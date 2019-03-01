Germany's Angela Merkel backs student 'Friday for Future' climate protests

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has voiced support for weekly protests by school students calling for faster government action to combat climate change.

In a video podcast released on Saturday, Merkel said she was very supportive of the fact that "students take to the street in the cause of climate protection and fight for it."

"I believe it is a very good initiative," she added.

Reconciling economy and environment

At the same time, Merkel warned pupils against expecting rapid measures aimed at protecting the world against global warming.

"I know that the students want many things to go faster, such as the exit from coal," Merkel said. "But as head of government, I must point out that we have to take a lot of things into consideration: We have to reconcile jobs and economic health with the goals of climate protection."

She said that the government had therefore decided on 2038 as the date by which Germany would stop its reliance on coal-fired energy.

"From the point of view of the students, that perhaps seems very long, but [the exit] will be a great challenge, and I appeal to them to understand that, too," the chancellor said.

'A matter for free time'

Merkel's supportive remarks form a contrast to the negative view taken of the protests by several other German politicians, who have called on students not to miss school to take part in demonstrations.

Education Minister Anja Karliczek, a fellow member of Merkel's Christian Democrats, on Friday told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that although she welcomed the students' political involvement, "even commitment that is worthy of support should be a matter for free time and is no justification for truancy."

The student protests in Germany and elsewhere have been taking place on Fridays, following the model of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and have become known as Fridays for Future.

This week, Thunberg, 16, who has been protesting in front of the Swedish parliament since August 2018, mostly on Fridays, joined German students for a climate march in the northern city of Hamburg.

She has now inspired a worldwide student movement, with a global demonstration under the motto "Global Strike for Future" planned for March 13.

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate A global movement The school strike for climate or "Fridays for the Future" movement was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The movement calls on students to skip school on Fridays and attend demonstrations calling for climate change action. Rallies have been held in countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate The inspiration Thunberg held her first demonstration in August 2018 outside the Swedish parliament building. She has since become the face of the "Fridays for the Future" movement. In January, 16-year-old Thunberg was invited to talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos where she told business and political leaders: "I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day."

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate 'This is not about me' Thunberg has joined students at a number of protests, including in Brussels, Paris, Antwerp and most recently in Hamburg in northern Germany. "I think there is a lot of focus on me as an individual and not on the climate itself," Thunberg told DW. "I think we should focus more on the climate issue because this is not about me ... this is about the climate crisis."

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate Thousands march Some of the biggest protests have been held in Belgium, with thousands of students taking to the streets in Antwerp and Brussels. Students there have been consistently holding protests every week since the start of 2019.

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate Protests reach Australia While most of the protests have been held across Europe, the movement has reached as far as Australia, where climate change demonstrations are not uncommon. Australians are particularly concerned about issues surrounding coal mining and the pollution of oceans.

'Fridays for the Future': Students rally for the climate Parents join the kids Across the UK, thousands of university students, teenagers and even primary school children have joined the protests. Some parents have taken the time to accompany their young children to the demonstrations to ensure they don't miss out on having their voices heard. Author: Louisa Wright



tj/jlw (dpa, epd)

