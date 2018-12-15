 The chancellor and the activist | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

climate activism

The chancellor and the activist

Angela Merkel publicly promised youth activist Lisa Storcks Germany would reach its climate targets. A year on, Storcks' eyes are on a bigger prize: connecting young environmentalists and future business leaders.

Lisa Storck speaks during a demonstration in Cologne

During a live TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late last year, 23-year-old environmental activist Lisa Storcks nervously clutched the microphone and asked her country's leader when Germany would phase out coal in order to meet its carbon reduction targets.

Merkel's response surprised her: "We'll find ways to achieve our goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2020. I promise you that."

And with that, Storcks was catapulted into the media spotlight. The fresh-faced student demanding accountability from the seasoned chancellor struck a chord with many in the studio and still more beyond.

Looking back a year later, Storcks said, "It was absolutely crazy that she just promised me that the German government would reach this goal."

It wasn't a promise kept.

Klimademo Köln (DW/G. Rueter )

Protestors demand Germany give up coal, which the country still uses to fuel much of its energy system

Storcks says it was "disappointing" when, just a few months later, Germany abandoned the goal. But not surprising. "I think a lot of people knew during the debate that it would be hard to reach those goals but it matters to me that we at least try to achieve the targets rather than abandoning them," she told DW.

Read more: Germany awarded 'shameful' negative climate prize at COP24

Practicing what she preaches

Just as she would like to see Germany commit to more than just headline targets, Storcks' climate activism is much more enduring than her 15 minutes of TV fame.

Storcks has lived and breathed environmental issues since, aged 12, she gave up meat and began attending environmental protests — habits she has maintained into adulthood.

Lisa Storck

Storcks wants activists and economists to work together

To this day, Storcks doesn't drive and has never been on an airplane.

A masters' student in economic policy consulting at the Ruhr-University Bochum and head of the campaign team for WWF Germany's youth wing, Storcks is also actively involved with Greenpeace and started a coal divestment campaign at her university.

Read more: Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?

But she believes the best hope for climate protection is in building bridges between environmental activism and "real world" economics, and is head of her university's chapter of the German Network for Plural Economic Development.

Bridging economics and activism

The organization promotes interdisciplinary exchanges of ideas to find new ways of thinking about and practicing economics. For Storcks, the goal is an economic system that works within our planetary boundaries, particularly when it comes to energy production. 

  • Hand and feet imprint in sand

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Living large

    Each year, the Global Footprint Network — an international think tank with more than 90 partner organizations — calculates the so-called Earth Overshoot Day. This marks the date when we have used as much from nature as our planet can renew over the whole year. Think of it as a bank account with a certain budget for the year. Starting on August 1, 2018, humanity is in the red.

  • Women shopping in a US mall

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Who needs how much?

    Today, all of humanity consumes resources equivalent to 1.7 planet Earths. Needless to say, there are big regional differences: If all of mankind lived and did business like Germans, we would need more than 3 planets; the American way of life would require 4.9 planets.

  • Infographic: CO2 emissions in selected countries 2016

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Dirty work

    Burning fossil fuels and wood makes up 60 percent of our ecological footprint. In absolute terms, China, the United States, the European Union and India are the world's largest CO2 emitters. Per capita consumption, however, puts those figures into perspective.

  • Trees stand at the brink of a open-pit coal mine in western Germany
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Forests under pressure

    Trees provide timber, an invaluable raw material for items such as paper. But they also prevent soil erosion, help replenish the groundwater and are indispensable in climatic cycles, including as CO2 reservoirs. In Germany for example, forested area binds a mere 15 percent of the country's annual CO2 emissions. Nonetheless, 3.3 million hectares of forest are lost worldwide each year.

  • Cows on a milking carousel in eastern Germany
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Enough to go around?

    Humanity is growing. New crop areas are sprouting up everywhere — and at the same time, the world is losing farmland to urban development, soil erosion and soil degradation. At the moment, each EU citizen uses an average of 0.31 hectares of farmland for the food they consume. But if resources were distributed equitably worldwide, everyone would be entitled to only 0.2 hectares.

  • Infographic: Overfishing
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Overfished oceans

    As we catch ever more fish, stocks are not able to recover adequately. By now, almost a third of the world's fish stocks are considered overfished, and far more than half exploited to their maximum. CO2 emissions are also acidifying the oceans, resulting in ever more difficult living conditions for marine creatures.

