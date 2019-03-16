New Zealand seeks answers from Facebook over livestreamed massacre

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that there were "further questions to be answered" by Facebook and other social media companies about how a gunman was able to livestream horrific terror attacks on Muslims in Christchurch.

Fifty people were killed and 50 others injured in the mass shootings, which targeted two of the southern city's mosques during Friday prayers.

Using what appeared to be a helmet-mounted camera, the shooter broadcast the carnage for 17 minutes live on Facebook before the company removed the video. The disturbing footage was then widely shared and reposted by users on other online platforms, such as YouTube and Twitter, as well as Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram.

"We did as much as we could to remove, or seek to have removed, some of the footage that was being circulated in the aftermath of this terrorist attack," Ardern said. "But ultimately it has been up to those platforms to facilitate their removal."

Asked about how the companies' deal with livestreaming, the prime minister said, "This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook."

Read more: Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch the day after terror attacks

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'There was blood everywhere' A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'Atmosphere of fear' The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'One of New Zealand's darkest days' New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at 'senseless violence' Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



1.5 million videos removed in the first 24 hours

In the hours after Friday's attack, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter issued statements saying they were taking steps to remove the videos as fast as possible. But politicians and analysts have accused them of being too slow and not doing enough to stop the upload of the graphic footage in the first place.

Facebook reiterated on Sunday that its staff would "work around the clock to remove violating content."

"In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload," a statement from Facebook New Zealand's Mia Garlick said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while social media companies had "cooperated" in the aftermath of the shooting, their capacity to "actually assist fully is very limited on the technology side."

He said that, despite assurances from the firms, content that had been taken down was still being reposted. " think there are some very real discussions that have to be had about how these facilities and capabilities as they exist on social media, can continue to be offered," he said.

Read more: Death toll rises in New Zealand terror attack

Watch video 01:36 Right-wing extremism on the rise in Australia and New Zealand?

Tech companies 'have a responsibility'

Other politicians around the world also voiced concerns, saying that the case of the New Zealand shooting demonstrated that tech giants — with their billions of users — were out of their depth.

"Tech companies have a responsibility to do the morally right thing. I don't care about your profits," Democratic US Senator Cory Booker, who is running for president, said at a campaign event in New Hampshire. "This is a case where you're giving a platform for hate. That's unacceptable, it should have never happened, and it should have been taken down a lot more swiftly."

Britain's home secretary, Sajid Javid, also spoke out on Twitter: "You really need to do more @YouTube @Google @facebook @Twitter to stop violent extremism being promoted on your platforms. Take some ownership. Enough is enough," he wrote.

Read more: Christchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

Watch video 02:20 Share Christchurch mourns Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FB4Z Christchurch residents come together in grief

Livestreaming a 'profoundly stupid idea'

It's not the first time violent crimes have been broadcast online. In 2017, a father in Thailand livestreamed himself killing his daughter on Facebook, which took more than a day to remove the video. In the same year, the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio, was also livestreamed.

Such material usually only gets reviewed for possible removal if users complain. In recent years, Facebook has significantly boosted its content-reviewing staff to respond to offensive posts, but it hasn't gone nearly far enough, according to Siva Vaidhyanathan, author of Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy.

Calling Facebook's livestreaming service a "profoundly stupid idea," he told Associated Press the platform would need to "hire millions of people" to prevent disturbing content from being broadcast online.

Facebook and YouTube were designed to share pictures of babies, puppies and other wholesome things, Vaidhyanathan said, "but they were expanded at such a scale and built with no safeguards such that they were easy to hijack by the worst elements of humanity."

Read more: World leaders voice dismay at 'senseless violence'

nm/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline Germany 2009: Stabbing of woman in Dresden court Marwa El-Sherbini, a pharmacist who lived with her husband and son in Dresden, was killed in Dresden's district court on July 1, 2009. She was stabbed by a 28-year-old Russian-German man shortly after testifying against him in a verbal abuse case. He'd previously called her a "terrorist" and "Islamist." El-Sherbini is considered to be the first murder victim of an Islamophobic attack in Germany.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline Norway 2011: Mass murderer Breivik carries out terror attacks Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in two lone-wolf terror attacks on July 22, 2011. He first set off a bomb in the government district in Oslo before killing young people attending a summer camp on the island of Utoya. Prior to the attack, Breivik published a manifesto where he decried multiculturalism and the "Islamization of Europe."

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline USA 2015: Chapel Hill shooting Three university students — Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha — were shot dead by their 46-year-old neighbor on February 10, 2015. The shooter described himself as an opponent of organized religion and reportedly repeatedly threatened and harassed the victims. The killings sparked outrage online, with millions of tweets using the hashtag #MuslimLivesMatter.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline USA 2015: Church massacre in Charleston On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Nine African-American worshipers were killed, including a pastor at the church, which is one of the oldest black congregations in the United States. The 21-year-old suspect was convicted of a federal hate crime and sentenced to death.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline Germany 2016: Mass shooting in Munich A mass shooting at a shopping mall in Munich on July 22, 2016 wounded some 36 people and killed 10 — including the 18-year-old shooter. The perpetrator, a German of Iranian descent, made xenophobic and racist comments and idolized school shooters, according to police. He also suffered from depression, was frequently bullied and wanted to take revenge on people with immigrant backgrounds.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline UK 2017: Attack on Finsbury Park mosque On June 19, 2017, a 47-year-old man killed one person and wounded another 10 after driving a van into a group of pedestrians near the Finsbury Park mosque in north London. All of the victims were Muslims who were on their way to take part in special night prayers during Ramadan. The perpetrator later stated that he was motivated by a "hatred of Islam" and was sentenced to life in prison.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline USA 2017: Car attack during neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville One woman was killed and dozens were wounded when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017. The counterprotesters had been demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally, a gathering of white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline Canada 2017: Attack on mosque in Quebec A gunman opened fire on worshipers at the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City in late January 2017, killing six people and wounding over a dozen. The shooting took place during evening prayers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the shooting as "a terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge."

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline USA 2018: Tree of Life Synagogue shooting On October 27, 2018, a 46-year-old gunman opened fire at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding seven. He reportedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs during the attack and previously posted conspiracy theories online. It was the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history.

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline Germany 2019: New Year's attack in Bottrop and Essen Shortly after midnight as people were out celebrating, a 50-year-old man carried out targeted attacks on immigrants in the western German cities of Bottrop and Essen — injuring eight people, one seriously. He deliberately drove his car at two Syrian and Afghan families who were out celebrating with their children in Bottrop. German authorities said "he had a clear intent to kill foreigners."

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline New Zealand 2019: Twin terror attacks on mosques in Christchurch At least 50 people were killed and dozens others were injured in twin terror attacks at mosques in Christchurch. Officials called it a "right-wing extremist attack" and the deadliest shooting in New Zealand's history. One of the gunmen livestreamed the attack and posted a racist manifesto online before the attack. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it "one of New Zealand's darkest days." Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier, Nermin Ismail



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.