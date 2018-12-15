The chancellor and the activist

During a live TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late last year, 23-year-old environmental activist Lisa Storcks nervously clutched the microphone and asked her country's leader when Germany would phase out coal in order to meet its carbon reduction targets.

Merkel's response surprised her: "We'll find ways to achieve our goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2020. I promise you that."

And with that, Storcks was catapulted into the media spotlight. The fresh-faced student demanding accountability from the seasoned chancellor struck a chord with many in the studio and still more beyond.

Looking back a year later, Storcks said, "It was absolutely crazy that she just promised me that the German government would reach this goal."

It wasn't a promise kept.

Protestors demand Germany give up coal, which the country still uses to fuel much of its energy system

Storcks says it was "disappointing" when, just a few months later, Germany abandoned the goal. But not surprising. "I think a lot of people knew during the debate that it would be hard to reach those goals but it matters to me that we at least try to achieve the targets rather than abandoning them," she told DW.

Practicing what she preaches

Just as she would like to see Germany commit to more than just headline targets, Storcks' climate activism is much more enduring than her 15 minutes of TV fame.

Storcks has lived and breathed environmental issues since, aged 12, she gave up meat and began attending environmental protests — habits she has maintained into adulthood.

Storcks wants activists and economists to work together

To this day, Storcks doesn't drive and has never been on an airplane.

A masters' student in economic policy consulting at the Ruhr-University Bochum and head of the campaign team for WWF Germany's youth wing, Storcks is also actively involved with Greenpeace and started a coal divestment campaign at her university.

But she believes the best hope for climate protection is in building bridges between environmental activism and "real world" economics, and is head of her university's chapter of the German Network for Plural Economic Development.

Bridging economics and activism

The organization promotes interdisciplinary exchanges of ideas to find new ways of thinking about and practicing economics. For Storcks, the goal is an economic system that works within our planetary boundaries, particularly when it comes to energy production.

The Earth is exhausted! Living large Each year, the Global Footprint Network — an international think tank with more than 90 partner organizations — calculates the so-called Earth Overshoot Day. This marks the date when we have used as much from nature as our planet can renew over the whole year. Think of it as a bank account with a certain budget for the year. Starting on August 1, 2018, humanity is in the red.

The Earth is exhausted! Who needs how much? Today, all of humanity consumes resources equivalent to 1.7 planet Earths. Needless to say, there are big regional differences: If all of mankind lived and did business like Germans, we would need more than 3 planets; the American way of life would require 4.9 planets.

The Earth is exhausted! Dirty work Burning fossil fuels and wood makes up 60 percent of our ecological footprint. In absolute terms, China, the United States, the European Union and India are the world's largest CO2 emitters. Per capita consumption, however, puts those figures into perspective.

The Earth is exhausted! Forests under pressure Trees provide timber, an invaluable raw material for items such as paper. But they also prevent soil erosion, help replenish the groundwater and are indispensable in climatic cycles, including as CO2 reservoirs. In Germany for example, forested area binds a mere 15 percent of the country's annual CO2 emissions. Nonetheless, 3.3 million hectares of forest are lost worldwide each year.

The Earth is exhausted! Enough to go around? Humanity is growing. New crop areas are sprouting up everywhere — and at the same time, the world is losing farmland to urban development, soil erosion and soil degradation. At the moment, each EU citizen uses an average of 0.31 hectares of farmland for the food they consume. But if resources were distributed equitably worldwide, everyone would be entitled to only 0.2 hectares.

The Earth is exhausted! Overfished oceans As we catch ever more fish, stocks are not able to recover adequately. By now, almost a third of the world's fish stocks are considered overfished, and far more than half exploited to their maximum. CO2 emissions are also acidifying the oceans, resulting in ever more difficult living conditions for marine creatures.

The Earth is exhausted! Water scarcity The United Nations Environment Program estimates that almost half of the world's population will suffer from water shortages by 2030. Groundwater reserves are becoming increasingly scarce, and are often contaminated. The level of pollution in from farming and household waste in rivers, lakes and other bodies of water is in some places so high that this water is not even suitable for animals.

The Earth is exhausted! Self-sufficiency on 1.8 hectares In mathematical terms, every human would have 1.8 hectares at his or her disposal in order to satisfy basic survival needs in an ecologically sustainable fashion. But the average German, for example, consumes the equivalent of 5.1 hectares. In 2018, Germany already exhausted its bio-capacity on May 2 — and has since been living at the expense of other countries or future generations. Author: Helle Jeppesen



"My role is difficult because I don't belong only to the environmental side or the economic side of the debate," she admitted.

But being part of both camps, she says, helps develop the mutual understanding and trust she believes is essential to make the climate action we need politically and practically possible.

In her studies, she's opted to focus on the energy sector, because she believes this is the field in which she can have the biggest impact.

"I think if you are involved in environmental or climate protection you have to go into the positions that are influential or where you can make decisions," she said.

Storcks says short-term thinking by politicians more focused on immediate economic gains than building a sustainable system is one of the biggest hurdles to effective policy.

A responsibility to act

She is also very aware of her privileged position in one of the world's richest countries, where the consequences of our unsustainable economics are not always visible because they play out in developing countries.

Young people say carbon-heavy businesses run by 'gray haired men' are driving climate change and ruining their future

"It's our privilege and responsibility in developed countries to do something about the mess we've caused because we are living good lives at the cost of poorer countries that will ultimately feel the effects of climate change far more than us," she said.

Between organizing demonstrations, writing petitions and engaging with young people and politicians, online and at public rallies, Storcks somehow manages to get her masters' coursework done, too.

But she says it isn't hard to find the time for activism: "It doesn't feel like work, it's more like a hobby for me to raise awareness for people to practice sustainability in their daily lives."

That her generation's future depends on a stable climate is more a source of motivation than fear. "We will be massively affected by it, so we should open our mouths and speak out against it," Storcks said.