  • Indian people fill up canisters during a water crisis in india
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Water scarcity

    The United Nations Environment Program estimates that almost half of the world's population will suffer from water shortages by 2030. Groundwater reserves are becoming increasingly scarce, and are often contaminated. The level of pollution in from farming and household waste in rivers, lakes and other bodies of water is in some places so high that this water is not even suitable for animals.

  • People walking along carrying numerous shopping bags
    More

    The Earth is exhausted!

    Self-sufficiency on 1.8 hectares

    In mathematical terms, every human would have 1.8 hectares at his or her disposal in order to satisfy basic survival needs in an ecologically sustainable fashion. But the average German, for example, consumes the equivalent of 5.1 hectares. In 2018, Germany already exhausted its bio-capacity on May 2 — and has since been living at the expense of other countries or future generations.

    Author: Helle Jeppesen


"My role is difficult because I don't belong only to the environmental side or the economic side of the debate," she admitted.

But being part of both camps, she says, helps develop the mutual understanding and trust she believes is essential to make the climate action we need politically and practically possible.

Read more: Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050?

In her studies, she's opted to focus on the energy sector, because she believes this is the field in which she can have the biggest impact.

"I think if you are involved in environmental or climate protection you have to go into the positions that are influential or where you can make decisions," she said.

Storcks says short-term thinking by politicians more focused on immediate economic gains than building a sustainable system is one of the biggest hurdles to effective policy.

A responsibility to act

She is also very aware of her privileged position in one of the world's richest countries, where the consequences of our unsustainable economics are not always visible because they play out in developing countries. 

Climate demonstration in Cologne

Young people say carbon-heavy businesses run by 'gray haired men' are driving climate change and ruining their future

"It's our privilege and responsibility in developed countries to do something about the mess we've caused because we are living good lives at the cost of poorer countries that will ultimately feel the effects of climate change far more than us," she said.

Read more: Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

Between organizing demonstrations, writing petitions and engaging with young people and politicians, online and at public rallies, Storcks somehow manages to get her masters' coursework done, too.

But she says it isn't hard to find the time for activism: "It doesn't feel like work, it's more like a hobby for me to raise awareness for people to practice sustainability in their daily lives."

That her generation's future depends on a stable climate is more a source of motivation than fear. "We will be massively affected by it, so we should open our mouths and speak out against it," Storcks said.

  • A green placard reads Hambach forest stays in German at a massive protest against coal in western Germany
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Hambi stays: Local slogan, global movement

    At least 6,000 people gathered in the heart of western German coal country Saturday to demand an end to coal use. People from around the world joined forces with a local movement that started back in 2012 with a handful of activists trying to stop the expansion of a brown coal mine and save the last 200 hectares of the millennia-old Hambach Forest. The message was clear: Coal is a global problem.

  • In a massive protest against coal in western Germany, a nine-year-old boy holds a banner that reads coal exit now!
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Old and young stand together

    The protestors spanned many ages and walks of life. There were young activists dressed in wigs or hazmat suits, but also families and the elderly. People with reduced mobility followed the march at their own pace. A nine-year-old boy was keen to voice his view on the dirty fossil fuel, telling DW he was worried about his future but expected the authorities to do the right thing and give up coal.

  • Protesters cross a field during a massive protest against coal in western Germany

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Time for action

    Demonstrators split up, some continuing the authorized protest while others took direct action to block coal infrastructure. A hundred people tried to stop the diggers at two nearby coal mines; close to 40 people were arrested. Trying to reach the train line, another 1,000 protestors ended up on the nearby A4 highway, resulting in around 250 arrests. Both the diggers and traffic were stopped.

  • A protester lies on the ground after falling. Other protesters help her stand up while police officers watch

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Next stop: Coal transport lines

    A third group was determined to block the railway transporting coal from the Hambach mine to the three power plants where it is destined to be burned. They had their work cut out, with police attempting to block the activists from approaching the railway. In the end they had to change their route several times, running through fields and navigating dense forest to reach their target.

  • Police officers on horseback closely follow protesters dressed up with wings and white protection suits

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A tense ride

    On route to the rail lines, there were no major clashes with police but the atmosphere was extremely tense. Police officers on horseback followed protesters up to the edge of the forest, preventing them from changing course. Outbreaks of nerves rippled through activists and horses — without it being clear who triggered what.

  • Protesters approach the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. Two police officers on horseback watch and many police officers on foot follow protesters

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    The path narrows

    Once the protesters entered the forest, the situation became more fraught. They had to walk carefully to avoid tripping over branches while dodging the police — who physically shoved them as they approached — or each other as, from time to time, the crowd suddenly surged without warning.

