New Zealand terror attack: Police raids and gun control talks follow mosque shootings

Right-wing extremist terror attacks: A timeline

UK 2017: Attack on Finsbury Park mosque

On June 19, 2017, a 47-year-old man killed one person and wounded another 10 after driving a van into a group of pedestrians near the Finsbury Park mosque in north London. All of the victims were Muslims who were on their way to take part in special night prayers during Ramadan. The perpetrator later stated that he was motivated by a "hatred of Islam" and was sentenced to life in prison.