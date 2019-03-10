 Fridays for Future: Students hold international climate change protests | News | DW | 15.03.2019

News

Fridays for Future: Students hold international climate change protests

Students in New Zealand and Australia have walked out of class to begin a global school strike against climate change inaction. New Zealand's prime minister has taken the unusual step of meeting with protest organizers.

Pupils strike in Wellington

Thousands of schoolchildren in Australia and New Zealand have kicked off the global Fridays for Future protest, demanding global leaders take action on climate change. The movement, started by 16-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg, is expected to see children, their parents and their supporters take to the streets in 1,500 cities in more than 100 countries.

In New Zealand, strike organizers said they were pleased after a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw, saying they believed their government would take positive steps.

"But this is a crisis and we need to start treating it as such," they said in a statement.

Children have said they need to walk out of school to bring great attention to the impending crises that will have the greatest impact on their generation.

Young climate activists follow Thunberg's lead

Critics: Students should protest 'after school or on weekends'

Ardern's engagement has been unusual, as many politicians in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States have chastised the children for missing a day of school.

"For action on issues that they think is important, they should do that after school or on weekends," Australia's Education Minister Dan Tehan told reporters ahead of protests in Melbourne.

In Germany, the leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, went so far as to discourage the student's political engagement. He was then mocked on social media for writing on Twitter that "politics is for professionals."

Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, has backed the protests, calling it a "very good initiative."

'It's not about me, it's about the climate'

The Fridays for Future movement has become a global phenomenon since activist Greta Thunberg staged the first demonstration in front of the Swedish parliament building last August.

She came to worldwide attention was she was invited to address the UN Climate Conference in December. She has been nominated by three Norwegian lawmakers for the Nobel Peace Prize.

CO2 reduction as a family experiment

Deutschland Schülerdemo zum Klimaschutz in Hamburg

Germany: Parents support young climate activists 10.03.2019

The Fridays for Future climate protests by schoolchildren have divided opinion. Now, a group of parents has come out in support of the youngsters protesting in Germany.

Deutschland Hamburg Klima Demonstration

Climate activist Greta Thunberg marches with students in Hamburg 01.03.2019

Greta Thunberg, the activist who began school strikes over climate change, marched with students in Hamburg. The movement has gained worldwide traction, with tens of thousands of students participating.

Jakob Blasel - Umweltschutz-Aktivist in Hart aber Fair Talksendung

Living Planet: Interview with Jakob Blasel, Fridays for Future 14.03.2019

On March 15th, thousands of students are expected to skip school in a worldwide demonstration to protest government inaction on climate change. One of the students — 18-year-old Jakob Blasel from Kiel, Germany — has become a leader of this movement known as Fridays for Future. He says education doesn’t make much sense when people won't even listen to the most educated scientists.