  • Police officers make a barrier inside the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. They prevent protesters from going in that direction

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sticking close together

    In the midst of the chaos, activists called for calm, shouting to one another to stick together and remain peaceful. They held on to each other so no one would fall, get lost, or get caught by the police. Others conferred over the best route to proceed toward the rail line.

  • A police officer stands at the edge of a hill. Behind him, protesters have reached the coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    On target

    Eventually, thousands of protesters arrived at the rail lines. Police officers initially tried to prevent them from climbing down on the tracks, but they were outnumbered. Activists had hung guide ropes down the slopes beforehand, but most people simply slid, ran or tumbled down the bank. Within just a few minutes, the railway was engulfed in a crowd of protestors.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sit-in for a break

    After an exhausting two-hour scramble, protesters sat down for a rest. The weather was bitingly cold, but there was an air of cheer as the crowd made itself comfortable on the tracks. For now at least, the energy companies couldn't transport coal from mines to their power plants — a victory celebrated under the watchful eyes of police on the hills above.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A 24-hour victory

    The police warned that the direct action was illegal, and offered protesters the chance to abandon their blockade without penalties. But most stayed put overnight. Organizers said their protest blocked coal infrastructure for around 24 hours — which they judged a success. The last 50 to leave the protest had chained themselves to the tracks and had to be forcibly evicted one by one.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050?

The EU wants to become carbon neutral by 2050. That means abandoning coal, oil and gas completely. But is it possible? Experts say it is, energy won't become more expensive and it will even create more jobs. (13.12.2018)  

Lobbyists push fossil fuels at climate talks

The science says we must ditch fossil fuels as soon as possible, yet COP24 is sponsored by the very industry doing the damage. Does it have a role to play — or are lobbyists undermining the negotiations? (12.12.2018)  

Germany awarded 'shameful' negative climate prize at COP24

An environmental activist group has blasted Germany's climate record at the UN climate talks in Poland. It cited Germany's love of coal and failure to meet its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (08.12.2018)  

Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage. (07.12.2018)  

Australian kids skip school in climate protest

Thousands of Australian children have walked out of school calling for government action on climate change. Australia is one of the biggest per capita carbon polluters in the world. (30.11.2018)  

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal. (16.11.2018)  

After Lehman, climate activists urge economy rethink

Ten years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, campaigners are demanding we finally learn the lessons of the global economic crisis — before climate change precipitates the next one. (14.09.2018)  

Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?

Environmentalists say our species' addiction to consumption is responsible for climate change and a host of other environment ills. It's also a driving economic force. Can we reconcile the two? (03.09.2018)  

Germany to miss 2020 greenhouse gas emissions target

Economic and population growth are to blame for Germany missing its climate protection target. One of the leaders of the Greens said figures show that Chancellor Angela Merkel has more bark than bite on climate change. (13.06.2018)  

Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

At least 6,000 people protested against lignite extraction in western Germany last weekend, blocking a railway used to transport brown coal from the controversial Hambach mine to power plants. (31.10.2018)  

The Earth is exhausted!

Globally speaking, by today — August 1 — we have used up all our natural resources for the entire year of 2018, according to the Global Footprint Network. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

Chancellor Merkel's promise

Related content

Polen, Katowice - Klimakonferenz - Jennifer Collins und Louise Osborne im Interview mit einer jungen Teilnehmerin aus China

COP24: Frustration and hope in the fight against climate change 14.12.2018

Failure at this year's climate conference would be "suicidal," said the UN secretary general. DW's Louise Osborne and Jennifer Collins have seen frustration over slow progress. But young people are stepping up.

Polen Weltklimagipfel in Kattowitz - - Proteste

Climate change: Governments don't act? We do! 14.12.2018

From activists risking their liberty to block coal, to US businesses sticking with the Paris accord regardless of Trump, ordinary folk fed up waiting for change have outshone the big political players at COP24.

Klimawandel in Bangladesch

Climate change poses dire challenges for Bangladesh 14.12.2018

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Extreme weather events there have already been wreaking havoc on the people there. They're also causing a shift in migration and poverty patterns.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Brazil: Bringing light to the Kalunga

The NGO Litro de Luz is bringing solar power to Kalunga communities in Brazil. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Nneota Egbe Moderator (DW)

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's show: an eco canoe club in South Africa, top sustainable festive trends and greening in Mauritania. 