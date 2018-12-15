The chancellor and the activist

Angela Merkel publicly promised youth activist Lisa Storcks Germany would reach its climate targets. A year on, Storcks' eyes are on a bigger prize: connecting young environmentalists and future business leaders.
During a live TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late last year, 23-year-old environmental activist Lisa Storcks nervously clutched the microphone and asked her country's leader when Germany would phase out coal in order to meet its carbon reduction targets.
Merkel's response surprised her: "We'll find ways to achieve our goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2020. I promise you that."
And with that, Storcks was catapulted into the media spotlight. The fresh-faced student demanding accountability from the seasoned chancellor struck a chord with many in the studio and still more beyond.
Looking back a year later, Storcks said, "It was absolutely crazy that she just promised me that the German government would reach this goal."
It wasn't a promise kept.
Protestors demand Germany give up coal, which the country still uses to fuel much of its energy system
Storcks says it was "disappointing" when, just a few months later, Germany abandoned the goal. But not surprising. "I think a lot of people knew during the debate that it would be hard to reach those goals but it matters to me that we at least try to achieve the targets rather than abandoning them," she told DW.
Read more: Germany awarded 'shameful' negative climate prize at COP24
Practicing what she preaches
Just as she would like to see Germany commit to more than just headline targets, Storcks' climate activism is much more enduring than her 15 minutes of TV fame.
Storcks has lived and breathed environmental issues since, aged 12, she gave up meat and began attending environmental protests — habits she has maintained into adulthood.
To this day, Storcks doesn't drive and has never been on an airplane.
A masters' student in economic policy consulting at the Ruhr-University Bochum and head of the campaign team for WWF Germany's youth wing, Storcks is also actively involved with Greenpeace and started a coal divestment campaign at her university.
Read more: Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?
But she believes the best hope for climate protection is in building bridges between environmental activism and "real world" economics, and is head of her university's chapter of the German Network for Plural Economic Development.
Bridging economics and activism
The organization promotes interdisciplinary exchanges of ideas to find new ways of thinking about and practicing economics. For Storcks, the goal is an economic system that works within our planetary boundaries, particularly when it comes to energy production.
"My role is difficult because I don't belong only to the environmental side or the economic side of the debate," she admitted.
But being part of both camps, she says, helps develop the mutual understanding and trust she believes is essential to make the climate action we need politically and practically possible.
Read more: Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050?
In her studies, she's opted to focus on the energy sector, because she believes this is the field in which she can have the biggest impact.
"I think if you are involved in environmental or climate protection you have to go into the positions that are influential or where you can make decisions," she said.
Storcks says short-term thinking by politicians more focused on immediate economic gains than building a sustainable system is one of the biggest hurdles to effective policy.
A responsibility to act
She is also very aware of her privileged position in one of the world's richest countries, where the consequences of our unsustainable economics are not always visible because they play out in developing countries.
Young people say carbon-heavy businesses run by 'gray haired men' are driving climate change and ruining their future
"It's our privilege and responsibility in developed countries to do something about the mess we've caused because we are living good lives at the cost of poorer countries that will ultimately feel the effects of climate change far more than us," she said.
Read more: Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable
Between organizing demonstrations, writing petitions and engaging with young people and politicians, online and at public rallies, Storcks somehow manages to get her masters' coursework done, too.
But she says it isn't hard to find the time for activism: "It doesn't feel like work, it's more like a hobby for me to raise awareness for people to practice sustainability in their daily lives."
That her generation's future depends on a stable climate is more a source of motivation than fear. "We will be massively affected by it, so we should open our mouths and speak out against it," Storcks said.
The EU wants to become carbon neutral by 2050. That means abandoning coal, oil and gas completely. But is it possible? Experts say it is, energy won't become more expensive and it will even create more jobs. (13.12.2018)
The science says we must ditch fossil fuels as soon as possible, yet COP24 is sponsored by the very industry doing the damage. Does it have a role to play — or are lobbyists undermining the negotiations? (12.12.2018)
An environmental activist group has blasted Germany's climate record at the UN climate talks in Poland. It cited Germany's love of coal and failure to meet its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (08.12.2018)
The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage. (07.12.2018)
Thousands of Australian children have walked out of school calling for government action on climate change. Australia is one of the biggest per capita carbon polluters in the world. (30.11.2018)
Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal. (16.11.2018)
Ten years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, campaigners are demanding we finally learn the lessons of the global economic crisis — before climate change precipitates the next one. (14.09.2018)
Environmentalists say our species' addiction to consumption is responsible for climate change and a host of other environment ills. It's also a driving economic force. Can we reconcile the two? (03.09.2018)