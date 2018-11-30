 Australian kids skip school in climate protest | News | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Australian kids skip school in climate protest

Thousands of Australian children have walked out of school calling for government action on climate change. Australia is one of the biggest per capita carbon polluters in the world.

Australian school students protesting in Sydney (AFP/Getty Images/S. Khan)

Thousands of children across Australia skipped lessons on Friday to take part in mass protests to demand that the government take action on climate change.

The protests took place in defiance of pro-coal Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who earlier said children should remain in school and learn rather than demonstrate.

Children, parents and teachers who gathered in the central business district of Sydney in the lunch hour chanted "ScoMo's got to go," using an abbreviated form of the premier's name.

"Our prime minister thinks we should be in school right now and maybe you should be," 13-year-old Shiniva Esera told the crowd. "But how can we sit by and not do anything to protect the future of this planet?"

Australia's conservative government, which contains several climate-change sceptics, earlier this year weakened its commitment to the targets contained in the 2015 UN Paris climate accord. The country continues to be reliant on coal-fired plants for energy, contributing to its status as one of the biggest per capita emitters of greenhouse gases in the world.

Read moreClimate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction 

Woman on horse fleeing bushfires (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Peled)

The Queensland bushfires forced hundreds to flee on Wednesday

Coal-friendly government

Morrison himself has long been hostile to renewable energy and in favor of coal as a source of energy. As treasurer in 2017, he famously brought a piece of coal into parliament, taunting the opposition by saying: "This is coal, don't be afraid."

His resources minister, Matt Canavan, who has disputed the science on climate change, also criticized Friday's protests, saying the children would learn only to join the queue for unemployment benefits.

"I want kids to be at school to learn about how you build a mine, how you do geology, how to drill for oil and gas," he told radio station 2GB.

Read moreTrains vs. planes: What's the real cost of travel?

Great Barrier Reef in peril

The demonstrations came a day after the Indian mining company Adani announced it would go ahead with a controversial coal mine in the northeast of the country. Critics of the mine say that the mine and the expanded port to serve it will pose a risk to the fragile and unique ecosystem of the nearby Great Barrier Reef, one of Australia's biggest tourist attractions.

They also come as the country experiences unprecedented heatwaves and flooding that scientists say are linked to climate change. More than a hundred fires are ablaze in the northeastern state of Queensland amid unseasonable temperatures.

The rallies were inspired by 15-year-old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, who holds protests every Friday outside her country's parliament, skipping lessons to do so.

Read moreWater and climate change: 'Era of stable abundance is over' 

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Project aims to restore Australia's Great Barrier Reef

tj/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Environmentalists vow to fight Carmichael coal mine in Australia

Indian mining giant Adani is set to go ahead with a massive coal mine in northeastern Australia. Environmental activists have warned of the danger to the Great Barrier Reef, calling it a "disaster for the climate." (06.06.2017)  

Climate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction

Researchers are honing in on a little-studied but significant consequence of climate change: male infertility. Could this potential cause of extinction and biodiversity loss also threaten the human species? (13.11.2018)  

Great Barrier Reef: "last-chance" tourists flock to world wonder as coral disappears

Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef has endured two years of coral bleaching, with scientists warning of a looming catastrophe for the UNESCO protected site. Is it time to visit before the natural wonder is no more? (30.10.2018)  

Trains vs. planes: What's the real cost of travel?

Flights often seem to be the fastest and cheapest travel options. That's not so, as DW's data visualizations show. Factoring in transit time and environmental damage, here's how to assess the true costs of travel. (29.08.2018)  

Water and climate change: 'Era of stable abundance is over'

As World Water Week draws to a close, water and climate expert Jens Berggren explains why climate change is already affecting our precious H2O. (31.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily NewsletterBulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Project aims to restore Australia's Great Barrier Reef  

Related content

Symbolbild Klimawandel

Climate change: 2018 set to be one of hottest ever years 29.11.2018

Global temperatures are set to far overshoot an international target to limit the increase, UN scientists say. Another expert study warns of the health risk posed to vulnerable people by the growing number of heatwaves.

Polen Kohlebergwerk in Kattowitz

Can Poland end its toxic relationship with coal? 23.11.2018

Poland, host of the upcoming COP24 climate conference, has long had a love affair with coal. Can it say goodbye and commit to renewables?

Philippinen Finanzierung für grüne Energieprojekte

Filipinos want to boost green energy — but where will they get the cash? 20.11.2018

In the Philippines, polluting coal is still the number one source of energy. Renewable energy can't compete because it's difficult to secure financing. But that is changing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 