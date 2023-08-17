  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
HistoryGermany

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

Christoph Hasselbach
54 minutes ago

Nazi Germany was a master of propaganda. The primary tool was, at the time, a revolutionary new technology: radio.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VEzR
Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio
The 'Volksempfänger' turned out to be a very successful propaganda tool for the NazisImage: akg-images/picture-alliance

When Adolf Hitler came to power in January 1933, radio then was similar to what the internet was in its early days: a powerful, new medium to disseminate information. A big difference: Radio was expensive. Having one could cost more than a month's wage.

From early on, the Nazis recognized the propaganda value of radio. They would soon use it to influence Germany's then 70 million people. Shortly after Hitler had become chancellor, propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels compelled German manufacturers to sell cheap radio receivers.

The first model, the VE301, stood for Volksempfänger, and the date when Hitler became German chancellor: January 30th. The government set the price at 76 Reichsmarks, making it affordable for most households.

The discount paid off. At new the German Radio Exhibition in Berlin on August 18, 1933, 100,000 sets were sold. Until then, Germany was home to about four million households paying the public media license fee. By the middle of the war, that number quadrupled. The monthly fee of two Reichsmarks flowed to Goebbels' propaganda ministry.

Joseph Goebbels at a broadcasting tradefair in Berlin, 1939
Popaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels compelled German manufacturers to sell cheap radio receiversImage: picture alliance / akg

State-controlled information

To maximize influence, formerly independent broadcasters were combined under the policy of Gleichschaltung, which brought institutions into line with official policy points. Goebbels made no secret that "radio belongs to us.”

The only two programs were national and local information, beginning with the standard, "Heil Hitler" greeting, and giving plenty of airtime to Adolf Hitler.

Radio became even more important with the start of World War II in September 1939. Military marches replaced dance music, and there were constant — and frequently embellished reports — from the front. When there was bad news, the radio turned to entertainment, such as concerts.

Goebbels turned the defeat of Stalingrad in 1943 into a campaign for more war. In a broadcast speech in Berlin on February 18, 1943, he asked, "Do you want total war?" The response from the enthusiastic crowd was a resounding "Yes!" and massive applause.

Black and white photo of Adolf Hitler giving his radio adress
One day after becoming Chancellor of the German Reich in January 1933, Adolf Hitler addressed the population via radioImage: akg-images/picture alliance

Foreign programming banned

Propaganda, however, can only go so far. With Germany losing the war, Germans at home began to lose trust in their national radio. Many turned to foreign broadcasters, such as the BBC. Doing so was strictly prohibited, and those caught listening to "enemy stations" faced the penalty of death.

It is not far-fetched to say radio helped start the war. On September 1, 1939, Germans heard a report about a Polish attack. That was fake, of course, but it allowed Hitler to take to the airwaves to announce that fighting was underway. Germany invaded Poland under false pretenses.

It ended the way it began: with propaganda and fake news. Hitler's suicide, in his bunker in besieged Berlin, was kept from the public. Instead, his death was glamorously reported on May 1, 1945, as the result of fighting the Soviet invasion.

Another lie, but by then it didn't matter. The war ended in Germany's unconditional surrender a few days later. With the end of Nazi Germany came the end of the Nazi propaganda machine, in which radio played a leading role.

This article was originally written in German.

Correction: When this article was first published, there was a typo in the headline to falsely state "Nazi radio propaganda turns 100" when it's really been 90 years since 1933. 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A part of a poster for the Nazi-era film 'Jud Süss'

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda

The Nazis made extensive use of propaganda to cement their reign of terror. An illustrated book looks at the psychological manipulation behind Nazi poster art.
CultureNovember 30, 2020
Hitler als Ehrengast bei Filmvorfuehrung

How the film industry under the Nazis survived until the very end

How the film industry under the Nazis survived until the very end

On May 8, 75 years ago, the Germans surrendered and WWII was over. Yet, even right until the end of the war, Germans were still going to the movies, enjoying films commissioned by the Nazis.
FilmMay 7, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Citizens inspect the rubble of the destroyed building after Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv thanks Germany for air defense systems

Conflicts51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Niger Niamey | Demonstration von Unterstützern des Putsches vor der französischen Basis

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Politics15 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Christian man checks a home vandalized by an angry mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Religion16 hours ago02:37 min
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

History54 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

A history of Kremlin-linked poisonings

A history of Kremlin-linked poisonings

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A missile lights up the night sky in a test in Israel

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Politics11 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Business19 hours ago03:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage