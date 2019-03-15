 New Zealand terror attacks: World leaders voice dismay at ′senseless violence′ | News | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

New Zealand terror attacks: World leaders voice dismay at 'senseless violence'

Leaders from around the world have condemned attacks at two New Zealand mosques in which dozens died. France and the UK have stepped up security near mosques for fear of copycat attacks.

Police officer on road in Christchurch (picture-alliance/Anadolu Agency/D.v. Heyningen)

World leaders on Friday reacted with grief and shock after deadly shootings in two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch left at least 49 people dead.

In a statement on Twitter, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply saddened" by the attacks and condemned "racist hatred" and "acts of terrorism."

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, also spoke for the German government, calling the attack on people solely because of their religion "an attack on all of us" and urging New Zealand to "stay strong."

Need for solidarity

Erna Solberg, the prime minister of Norway, where 77 people were killed in a far-right attack eight years ago, has called on the world to fight extremism "in all forms" following the attack, while voicing her solidarity with New Zealand.

"This is a strong reminder of how important it is for all of us to help bring down tensions, work against extremism and that we show solidarity with each other when something like that happens," she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

New Zealand's head of state, British Queen Elizabeth II, also said she was "deeply saddened" by the attacks. "At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders," she said in a message. The queen last visited New Zealand in 2002 amid celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Read moreRacist or Islamist — lone-wolf attackers show similar patterns 

Watch video 00:35

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: "This can now only be described as a terrorist attack"

Muslim voices

Leaders of Muslim-majority countries have also offered their sympathies. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all sent messages of condolences. The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote in a tweet that "on a day of peace like Friday and at a place of worship like the mosque, we witnessed the most heinous crime of religious hatred."

Malaysia's government slammed the attacks as acts of terror, with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urging the New Zealand government to do its best to "arrest these terrorists."

Watch video 01:02

New Zealand: Eyewitnesses describe encounter with shooter

The grand imam of Al-Azhar mosque and university in Egypt, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, condemned the attacks and warned of "the grave consequences of hate speech, xenophobia and the spread of Islamophobia." 

The presumed attacker in New Zealand posted a manifesto online ahead of the attacks in which he espoused anti-Islam and anti-immigration views.

Read more: Germans tolerant of LGBT neighbors, but not Muslim ones

'Heartbreaking'

Scott Morrison, the prime minister of New Zealand's regional neighbor, Australia — where the suspected attacker was born  called the gunman "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."

France, which is home to the largest Muslim community in western Europe, has meanwhile said it would step up security measures at mosques and other religious sites in response. The country's president, Emmanuel Macron, also denounced the "odious crimes against the mosques in New Zealand" and said France would work with global partners to combat terrorism.

The mayor of the British capital, London, Sadiq Khan, himself a Muslim, called the news of the attacks "heartbreaking" and sought to reassure the city's Muslim communities by saying police presence would be stepped up around mosques. Mosques in London have been targeted in the past, with one van attack in 2017 claiming one life and leaving several others injured.

Pope Francis denounced what he called "senseless acts of violence" at the two mosques.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to the people of New Zealand after "the horrible massacre in the Mosques (sic)," adding "God bless all!" White House press secretary Sarah Sanders described the attacks as a "vicious act of hate."

Trump himself has faced criticism in the past of holding and propagating anti-Islam and racist views that could contribute to racially motivated violence.

tj/sms (AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques

At least 49 people have been killed in two attacks targeting Muslims in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Officials have called it a "right-wing extremist terrorist attack." DW has the latest. (15.03.2019)  

Racist or Islamist — lone-wolf attackers show similar patterns

There has been speculation as to what led a man to drive into a group of foreigners in Germany's Ruhr region. Criminologist Britta Bannenberg says terrorists and those who run amok are similar, whatever their ideology. (03.01.2019)  

The racist comments of Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is not known for political correctness or a use of language that takes sensitivities into account. The list of his racist comments is long. Here's a round-up. (17.08.2017)  

Germans tolerant of LGBT neighbors, but not Muslim ones

While homophobia has seen a drastic decrease in Germany over the years, Islamophobia has remained stubbornly stagnant. A new Playboy poll has found that most Germans are opposed to mosques, hijab, and refugee homes. (16.08.2018)  

Breivik trial comes to an end

Survivors and relatives of 77 people killed in bombing and shooting attacks in Norway left the court room as the killer, Anders Behring Breivik, made his final remarks. The trial has focused on Breivik’s mental health. (22.06.2012)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead  

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: "This can now only be described as a terrorist attack"  

New Zealand: Eyewitnesses describe encounter with shooter  

Related content

Neuseeland Angriff auf Moscheen in Christchurch

New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques 15.03.2019

At least 49 people have been killed in two attacks targeting Muslims in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Officials have called it a "right-wing extremist terrorist attack." DW has the latest.

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead 15.03.2019

New Zealand police say at least one gunman has killed 49 people and wounded dozens, 20 of them seriously, in twin attacks on mosques in the city of Christchurch. They said one man had been charged with murder so far.

Kanada Trauer nach Anschlag auf Moschee in Quebec

Canada jails Quebec mosque shooter, no parole for 40 years 08.02.2019

A Canadian court has sentenced a man found guilty of killing men at a mosque in Quebec City to 40 years in prison. The judge found that although Alexandre Bissonnette was motivated by hatred, it was not a terror attack.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  