanding global leaders take action on climate change. The movement, started by 16-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg, is expected to see children, their parents and their supporters take to the streets in 1,500 cities in more than 100 countries.
In New Zealand, strike organizers said they were pleased after a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw, saying they believed their government would take positive steps.
"But this is a crisis and we need to start treating it as such," they said in a statement.
Children have said they need to walk out of school to bring great attention to the impending crises that will have the greatest impact on their generation.
Read more: 6 things you can do to avoid climate catastrophe
Critics: Students should protest 'after school or on weekends'
Ardern's engagement has been unusual, as many politicians in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States have chastised the children for missing a day of school.
"For action on issues that they think is important, they should do that after school or on weekends," Australia's Education Minister Dan Tehan told reporters ahead of protests in Melbourne.
In Germany, the leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, went so far as to discourage the student's political engagement. He was then mocked on social media for writing on Twitter that "politics is for professionals."
Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, has backed the protests, calling it a "very good initiative."
Read more: Germany: From leader to loser on climate protection?
The Fridays for Future movement has become a global phenomenon since activist Greta Thunberg staged the first demonstration in front of the Swedish parliament building last August.
She came to worldwide attention was she was invited to address the UN Climate Conference in December. She has been nominated by three Norwegian lawmakers for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Read more: Climate protection: Where do the EU's right-wing populists stand?
es/cmk (AFP, dpa)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Worried teenagers are taking to the streets to protest against climate change. They are more interested in environmental politics than ever before. Will protest also turn into more climate action? (21.01.2019)
Angela Merkel publicly promised youth activist Lisa Storcks Germany would reach its climate targets. A year on, Storcks' eyes are on a bigger prize: connecting young environmentalists and future business leaders. (17.12.2018)
The UN has issued its starkest warning yet over climate change, but says it's not too late to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. Political will is required — but there are also things you can do. (09.10.2018)
The EU's right-wing populists generally have little interest in climate protection, a new study shows. However, that hasn't stopped Germany's AfD and Britain's UKIP from voting against it in the European Parliament. (26.02.2019)
Germany was long a leader on climate protection, but in recent years has slipped in its efforts to combat carbon emissions. These days, the government is finding it tough to even unite on a climate protection law. (08.03.2019)
Greta Thunberg, the activist who began school strikes over climate change, marched with students in Hamburg. The movement has gained worldwide traction, with tens of thousands of students participating. (01.03.2019)
German Chancellor Merkel has praised protests by school pupils urging more action on climate change. But she said they would have to be patient about Germany's phaseout of coal-fired energy. (02.03.2019)
As nations gathered in Katowice, Poland for the COP24 climate conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the event with a warning that the world is losing direction when it comes to climate change. (03.12.2018)
The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive. (08.10.2018)